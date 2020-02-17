IF ONLY IT WERE INTENTIONAL
Whoops! Federal Government Agency Celebrates ‘All Our Presidents Past and Future’
The Environmental Protection Agency is one of several federal government agencies that are “celebrating” Presidents’ Day this year, but unlike others, it appears to have left out President Donald Trump.
“EPA joins the nation this #PresidentsDay in celebrating all our presidents past and future,” a tweet posted by the agency Monday morning reads.
Presidents’ Day is widely used to honor Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, but in recent years has been expanded to include all of America’s presidents.
It’s unlikely this is an intentional slight against President Trump. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler is an attorney who opposes government working to fight climate change. He once represented a coal magnate, and lobbied against President Barack Obama’s environmental regulations. He also served as chief counsel to a Senate committee chaired by top anti-science and climate denier lawmaker Jim Inhofe, and even served as the vice president of the Washington Coal Club.
But no worries, President Trump in his usual fashion has managed to make up for it by making the day all about him – and only him:
HAPPY PRESIDENT’S DAY!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2020
Image by USEPA Environmental-Protection-Agency via Flickr
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- OMG2 days ago
Internet Disgusted After Trump Retweets Gross Video of Texas Mayor in Bathroom: ‘I Think You Have Hit a New Low’
- GRAND OLD PARTY OF BIGOTS1 day ago
Buttigieg Blasts Trump Allies’ Homophobia: ‘I’m Not Going to Be Lectured on Family Values From the Likes of Rush Limbaugh’
- CORRUPTION1 day ago
Bill Barr Ouster Demanded by Over 1100 Ex-Justice Dept Officials in Scathing Letter
- IF ONLY IT WERE INTENTIONAL9 hours ago
Whoops! Federal Government Agency Celebrates ‘All Our Presidents Past and Future’
- News11 hours ago
Illegal Border Crossings ‘Nearly Double’ Thanks to $5 Ladders That Easily Hook Onto Trump’s New Replacement Wall
- SNAGGED12 hours ago
Trump Campaign Forced to Delete #Daytona500 Air Force One Photo Because It Was From 2004
- ACTUALLY YOU ARE HOMOPHOBIC7 hours ago
Furious Franklin Graham Blasts UK: I’m Not Homophobic I Just ‘Preach the Truth of the Gospel’ to Save Gays From Hell
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS5 hours ago
NY Times Blasted for ‘Normalizing’ Far Right Extremists Again After Publishing Stephen Miller’s Wedding Announcement