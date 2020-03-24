News
‘Blood Sacrifice for Wall Street’: Trump Demanding a Return to Work Despite Certain Deaths Draws Anger for ‘President Death’
President Donald Trump is under fire for his most recent attempt to gin up support to have Americans defy their governors and mayors and return to work despite at least 17 states ordering them to stay at home. There is a “very large acceleration” of coronavirus pandemic across America, according to the World Health Organization which warns the U.S. may become the epicenter of the viral outbreak.
“Our people want to return to work,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. “They will practice Social Distancing and all else, and Seniors will be watched over protectively & lovingly. We can do two things together. THE CURE CANNOT BE WORSE (by far) THAN THE PROBLEM! Congress MUST ACT NOW. We will come back strong!”
The President’s insistence that Americans will “practice Social Distancing” has been disproven over the past weeks, as news and social media reports show college students on spring break in Florida massing by the thousands, and even those ordered to stay at home congregating close together in parks and other venues.
Trump’s insistence that Americans should return to work flies in the face of every reputable medical expert, but also is refuted by economists, as one noted economist and economics professor reminded:
As you read various arguments floating around that perhaps we should ease public health restrictions to help the economy, I want you to notice that IN NO CASE ARE THESE ARGUMENTS BEING MADE BY ACTUAL ECONOMISTS.
— Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) March 24, 2020
Many are outraged that the President so easily is willing to sacrifice the lives of countless Americans for a temporary rise in the stock market, when science shows it will cause massive death.
I cannot emphasize this enough. HUMAN LIVES ARE WORTH MUCH MORE THAN THE DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE. The economy is important but what use is money if you and your loved ones are dead? Money can always be made later. But your life cannot be refunded and purchased again.
— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 24, 2020
Here it comes. A blood sacrifice for Wall Street. Get out there and die for your CEOs yacht collection, plebs. https://t.co/OHLVycPevD
— The British History Podcast (@BritishPodcast) March 24, 2020
President death.
— Darryl Silver (@silveraa) March 24, 2020
I stand with #NotDying4WallStreet.
Who’s with me?
— Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) March 24, 2020
“Die for me.” https://t.co/8xxwlmGRcp
— Tom Watson (@tomwatson) March 24, 2020
Congratulations, you’ve added mass murder to your list of accomplishments.
— Barack Obama ____________________________🇺🇸Fan (@ThePresObama) March 24, 2020
Funny you’re only urging this after your properties, golf courses closed. Do not open this country back up when it’s much more than social distancing. This stays on surfaces for days.
— Irishrygirl (@irishrygirl) March 24, 2020
I guess when Trump said he could kill someone on Fifth Avenue and wouldn’t lose any supporters, it wasn’t actually a metaphor https://t.co/570hDiGi5h
— Robyn Urback (@RobynUrback) March 24, 2020
There is no cure.
This will only lead to a complete shutdown and further expose you as incompetent and mendacious (look it up) when thousands die and the economy falls further.
If you think this will help your reelection, you are a bigger fool than we thought. https://t.co/hi3LTCLj83
— Jesse Wente (@jessewente) March 24, 2020
Trump was not built for this. Trump doesnt get it. Our people want to be able to protect their families and their homes, not “go back to work”.
Trump is fucking us https://t.co/AlDfrCcn6s
— Joe Norman (@normonics) March 24, 2020
God, @RealDonaldTrump really is going to tell businesses to reopen next week, right as America hits peak infection.
He’s going to do it regardless of what governors and mayors say. He’s going to do it regardless of what DOCTORS say.
So many more will be infected. https://t.co/7kvbiN2ULK
— Max Burns (@themaxburns) March 24, 2020
He has no idea what social distancing means. He has no idea who’s affected by the virus. He has no idea what he’s doing. https://t.co/BuVmE1LXOt
— Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) March 24, 2020
News
Texas Bans Abortions During Coronavirus Pandemic to ‘Expand Hospital Bed Capacity’
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is using the coronavirus pandemic to further the GOP’s war against women. Paxton has issued an order banning abortion services in what he claims is an attempt to “expand hospital bed capacity as the state responds to the COVID-19 virus,” CBS News reports.
Many if not most abortions do not require hospital beds.
The only abortions that Paxton (photo) says he will allow are those deemed “medically necessary,”
The order reads: “Health Care Professionals and Facilities, Including Abortion Providers, Must Immediately Stop All Medically Unnecessary Surgeries and Procedures to Preserve Resources to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic.”
Paxton says “all licensed health care professionals and all licensed health care facilities, including abortion providers, that, pursuant to Executive Order GA 09 issued by Gov. Greg Abbott, they must postpone all surgeries and procedures that are not immediately medically necessary.”
Abortions necessary “to preserve the life of” the mother will be allowed.
“We must work together as Texans to stop the spread of COVID-19 and ensure that our health care professionals and facilities have all the resources they need to fight the virus at this time,” Paxton’s order also says. “No one is exempt from the governor’s executive order on medically unnecessary surgeries and procedures, including abortion providers. Those who violate the governor’s order will be met with the full force of the law.”
