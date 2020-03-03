RECEIPTS
George Conway Maxes Out Donation to Joe Biden
Conservative attorney George Conway, husband of Senior Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, is celebrating Joe Biden’s stunning Super Tuesday primary wins by donating the maximum amount allowed by law to the former Vice President.
A prominent “Never Trumper,” Conway daily attacks President Donald Trump, but it does not appear he has, until tonight, indicated which Democratic candidate he would support.
Conway posted his Act Blue receipt to Twitter:
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 4, 2020
He also changed his Twitter header to this:
