News
‘People Could Potentially Die’: Federal Workers Are Revolting Over Trump’s Pandemic Disorganization
According to Politico, some members of the Trump administration are angry that there is no coordinated policy to protect government workers during a time of crisis — with some agencies responding quickly to cases in their workforces, and others withholding the information.
“The federal agency that serves as an international multimedia broadcaster for the U.S. informed all employees of its first known coronavirus case about an hour after it knew,” wrote Nolan McCaskill. “But the agency responsible for regulating civil aviation in the U.S. didn’t immediately tell technical operations employees about a positive test result at a Las Vegas airport, allowing them to continue working in a potentially infected area. Those employees, including technicians who had just completed their shifts, found out after a tower was evacuated.”
“If the Trump administration has a unified policy on how it is handling the grim march of the virus within its own ranks, it isn’t sharing it,” continued the report. “Just as cities and states across the country have developed their own responses to the outbreak — from closing schools, bars, restaurants, movie theaters and a mix of other venues to encouraging curfews and issuing shelter-in-place orders — agencies across the federal government are crafting their own policies on how to disclose cases of coronavirus. The result is a confusing jumble of messages that has angered federal workers and those who represent them.”
The problem, noted McCaskill, is compounded by the unique exposure of workers in certain agencies. “State has more than 75,000 employees, with more than 9,000 Foreign Service and Civil Service officers scattered overseas. DHS employs more than 240,000 workers, many of whom interact with people daily for work, such as employees with Customs and Border Protection and the Transportation Security Administration. And the Department of Defense has roughly 26,000 employees inside its Pentagon headquarters in Virginia, but employs nearly 3 million service members and civilians worldwide, with a presence in more than 160 countries and nearly 5,000 defense sites.”
Workers are outraged about this inability to coordinate, and fear it will make everything worse.
“We’ve been getting a lot of mixed information,” said Mike Perrone, the president of the aviation workers’ union whose workers were put in danger by the Las Vegas incident. “The president has put out different information, then OMB puts out guidance, and then the DOT secretary puts out guidance and then the FAA administrator puts out guidance.”
“Nobody said nothing for how many hours? And they knew about it?” he continued. “I’m frustrated — very frustrated — because literally people are gonna get sick and people could potentially die or spread it to their families.”
You can read more here.
News
CNN’s John King Blurts Out a Swear Word on Air After Trump Lashes Out at Reporter During COVID-19 Briefing
Attacking members of the mainstream media is nothing new for President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly described journalists as “the enemy of the people” and providers of “fake news.” This week, one of Trump’s targets was NBC News’ Peter Alexander, who CNN’s John King is vigorously defending.
During a press conference on the coronavirus crisis, Alexander asked Trump, “What do you say to Americans who are watching you right now who are scared?” And Trump angrily responded, “I say that you’re a terrible reporter. That’s what I say. I think it’s a very nasty question. And I think it’s a very bad signal that you’re putting out to the American people. The American people are looking for answers, and they’re looking for hope — and you’re doing sensationalism.”
.@PeterAlexander: What do you say to Americans, who are watching you right now, who are scared?”
President Trump: “I say that you’re a terrible reporter. That’s what I say. I think it’s a very nasty question. And I think it’s a very bad signal that you’re putting out…” pic.twitter.com/IHzMs9hKtj
— CSPAN (@cspan) March 20, 2020
Wow. Here’s John King describing Trump’s attack on Peter Alexander as “bullshit” pic.twitter.com/7HvcMgwENb
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 20, 2020
In response, King gave Trump a vehement tongue-lashing on CNN, telling his colleague, Kaitlan Collins, that there was no justification whatsoever for the president’s “bullshit attack” on an NBC News reporter.
“What the president did to Peter Alexander is reprehensible,” King told Collins. “The American people are looking for answers. They do want hope, they do want support. Mr. President, that was a very fair question.”
The CNN reporter continued, “I get (that) there are, at times, disagreements…. between politicians and reporters. That was a 100% legitimate question with no hype, no shade, no bias. He just wanted to attack.”
Peter Alexander is a class act. That was a chance for 45 to calm Americans fears. But nope. Just an attack.
— Maryellen Murphy Ruggiero (@thelittlelotus) March 20, 2020
News
Mar-a-Lago Shutting Down
The crown jewel of President Donald Trump’s hotel and golf resort empire is feeling the effects of a pandemic he made worse. Mar-a-Lago, which ordinarily would be in high season, is being shuttered as vacationers and high society alike stay home due to the coronavirus crisis.
It’s not just Mar-a-Lago that is closing.
In recent days, the Trump Organization cut staff from hotels in New York and Washington, halted new reservations at a hotel overlooking the Las Vegas Strip and closed golf courses in Los Angeles and the Miami area,” The New York Times‘s Eric Lipton and others report. “It also closed the Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, which normally would be at a peak right now, with regular seasonal visits by Mr. Trump himself.”
NEWS: Mar-a-Lago is CLOSED
— Eric Lipton (@EricLiptonNYT) March 20, 2020
The Trump family has not lead by example. They have refused to close their businesses unless state or local governments demanded it, despite the coronavirus pandemic, which President Trump has said is a hoax.
“Eric Trump, the president’s son who manages the family business, said the company was trying to limit shutdowns,” The Times reports.
“As an organization we are following federal, state and local direction and guidance very carefully,” he told the Times.
Mar-a-Lago was shut down on Monday for a day of deep cleaning, after at least three Brazilian government officils who were in contact with President Trump later tested positive for coronavirus.
News
Returning to the White House: Former Top Trump Economic Advisor Who Called Government Shutdown a Free ‘Vacation’
President Donald Trump’s former top economic advisor is returning to the White House amid the coronavirus pandemic which he says offers a 100% chance of a global recession. Kevin Hassett will join the Trump administration as a temporary unpaid advisor.
Politico reports the return of the “once-upbeat economist” who “has taken a darker view of the potential fallout from the pandemic.” It is unclear why Hassett would come back, and as a temporary unpaid adviser.
Once Trump’s chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, Hassett infamously tried to spin a highly-controversial federal government shutdown as a free “vacation” for federal workers, despite it not being a free vacation.
“A huge share of government workers were going to take vacation days, say, between Christmas and New Year’s,” a smiling Hassett had said in January of 2019.
“And then we have a shutdown, and so they can’t go to work, and so then they have the vacation, but they don’t have to use their vacation days,” he said, as if “the vacation” is a gift. “And then they come back, and then they get their back pay. Then they’re — in some sense, they’re better off.”
Trump has been assembling his original crew, mostly top, unquestioning loyalists, which reports say make him feel more at ease.
