News
Watch: Betsy DeVos Gets Snippy but Can’t Even Answer Basic Questions Before Congress
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos testified before a House Appropriations subcommittee Thursday and was repeatedly unable to answer basic questions, got snippy with Democratic lawmakers, and falsely claimed research cited by top Democrats was wrong and had been “debunked.”
(The numbers behind that research came from DeVos herself, according to this piece in the Washington Post.)
In an exchange with Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI), DeVos got heated, refuted his claims, and yet was unable to give a correct answer.
“Everything you’re citing is debunked, ridiculous, so I don’t accept the premise of your question,” DeVos, putting the word “question” in air quotes, told Pocan.
Congressman Pocan was referring to reports that show more than 40 percent of charter schools funded in full or in part by the federal government “collected the grants and then either did not open, or have opened and shut down,” as the report’s author wrote in The Washington Post.
Pocan responded by correctly saying the reports have “actually not” been debunked.
Minutes later Pocan revisited the 40 percent failure rate of charter schools, to DeVos’ anger.
“That is not true, that has been a totally debunked report,” she declared, waving her finger. “It’s nothing but propaganda by an individual who has an in for charter schools.”
“So what percent of charter schools are failing?” Pocan asked.
DeVos’ mouth opened and her jaw dropped but she did not speak for several seconds.
“Do you have an idea?” Pocan pressed.
“I don’t have a state – national,” DeVos, flustered, replied.
“You’re the Secretary of Education and you don’t have this? You ‘know’ this report’s wrong, but you don’t –” Pocan said before being cut off.
“Charter schools are chartered by states, they are not chartered by the federal government,” DeVos said, smiling, as if she won a debate. She had not. She had, however, ignored that the report shows 40.5% of charter schools received some if not all of their funding from the federal government.
“You know that number’s not right but you don’t have a correct number,” Pocan responded.
“What I know is parents and families are choosing to send their children to charter schools,” said DeVos.
“So you don’t know the answer?” Pocan again asked.
“Parents and children are going to charter schools by choice,” DeVos repeated, showing she has little interest in anything but continuing to fund charter schools, regardless of the cost to taxpayers or the cost to students who don’t receive a good education, and the cost to public school students who lose funding every day a student attends a charter school instead of a public school.
That, too, is somewhat false. After three years of an anti-public schools Secretary of Education, parents are learning that charter schools “make up an outsized share of the number of public schools persistently graduating less than half of their students.”
Americans are “turning against” charter schools reveals another Washington Post report.
Watch this exchange between Devos and Pocan:
.@repmarkpocan: 40% of charter schools that you’re giving grant to are closing down
BETSY DeVOS: That’s a totally debunked report. It’s just propaganda
POCAN: So what percent of charters are failing? Do you have an idea?
DeVOS: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
P: You’re the secretary of education! pic.twitter.com/92K13Awaav
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 27, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
The California Coronavirus Patient Went Untested for Days Because CDC Criteria Weren’t Met
The first known case of coronavirus possibly the result of “community spread” in the United States was diagnosed in California, but despite doctors’ requests the patient was not tested for days. The New York Times reports the CDC refused to test because the patient did not meet CDC’s “narrow testing criteria.”
“Upon admission, our team asked public health officials if this case could be Covid-19,” a letter sent by doctors at the University of California, Davis Medical Center said. The doctors requested testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Since the patient did not fit the existing C.D.C. criteria for Covid-19, a test was not immediately administered. U.C. Davis Health does not control the testing process.”
The CDC announced the first suspected case of “community spread” coronavirus in the U.S. Wednesday, just around the time President Donald Trump was delivering a press conference during which he minimized the threat of coronavirus.
“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed an infection with the virus that causes COVID-19 in California in a person who reportedly did not have relevant travel history or exposure to another known patient with COVID-19,” the CDC reported.
Related: Mike Pence Led Indiana Into a Totally Avoidable HIV Crisis. Trump Just Put Him in Charge of Coronavirus.
“At this time, the patient’s exposure is unknown,” the CDC added. “It’s possible this could be an instance of community spread of COVID-19, which would be the first time this has happened in the United States. Community spread means spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. It’s also possible, however, that the patient may have been exposed to a returned traveler who was infected.”
