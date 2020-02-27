News
The California Coronavirus Patient Went Untested for Days Because CDC Criteria Weren’t Met
The first known case of coronavirus possibly the result of “community spread” in the United States was diagnosed in California, but despite doctors’ requests the patient was not tested for days. The New York Times reports the CDC refused to test because the patient did not meet CDC’s “narrow testing criteria.”
“Upon admission, our team asked public health officials if this case could be Covid-19,” a letter sent by doctors at the University of California, Davis Medical Center said. The doctors requested testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Since the patient did not fit the existing C.D.C. criteria for Covid-19, a test was not immediately administered. U.C. Davis Health does not control the testing process.”
The CDC announced the first suspected case of “community spread” coronavirus in the U.S. Wednesday, just around the time President Donald Trump was delivering a press conference during which he minimized the threat of coronavirus.
“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed an infection with the virus that causes COVID-19 in California in a person who reportedly did not have relevant travel history or exposure to another known patient with COVID-19,” the CDC reported.
Related: Mike Pence Led Indiana Into a Totally Avoidable HIV Crisis. Trump Just Put Him in Charge of Coronavirus.
“At this time, the patient’s exposure is unknown,” the CDC added. “It’s possible this could be an instance of community spread of COVID-19, which would be the first time this has happened in the United States. Community spread means spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. It’s also possible, however, that the patient may have been exposed to a returned traveler who was infected.”
The CDC’s website currently states it has tested 445 people for coronavirus. As of Wednesday there were 60 confirmed cases in the U.S.
Image of coronavirus via CDC
News
‘We Can’t Control That Price’: Trump HHS Secretary Won’t Promise a Coronavirus Vaccine Will Be Affordable for All
As the coronavirus quickly marches toward officially becoming a pandemic, the Trump administration is working hard to give the appearance they are managing the crisis. On Wednesday Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar repeated President Donald Trump’s claim that a vaccine for the deadly, quick-spreading virus would be ready soon. Trump had actually appeared to suggest “very soon,” which is false.
But soon or very soon, it won’t be either for everyone.
Experts agree a coronavirus vaccine won’t be ready for the general population more than a year. And while many would assume that would mean it would be available for everyone, HHS Secretary Azar has something different in mind.
What Sec. Azar has in mind should come as no surprise, given that Azar once was president of a top major pharmaceutical company, a division of Eli Lilly and Company.
Here’s U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) questioning Secretary Azar Wednesday, only to find out the Trump administration will not ensure a coronavirus vaccine is affordable to all.
SCHAKOWSKY: “You’re saying that it will, for sure, be affordable for anyone who needs it.”
AZAR: “I’m saying we would want to ensure that we work to make it affordable, but we can’t control that price, because we need the private sector to invest…Price controls won’t get us there.”
In other words, the companies that can create vaccines fast enough get to set the prices. And Azar is saying the federal government will not make sure everyone can afford it.
Here’s the clip of Azar not assuring Rep. Schakowsky a covid-19 vaccine will be affordable to all. pic.twitter.com/Z8aNd4wLWj
— Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) February 26, 2020
News
Trump Sues NY Times for Libel
President Donald Trump is launching a lawsuit against the New York Times, according to his campaign website.
According to Trump: The Times “knowingly published false & defamatory statements of and concerning plaintiff…claiming it had an ‘overarching deal’ with ‘Putin’s oligarchy’ to ‘help in the campaign against Hillary Clinton.’”
“Today the President’s re-election campaign filed suit against the New York Times for falsely stating the Campaign had an ‘overarching deal’ with ‘Vladimir Putin’s oligarchy’ to ‘help the campaign against Hillary Clinton’ in exchange for ‘a new pro-Russian foreign policy, starting with relief from … economic sanctions,’” said Jenna Ellis, senior legal to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.
Today, Team Trump filed a libel lawsuit against the New York Times over a story falsely reporting as fact a conspiracy with Russia.
Statement from @JennaEllisEsq, Senior Legal Adviser to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. below. pic.twitter.com/qqjgSjtsGt
— Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) February 26, 2020
News
‘All Hands on Deck?’: Reporter Blasts Trump and Cabinet for Plans to Speak at Right Wing Conference and Ignoring Coronavirus
A famed New York Times reporter is taking President Donald Trump and many of his cabinet members to task for their plan to speak at a right wing political conference this weekend as the administration ignores and fumbles its response to the deadly coronavirus. Even a top administration official is warning that coronavirus is on track to becoming a pandemic.
Former Politico chief investigative reporter Ken Vogel, who now reports on money in politics and conflicts of interest for The New York Times, took to Twitter Wednesday, blasting the Trump administration.
Nearly two dozen Trump administration officials, Vogel says, are scheduled to speak at CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference.
ALL HANDS ON DECK? You’d think the @WhiteHouse, @HHSGov, @DHSgov & @StateDept might have their hands full with Coronavirus rn.
And yet TRUMP, @VP PENCE, @SecAzar, @DHS_Wolf, @HomelandKen & @SecPompeo are all scheduled to speak at @CPAC over the next few days.
— Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) February 26, 2020
Vogel didn’t stop there. He named a total of 20 top Trump administration officials, including the President and Vice President, adding he’s never seen this much partisan politicization of any president’s cabinet.
IN FACT: I can’t remember so many top admin. officials with seemingly apolitical portfolios speaking at @CPAC:
??@SecBernhardt (@Interior)
??@SecWilkie (@DeptVetAffairs)
??@SecGeneScalia (@USDOL)
??@SecElaineChao (@USDOT)
??@RussVought45 (@OMBPress)
??@SecBrouillette (@ENERGY)
— Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) February 26, 2020
TRUMP OFFICIALS WHO COMMITTED TO @CPAC (cont’d):
??@RichardGrenell (@ODNIgov/@usbotschaft)
??@BetsyDeVosED (@usedgov)
??@EPAAWheeler (@EPA)
??@DepSecHargan (@HHSgov)
??@MickMulvaneyOMB
??@KellyannePolls
??@IvankaTrump
— Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) February 26, 2020
Vogel actually left out top Trump economic advisor Larry Kudlow, bringing the total of current Trump administration officials to 21. That number does not include the president’s son, several people from his campaign, and former administration officials.