News
The Troubling Logic Behind Trump’s Desire to ‘Restart’ the Economy Could Result in ‘Mass Death and Sickness’: MSNBC’s Chris Hayes
President Donald Trump is reportedly itching to ditch social distancing measures that have been put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus so that he can “restart” the economy and get people back to work.
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, however, argues that not only would this unnecessarily cost people their lives, it could also make the economy even worse than it is right now.
“So just think of the economics of this: if you stopped lockdowns, and sent everyone back to work, lots and lots of people would get sick,” he writes. “You’d have workplaces where half the staff were out. And this would roll through all kinds of places, people who maintain the electrical grid, and water treatment and sewage systems, etc… Not only that, as the hospitals filled up and horror stories emerged, you’d have tons of deaths from things other than COVID-19 that couldn’t get treated. This would make people more scared of getting the bug and lead to further retreat.”
In other words, Hayes argues, just pretending that economic life will go on as normal during a pandemic will not work even if you totally discount the humanitarian consequences of such a policy.
“In fact, you risk ending up with the worst of both worlds: mass death and sickness AND ALSO an economy that’s essentially shut down,” he concludes.
News
‘Charlatan’ Larry Kudlow Immediately Mocked for Claiming Trump ‘Is Right’ to Say ‘Cure Can’t Be Worse Than the Disease’
President Donald Trump’s top economic advisor Larry Kudlow was sidelined recently after lying on his former network, CNBC, falsely claiming the coronavirus was “contained” – and almost “airtight” – in a blatant attempt to protect the administration. He was wrong.
Kudlow is back on TV, this time on Fox News, to once again protect and applaud President Donald Trump.
In a stroke of midnight tweet Trump made clear he values the health of the stock market over the health of the American worker, and strongly implied he wants people to go back to work, despite the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
“We can’t shut in the economy,” Kudlow told a Fox News anchor, who had just mischaracterized remarks made earlier Monday by NY Governor Andrew Cuomo. “The economic cost to individuals is just too great.”
“The President is right. The cure can’t be worse than the disease, and we’re going to have to make some difficult trade-offs,” he insisted, making clear that the deaths of hundreds of thousands or possibly millions of Americans (per a federal government report) is just a “difficult tradeoff” for returning the stock markets back to their previous levels.
KUDLOW teases that Trump will try to send people back to work next week: “We can’t shut in the economy… POTUS is right: The cure can’t be worse than the disease, & we’re gonna have to make some difficult trade-offs… I spoke w/ POTUS about this very subject late last evening.” pic.twitter.com/OV02aLFGxh
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2020
Kudlow’s remarks were not well-received.
It should’ve been a huge scandal when Trump appointed Larry Fucking Kudlow, a well-known charlatan, to a position of real power—something that the media recognized as a danger to the nation and never stopped asking questions about. Instead, they normalized it and now here we are. https://t.co/YXYCgHQDjV
— subscribe to my newsletter (@brianbeutler) March 23, 2020
Kudow, the drunk epidemiologist, is my favorite character in this season of the Trump show.
— Chris Zang (@CDmasterZang) March 23, 2020
— CujoTheKitten (@cujothekitten) March 23, 2020
Larry Kudlow is 72.
Does he realize he’s a part of that trade off? https://t.co/wI669RSObg
— Yashar Ali ? (@yashar) March 23, 2020
The cruelty of what he’s saying – if people die, oh well, the economy must go on – is offensive in of itself, but it’s also frustrating to consider how relatively stupid and short sighted this line of thinking is given how much worse it will be by next week. https://t.co/fGpCpRaznr
— Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) March 23, 2020
There is no cure for the coronavirus, so that alone makes this a stupid thing to say. But presuming he means ending physical distancing to help the U.S. economy, it isn’t difficult to surmise that the workers most in jeopardy of infection won’t be guys like Trump or Larry Kudlow. https://t.co/DEQ9xcdCPm
— Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) March 23, 2020
Serious question: Has Larry Kudlow ever been right about anything? pic.twitter.com/SicpklmpFH
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2020
“I don’t care if people die! I want my Stock Market money back!” -Rich People of the US. https://t.co/9nV46p64ia
— Eric Powell (@goonguy) March 23, 2020
This is a deeply stupid, deeply false choice. The economy is not going to work if we don’t solve the public health crisis. You think restaurants are going to be all good on Saturday? Anyway pretending otherwise is wrong and trying to fool the S&P for a few hours. https://t.co/7qoAUwJ2uh
— Todd Schulte (@TheToddSchulte) March 23, 2020
When we’re 200 deep in the ER and your kid dies from a burst appendix because we were so overwhelmed, you can at least take solace that the cure wasn’t worse than the disease. https://t.co/DizsE8AirC
— Kellen Squire (@SquireForYou) March 23, 2020
