‘How About Keeping Americans Alive?’: House Republican Leader Slammed for Saying Top Priority Is to Keep People ‘At Work’

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is under fire for declaring in a lengthy House speech the Republicans’ “top priority” during the coronavirus pandemic is to keep people at work.

Many latched on to his remarks, made just before the House passed the Senate’s $2 trillion coronavirus package, which will now be sent to President Donald Trump’s desk.

“Our top priority is to keep Americans at work,” McCarthy told his socially-distancing colleagues in the House chamber.

Many felt Congress’ top priority under the coronavirus crisis should be keeping people alive, and hopefully healthy – not working, especially as the President and Republicans look for ways to “relax” social distancing and stay at home policies, which will only lead to more people becoming infected, and dying.

But that wasn’t McCarthy’s only concerning comment.

“We all saw that tragic news this week: 3.3 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits,” he said during his oratory.

Some also saw this as dereliction of duty. The tragedy to many is that people are dying, not that they are getting unemployment benefits.

Here’s how many are responding:

Kevin McCarthy on House floor: “Our top priority is to keep Americans at work.” Really? Mine would be: Keeping Americans alive. Who has this right? McCarthy or me? Asking for some semblance of peace of mind. — Cameron Yow (@CameronYow) March 27, 2020

Kevin McCarthy speech on the House Floor prior to the vote on the COVID-19 relief package: “Our top priority is to keep people at work…” Really, that’s your top priority; not saving lives. This tells you all you need to know about the Trump GOP. — Spencer Wong (@SactownSpencer) March 27, 2020

So Kevin McCarthy admits that his top priority is to keep Americans at work. Not to save lives, but keep us at work. What a sad day for America that some of or so called leaders care more about money than life. Not what I consider a True Leader. 😢 — Bette Price (@dallasbette) March 27, 2020

Kevin McCarthy: “Our top priority is to keep Americans working.”

How about keeping Americans alive?#HouseVote — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) March 27, 2020

Kevin McCarthy says their top priority is to keep Americans at work. It should be to keep Americans alive — N Wyre (@nowyre) March 27, 2020

Did McCarthy just say the GOP top priority is to keep Americans at work?

Not saving American lives

These people are sick pic.twitter.com/Z6JlI4aVYO — 🍄RUMP=RussianTraitor (@theMrWheat) March 27, 2020

Kevin McCarthy just laid it out plain and simple, “Our top priority is to keep Americans at work” not to keep them safe. There is no concern for the American people, only for private profits. — William Johnson (@Ol_WillyJ) March 27, 2020

“Our top priority is to keep Americans at work” – Kevin McCarthy wait, what happened to Keep Americans alive? Life, Liberty and the pursuit of happiness is now dow 30,000 — Kombiz Lavasany (@kombiz) March 27, 2020