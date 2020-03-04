News
Chief Justice Roberts Delivers Rare Rebuke Over Chuck Schumer’s ‘Dangerous’ and ‘Inappropriate’ Remarks
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts in a rare move chastised Chuck Schumer (D-NY) after the Senate Minority Leader some say appeared to offer threatening remarks to two Justices.
“Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous,” the Chief Justice said in a statement released by the Court.
Speaking at an abortion rally Schumer directed his remarks to Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, waring them to not roll back a woman’s right to choose. The court today is hearing a case brought by the far right anti-choice movement.
“I want to tell you Justice Kavanaugh and Justice Gorsuch, you have unleashed a whirlwind, and you will pay the price,” Schumer said, outside the court. “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”
But a spokesperson for Sen. Schumer called his comments “a reference to the political price Rs will pay for putting them on the court and a warning that the justices will unleash major grassroots movement on the issue of reproductive rights against the decision.”
Conservatives have been in a frenzy ever since, claiming Schumer has threatened the justices and calling Schumer “unhinged.”
Update: MSNBC’s Chris Hayes offers some very important context to Schumer’s remarks: “The supposed threat he’s quoting is literally almost verbatim what Kavanaugh told the Senate Judiciary Committee!”
I don’t think Schumer should have used the language he did, but clearly this is what he was referencing.https://t.co/Jg3IAXL1kf
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 4, 2020
‘First I’ve Heard About That’: Bernie Sanders Learns Bloomberg Has Dropped Out and Endorsed Biden From Reporter
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders learned for the first time from reporters on Wednesday afternoon that former Mayor Michael Bloomberg had dropped out of the race in support of former Vice President Joe Biden.
“Has he stepped out?” Sanders said after being told that Bloomberg suspended his campaign.
“He’s dropped out, supporting Joe Biden,” one reporter confirmed.
“It’s the first I heard about it,” Sanders admitted. “He certainly brought a lot of money into this race. He certainly made a lot of television networks very, very wealthy.”
“This just confirms exactly what I said!” he continued. “How do we stop Bernie Sanders? How do we stop a movement of working people and low income people? How do we stop a multi-generational, multi-racial movement, which is standing up for justice?”
Watch the entire clip below.
Lawmakers Strike Deal for More Than $7 Billion to Fight Coronavirus in Huge Smackdown of Trump
Lawmakers in the House of Representatives and U.S. Senate have agreed to a deal to triple the amount of funding needed to fight the impending coronavirus pandemic.
According to CNBC and The Hill the spending package will deliver $7.76 billion in emergency spending to wage war on COVID-19.
It is a smackdown of President Donald Trump’s paltry $2.5 billion proposal and a clear vote of no confidence in his handling of the crisis.
The House could vote on the bill as early as today.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Bloomberg Out, Backs Biden
Former NYC mayor Mike Bloomberg has suspended his presidential campaign after a disastrous showing on Super Tuesday. He is endorsing and supporting Joe Biden, who had a surprise and stunning series of wins Tuesday night, including winning Texas.
BREAKING: Billionaire Mike Bloomberg drops out of Democratic presidential race, endorses Joe Biden. https://t.co/8m6Tzp2TcM
— AP Politics (@AP_Politics) March 4, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
