‘Blood Sacrifice for Wall Street’: Trump Demanding a Return to Work Despite Certain Deaths Draws Anger for ‘President Death’

President Donald Trump is under fire for his most recent attempt to gin up support to have Americans defy their governors and mayors and return to work despite at least 17 states ordering them to stay at home. There is a “very large acceleration” of coronavirus pandemic across America, according to the World Health Organization which warns the U.S. may become the epicenter of the viral outbreak.

“Our people want to return to work,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. “They will practice Social Distancing and all else, and Seniors will be watched over protectively & lovingly. We can do two things together. THE CURE CANNOT BE WORSE (by far) THAN THE PROBLEM! Congress MUST ACT NOW. We will come back strong!”

The President’s insistence that Americans will “practice Social Distancing” has been disproven over the past weeks, as news and social media reports show college students on spring break in Florida massing by the thousands, and even those ordered to stay at home congregating close together in parks and other venues.

Trump’s insistence that Americans should return to work flies in the face of every reputable medical expert, but also is refuted by economists, as one noted economist and economics professor reminded:

As you read various arguments floating around that perhaps we should ease public health restrictions to help the economy, I want you to notice that IN NO CASE ARE THESE ARGUMENTS BEING MADE BY ACTUAL ECONOMISTS. — Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) March 24, 2020

Many are outraged that the President so easily is willing to sacrifice the lives of countless Americans for a temporary rise in the stock market, when science shows it will cause massive death.

I cannot emphasize this enough. HUMAN LIVES ARE WORTH MUCH MORE THAN THE DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE. The economy is important but what use is money if you and your loved ones are dead? Money can always be made later. But your life cannot be refunded and purchased again. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 24, 2020

