News
Texas Bans Abortions During Coronavirus Pandemic to ‘Expand Hospital Bed Capacity’
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is using the coronavirus pandemic to further the GOP’s war against women. Paxton has issued an order banning abortion services in what he claims is an attempt to “expand hospital bed capacity as the state responds to the COVID-19 virus,” CBS News reports.
Many if not most abortions do not require hospital beds.
The only abortions that Paxton (photo) says he will allow are those deemed “medically necessary,”
The order reads: “Health Care Professionals and Facilities, Including Abortion Providers, Must Immediately Stop All Medically Unnecessary Surgeries and Procedures to Preserve Resources to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic.”
Paxton says “all licensed health care professionals and all licensed health care facilities, including abortion providers, that, pursuant to Executive Order GA 09 issued by Gov. Greg Abbott, they must postpone all surgeries and procedures that are not immediately medically necessary.”
Abortions necessary “to preserve the life of” the mother will be allowed.
“We must work together as Texans to stop the spread of COVID-19 and ensure that our health care professionals and facilities have all the resources they need to fight the virus at this time,” Paxton’s order also says. “No one is exempt from the governor’s executive order on medically unnecessary surgeries and procedures, including abortion providers. Those who violate the governor’s order will be met with the full force of the law.”
News
The Troubling Logic Behind Trump’s Desire to ‘Restart’ the Economy Could Result in ‘Mass Death and Sickness’: MSNBC’s Chris Hayes
President Donald Trump is reportedly itching to ditch social distancing measures that have been put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus so that he can “restart” the economy and get people back to work.
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, however, argues that not only would this unnecessarily cost people their lives, it could also make the economy even worse than it is right now.
“So just think of the economics of this: if you stopped lockdowns, and sent everyone back to work, lots and lots of people would get sick,” he writes. “You’d have workplaces where half the staff were out. And this would roll through all kinds of places, people who maintain the electrical grid, and water treatment and sewage systems, etc… Not only that, as the hospitals filled up and horror stories emerged, you’d have tons of deaths from things other than COVID-19 that couldn’t get treated. This would make people more scared of getting the bug and lead to further retreat.”
In other words, Hayes argues, just pretending that economic life will go on as normal during a pandemic will not work even if you totally discount the humanitarian consequences of such a policy.
“In fact, you risk ending up with the worst of both worlds: mass death and sickness AND ALSO an economy that’s essentially shut down,” he concludes.
News
‘Charlatan’ Larry Kudlow Immediately Mocked for Claiming Trump ‘Is Right’ to Say ‘Cure Can’t Be Worse Than the Disease’
President Donald Trump’s top economic advisor Larry Kudlow was sidelined recently after lying on his former network, CNBC, falsely claiming the coronavirus was “contained” – and almost “airtight” – in a blatant attempt to protect the administration. He was wrong.
Kudlow is back on TV, this time on Fox News, to once again protect and applaud President Donald Trump.
In a stroke of midnight tweet Trump made clear he values the health of the stock market over the health of the American worker, and strongly implied he wants people to go back to work, despite the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
“We can’t shut in the economy,” Kudlow told a Fox News anchor, who had just mischaracterized remarks made earlier Monday by NY Governor Andrew Cuomo. “The economic cost to individuals is just too great.”
“The President is right. The cure can’t be worse than the disease, and we’re going to have to make some difficult trade-offs,” he insisted, making clear that the deaths of hundreds of thousands or possibly millions of Americans (per a federal government report) is just a “difficult tradeoff” for returning the stock markets back to their previous levels.
KUDLOW teases that Trump will try to send people back to work next week: “We can’t shut in the economy… POTUS is right: The cure can’t be worse than the disease, & we’re gonna have to make some difficult trade-offs… I spoke w/ POTUS about this very subject late last evening.” pic.twitter.com/OV02aLFGxh
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2020
Kudlow’s remarks were not well-received.
