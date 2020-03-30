News
‘Grounds for a Lawsuit’: MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski Calls for Legal Consequences for Fox News Coronavirus ‘Misinformation’
MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski suggested Fox News might be liable for the deaths of viewers who trusted their “misinformation” about the deadly coronavirus.
Brzezinski and her “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough were shocked that President Donald Trump’s loyalists continue to downplay the outbreak — which has already killed more than 2,500 Americans and wreaked havoc on the U.S. economy.
“I even heard people on television — and I’m just shocked — still suggesting this epidemic will only hit New York City and not Middle America,” Scarborough said.
Brzezinski suggested those broadcasters and their guests could be held liable for their misleading claims.
“That’s malpractice,” she said. “That’s grounds for a lawsuit. People delivering the news are supposed to be giving facts, not fiction. The viewers are there to trust them. If they get poor information, or they are misled to believe they can’t get sick, and they get sick, exactly how is that not grounds for some sort of situation to arise? This is clear, and if anyone is trying to push against it, they are committing malpractice.”
Tens of Millions of Jobs Could Be Lost During Pandemic – Forcing Unemployment Higher Than Great Depression: Fed
47 million jobs could be lost during the coronavirus pandemic, the St. Louis branch of the Federal Reserve announced Monday. That would skyrocket unemployment to a never-before heard of 32.1%. The Great Depression saw a peak of 24.9% unemployment.
67 million Americans are currently “at a high risk of layoffs,” the analysis shows, according to CNBC.
Millions of Americans have already lost their jobs. There were a staggering 3.3 million new unemployment filings reported last week. Estimates predict an additional 2.65 million more filings will be reported this week.
The calculations “don’t account for workers who may drop out of the labor force, thus bringing down the headline unemployment rate, and they do not estimate the impact of recently passed government stimulus, which will extend unemployment benefits and subsidize companies for not cutting staff and extending unemployment benefits.”
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, considered one of the most influential economists in the world, last week tried to put a positive spin on his projection of a 30% unemployment rate. He predicted the jobless number “will be unparalleled,” but urged Americans, “don’t get discouraged.”
“This is a special quarter, and once the virus goes away and if we play our cards right and keep everything intact, then everyone will go back to work and everything will be fine,” Bullard claimed, predicting a “boom quarter” after the virus is controlled. Many experts predict some businesses will not be able to recover or re-open.
Image by Burt Lum via Flickr and a CC license
Confirmed US Coronavirus-Related Deaths Surge – Double in Just Two Days
The number of confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in the United States has doubled in just two days, The Washington Post reported Saturday evening. The number of people who have died from COVID-19 now stands at 2000.
It was just over one month ago when President Donald Trump told the American people there were just 15 cases and “within days” the number would drop to “close to zero.”
Trump on that day said: “that’s a pretty good job we’ve done.”
“It took about a month from the first confirmed death for the United States to record 1,000,” the Post adds. “That toll has risen rapidly as officials have been warning the worst is yet to come.”
EARLIER: Trump’s Chilling Re-Election Calculus Is to Focus on Economy Instead of Lives Says Former Administration Official: Report
The National Security Council Gave Trump a 69-Page Pandemic Plan Three Years Ago — He Ignored It
On Wednesday, Politico reported the details of a 69-page pandemic response playbook given to President Donald Trump’s team by the National Security Council, outlining key steps the federal government should take to coordinate a response and contain the crisis — and revealed how the White House was catastrophically late to implement the plan’s major suggestions at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Trump administration, state officials and even individual hospital workers are now racing against each other to get the necessary masks, gloves and other safety equipment to fight coronavirus — a scramble that hospitals and doctors say has come too late and left them at risk,” wrote Dan Diamond and Nahal Toolsi. “But according to a previously unrevealed White House playbook, the government should’ve begun a federal-wide effort to procure that personal protective equipment at least two months ago.”
The report continued: “‘Is there sufficient personal protective equipment for healthcare workers who are providing medical care?’ the playbook instructs its readers, as one early decision that officials should address when facing a potential pandemic. ‘If YES: What are the triggers to signal exhaustion of supplies? Are additional supplies available? If NO: Should the Strategic National Stockpile release PPE to states?’”
This playbook, which was devised in 2016 in the wake of the government’s attempts to contain Ebola just years before, reportedly “also stresses the significant responsibility facing the White House to contain risks of potential pandemics, a stark contrast with the Trump administration’s delays in deploying an all-of-government response and President Donald Trump’s recent signals that he might roll back public health recommendations.”
A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services maintained this plan was never formally adopted and said, “The HHS COVID-19 response was informed by more recent plans such as the foundation of the National Biodefense Strategy (2018), Biological Incident Annex (2017), and panCAP (2018) among other key plans provided by the CDC, White House Task Force, FEMA, and other key federal departments and agencies.”
Nonetheless, according to Politico, the existence of the plan undercuts Trump’s narrative that the coronavirus disaster was unforeseeable: “Trump’s aides were told to expect a potential pandemic, ranging from a tabletop exercise that the outgoing Obama administration prepared for the president’s incoming aides to a ‘Crimson Contagion’ scenario that health officials undertook just last year and modeled out potential risks of a global infectious disease threat. Trump’s deputies also have said that their coronavirus response relies on a federal playbook, specifically referring to a strategy laid out by the Centers for Disease Control.”
“It is not clear if the administration’s failure to follow the NSC playbook was the result of an oversight or a deliberate decision to follow a different course,” continued the report.
You can read more here.
