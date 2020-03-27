Connect with us

GREED

‘How About Keeping Americans Alive?’: House Republican Leader Slammed for Saying Top Priority Is to Keep People ‘At Work’

Published

on

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is under fire for declaring in a lengthy House speech the Republicans’ “top priority” during the coronavirus pandemic is to keep people at work.

Many latched on to his remarks, made just before the House passed the Senate’s $2 trillion coronavirus package, which will now be sent to President Donald Trump’s desk.

“Our top priority is to keep Americans at work,” McCarthy told his socially-distancing colleagues in the House chamber.

Many felt Congress’ top priority under the coronavirus crisis should be keeping people alive, and hopefully healthy – not working, especially as the President and Republicans look for ways to “relax” social distancing and stay at home policies, which will only lead to more people becoming infected, and dying.

But that wasn’t McCarthy’s only concerning comment.

“We all saw that tragic news this week: 3.3 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits,” he said during his oratory.

Some also saw this as dereliction of duty. The tragedy to many is that people are dying, not that they are getting unemployment benefits.

Here’s how many are responding:

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2019 AlterNet Media.