It should’ve been a huge scandal when Trump appointed Larry Fucking Kudlow, a well-known charlatan, to a position of real power—something that the media recognized as a danger to the nation and never stopped asking questions about. Instead, they normalized it and now here we are. https://t.co/YXYCgHQDjV
— subscribe to my newsletter (@brianbeutler) March 23, 2020
Kudow, the drunk epidemiologist, is my favorite character in this season of the Trump show.
— Chris Zang (@CDmasterZang) March 23, 2020
— CujoTheKitten (@cujothekitten) March 23, 2020
Larry Kudlow is 72.
Does he realize he’s a part of that trade off? https://t.co/wI669RSObg
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 23, 2020
The cruelty of what he’s saying – if people die, oh well, the economy must go on – is offensive in of itself, but it’s also frustrating to consider how relatively stupid and short sighted this line of thinking is given how much worse it will be by next week. https://t.co/fGpCpRaznr
— Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) March 23, 2020
There is no cure for the coronavirus, so that alone makes this a stupid thing to say. But presuming he means ending physical distancing to help the U.S. economy, it isn’t difficult to surmise that the workers most in jeopardy of infection won’t be guys like Trump or Larry Kudlow. https://t.co/DEQ9xcdCPm
— Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) March 23, 2020
Serious question: Has Larry Kudlow ever been right about anything? pic.twitter.com/SicpklmpFH
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2020
“I don’t care if people die! I want my Stock Market money back!” -Rich People of the US. https://t.co/9nV46p64ia
— Eric Powell (@goonguy) March 23, 2020
This is a deeply stupid, deeply false choice. The economy is not going to work if we don’t solve the public health crisis. You think restaurants are going to be all good on Saturday? Anyway pretending otherwise is wrong and trying to fool the S&P for a few hours. https://t.co/7qoAUwJ2uh
— Todd Schulte (@TheToddSchulte) March 23, 2020
When we’re 200 deep in the ER and your kid dies from a burst appendix because we were so overwhelmed, you can at least take solace that the cure wasn’t worse than the disease. https://t.co/DizsE8AirC
— Kellen Squire (@SquireForYou) March 23, 2020
News
As Coronavirus Deaths Grow Trump Makes Clear He Wants Americans to Go Back to Work: Reports
President Donald Trump made clear in an all-caps stroke of midnight tweet he’s done with sacrificing the economy to save millions of lives.
“WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF,” Trump tweeted at 11:50 PM Sunday night.
Now reports from several news organizations are giving that disturbing tweet even more disturbing context.
“President Trump and some of his senior officials are losing patience with the doctors’ orders,” Axios reports. “Senior Trump officials, including the president himself, have only limited patience for keeping the economy shut down. They are watching stocks tumble and unemployment skyrocket.”
“At the end of the 15-day period, there will likely be a serious clash between the public health experts — who will almost certainly favor a longer period of nationwide social distancing and quarantining — versus the president and his economic and political aides, who are anxious to restart the economy.”
The New York Times adds that “at the White House, in recent days, there has been a growing sentiment that medical experts were allowed to set policy that has hurt the economy, and there has been a push to find ways to let people start returning to work. Some Republican lawmakers have also pleaded with the White House to find ways to restart the economy, as financial markets continue to slide and job losses for April could be in the millions.”
“President Donald Trump began talking privately late last week about reopening the nation, despite the swiftly rising number of coronavirus cases and against the advice of health professionals, because he’s worried about the economic damage from an extended shutdown,” Bloomberg News reports. “The president started talking about how to get people back to work around Thursday.”
“It’s likely the CDC guidelines would be relaxed rather than scrapped altogether, one person said.”
The Hill notes that Trump “last week brought former Council of Economic Advisers chief Kevin Hassett back on in an advisory role. Hassett has said the U.S. may have to consider sending people back to work at some point to avoid a Great Depression–like event.”