The CDC’s website currently states it has tested 445 people for coronavirus. As of Wednesday there were 60 confirmed cases in the U.S.
Image of coronavirus via CDC
News
‘We Can’t Control That Price’: Trump HHS Secretary Won’t Promise a Coronavirus Vaccine Will Be Affordable for All
As the coronavirus quickly marches toward officially becoming a pandemic, the Trump administration is working hard to give the appearance they are managing the crisis. On Wednesday Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar repeated President Donald Trump’s claim that a vaccine for the deadly, quick-spreading virus would be ready soon. Trump had actually appeared to suggest “very soon,” which is false.
But soon or very soon, it won’t be either for everyone.
Experts agree a coronavirus vaccine won’t be ready for the general population more than a year. And while many would assume that would mean it would be available for everyone, HHS Secretary Azar has something different in mind.
What Sec. Azar has in mind should come as no surprise, given that Azar once was president of a top major pharmaceutical company, a division of Eli Lilly and Company.
Here’s U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) questioning Secretary Azar Wednesday, only to find out the Trump administration will not ensure a coronavirus vaccine is affordable to all.
SCHAKOWSKY: “You’re saying that it will, for sure, be affordable for anyone who needs it.”
AZAR: “I’m saying we would want to ensure that we work to make it affordable, but we can’t control that price, because we need the private sector to invest…Price controls won’t get us there.”
In other words, the companies that can create vaccines fast enough get to set the prices. And Azar is saying the federal government will not make sure everyone can afford it.
Here’s the clip of Azar not assuring Rep. Schakowsky a covid-19 vaccine will be affordable to all. pic.twitter.com/Z8aNd4wLWj
— Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) February 26, 2020
News
Trump Sues NY Times for Libel
President Donald Trump is launching a lawsuit against the New York Times, according to his campaign website.
According to Trump: The Times “knowingly published false & defamatory statements of and concerning plaintiff…claiming it had an ‘overarching deal’ with ‘Putin’s oligarchy’ to ‘help in the campaign against Hillary Clinton.’”
“Today the President’s re-election campaign filed suit against the New York Times for falsely stating the Campaign had an ‘overarching deal’ with ‘Vladimir Putin’s oligarchy’ to ‘help the campaign against Hillary Clinton’ in exchange for ‘a new pro-Russian foreign policy, starting with relief from … economic sanctions,’” said Jenna Ellis, senior legal to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.
Today, Team Trump filed a libel lawsuit against the New York Times over a story falsely reporting as fact a conspiracy with Russia.
Statement from @JennaEllisEsq, Senior Legal Adviser to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. below. pic.twitter.com/qqjgSjtsGt
— Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) February 26, 2020
Trending
- HATE3 days ago
Carnival Celebration Includes Burning Effigy of Kissing Same-Sex Couple as Children Watch and Adults Applaud
- UGLY AMERICAN3 days ago
Trump Butchers Language During Massive India Welcome Rally — as Crowd Walks Out on His Speech
- ABOUT TIME2 days ago
‘They Are Investigating Matt Gaetz’: Miami Democrats Celebrate Florida Bar Probe Into GOP Lawmaker
- OMG!2 days ago
Tennessee Christians Are Replacing Health Insurance With ‘Sharing Ministries’ That Require People to Live Godly Lives: Report
- 'VERY COOL VERY NORMAL'2 days ago
Watch: Trump Responds to Weinstein Verdict by Saying Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton ‘Loved Him’
- NOT A DEMOCRAT3 days ago
Leaked Audio Reveals Bloomberg Calling Progressives and Elizabeth Warren ‘Scary’ and Admitting He Wanted Romney to Beat Obama
- PANTS ON FIRE2 days ago
Trump Massively Lies About the Number of People in the US With Coronavirus: ‘We’re Really Down to Probably About 10’
- News1 day ago
‘Defunded the CDC’ to ‘Build His Wall’: Trump Scorched for Incompetent Handling of Coronavirus – Including Spelling It ‘Caronavirus’