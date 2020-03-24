Connect with us

News

‘Blood Sacrifice for Wall Street’: Trump Demanding a Return to Work Despite Certain Deaths Draws Anger for ‘President Death’

Published

on

President Donald Trump is under fire for his most recent attempt to gin up support to have Americans defy their governors and mayors and return to work despite at least 17 states ordering them to stay at home. There is a “very large acceleration” of coronavirus pandemic across America, according to the World Health Organization which warns the U.S. may become the epicenter of the viral outbreak.

“Our people want to return to work,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. “They will practice Social Distancing and all else, and Seniors will be watched over protectively & lovingly. We can do two things together. THE CURE CANNOT BE WORSE (by far) THAN THE PROBLEM! Congress MUST ACT NOW. We will come back strong!”

The President’s insistence that Americans will “practice Social Distancing” has been disproven over the past weeks, as news and social media reports show college students on spring break in Florida massing by the thousands, and even those ordered to stay at home congregating close together in parks and other venues.

Trump’s insistence that Americans should return to work flies in the face of every reputable medical expert, but also is refuted by economists, as one noted economist and economics professor reminded:

Many are outraged that the President so easily is willing to sacrifice the lives of countless Americans for a temporary rise in the stock market, when science shows it will cause massive death.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

News

Texas Bans Abortions During Coronavirus Pandemic to ‘Expand Hospital Bed Capacity’

Published

21 hours ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is using the coronavirus pandemic to further the GOP’s war against women. Paxton has issued an order banning abortion services in what he claims is an attempt to “expand hospital bed capacity as the state responds to the COVID-19 virus,” CBS News reports.

Many if not most abortions do not require hospital beds.

The only abortions that Paxton (photo) says he will allow are those deemed “medically necessary,”

The order reads: “Health Care Pro­fes­sion­als and Facil­i­ties, Includ­ing Abor­tion Providers, Must Imme­di­ate­ly Stop All Med­ical­ly Unnec­es­sary Surg­eries and Pro­ce­dures to Pre­serve Resources to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic.”

Paxton says “all licensed health care professionals and all licensed health care facilities, including abortion providers, that, pursuant to Executive Order GA 09 issued by Gov. Greg Abbott, they must postpone all surgeries and procedures that are not immediately medically necessary.”

Abortions necessary “to preserve the life of” the mother will be allowed.

“We must work together as Texans to stop the spread of COVID-19 and ensure that our health care professionals and facilities have all the resources they need to fight the virus at this time,” Paxton’s order also says. “No one is exempt from the governor’s executive order on medically unnecessary surgeries and procedures, including abortion providers. Those who violate the governor’s order will be met with the full force of the law.”

 

 

 

 

Continue Reading

News

The Troubling Logic Behind Trump’s Desire to ‘Restart’ the Economy Could Result in ‘Mass Death and Sickness’: MSNBC’s Chris Hayes

Published

22 hours ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is reportedly itching to ditch social distancing measures that have been put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus so that he can “restart” the economy and get people back to work.

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, however, argues that not only would this unnecessarily cost people their lives, it could also make the economy even worse than it is right now.

“So just think of the economics of this: if you stopped lockdowns, and sent everyone back to work, lots and lots of people would get sick,” he writes. “You’d have workplaces where half the staff were out. And this would roll through all kinds of places, people who maintain the electrical grid, and water treatment and sewage systems, etc… Not only that, as the hospitals filled up and horror stories emerged, you’d have tons of deaths from things other than COVID-19 that couldn’t get treated. This would make people more scared of getting the bug and lead to further retreat.”

In other words, Hayes argues, just pretending that economic life will go on as normal during a pandemic will not work even if you totally discount the humanitarian consequences of such a policy.

“In fact, you risk ending up with the worst of both worlds: mass death and sickness AND ALSO an economy that’s essentially shut down,” he concludes.

Read the whole thread here.

Continue Reading

News

‘Charlatan’ Larry Kudlow Immediately Mocked for Claiming Trump ‘Is Right’ to Say ‘Cure Can’t Be Worse Than the Disease’

Published

1 day ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

President Donald Trump’s top economic advisor Larry Kudlow was sidelined recently after lying on his former network, CNBC, falsely claiming the coronavirus was “contained” – and almost “airtight” – in a blatant attempt to protect the administration. He was wrong.

Kudlow is back on TV, this time on Fox News, to once again protect and applaud President Donald Trump.

In a stroke of midnight tweet Trump made clear he values the health of the stock market over the health of the American worker, and strongly implied he wants people to go back to work, despite the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

“We can’t shut in the economy,” Kudlow told a Fox News anchor, who had just mischaracterized remarks made earlier Monday by NY Governor Andrew Cuomo. “The economic cost to individuals is just too great.”

“The President is right. The cure can’t be worse than the disease, and we’re going to have to make some difficult trade-offs,” he insisted, making clear that the deaths of hundreds of thousands or possibly millions of Americans (per a federal government report) is just a “difficult tradeoff” for returning the stock markets back to their previous levels.

Kudlow’s remarks were not well-received.

 

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2019 AlterNet Media.