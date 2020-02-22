THIS IS WHAT FASCISM SOUNDS LIKE
Trump National Security Advisor Blasted for ‘Weaponizing’ Classified Intel Against Bernie Sanders as Nevada Caucuses
President Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor was blasted online on Saturday for a smear against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) while Nevada Democrats were caucusing to choose the DNC’s 2020 presidential nominee.
Josh Dawsey, White House reporter for The Washington Post, broke news on Saturday about what Robert O’Brien said in an interview to air on Sunday.
National security adviser Robert O’Brien tells ABC in interview to air tomorrow that he hasn’t seen any evidence of Russia seeking to help Trump. Asked whether Russia might be helping Sanders, he says reports could be credible. “That’s no surprise. He honeymooned in Moscow.”
O’Brien was quickly criticized for his comments. Here is some of what people were saying:
It is disgraceful for the national security advisor to lie about intelligence and spin it into a partisan attack. Trump will use the full weight of the intelligence community to try and win this election. https://t.co/aDu0uGWGmK
Trump doesn't have advisers anymore, only enablers.
The next phase is starting and it's scary.
I'm sorry. THIS is not a security advisor response. This is a Trump edict. The facts have been shredded.
So even the NSA is just a campaign hack for Trump now
Such a good little Trump soldier.
Aaaand, the ruse is over before it begins. O'Brien is no national security advisor. He's just a Trump schill & our nation is less safe as a result.
Such an odd talking point.
Yes, Bernie Sanders celebrated his honeymoon in Russia.
But if you think that matters, wouldn’t you point out that President Trump hosted the Miss Universe pageant there in 2013 and has sought to build a Trump Tower in Moscow? https://t.co/zp7I9HHI4V
I know the Trumpsters think they are being terribly clever here. But this only amplifies that Sanders directly condemned any interference while Trump can't even muster the gentlest criticism of Putin. The contrast is really something… https://t.co/dq02sXikNn
politicization of US intel agencies kicking into high gear with eight months to go https://t.co/g7A8xfrYdz
Yes Sanders honeymooned in Moscow as opposed to Trump who held a beauty pageant in Moscow, took money from Moscow investors, hired aides linked to Moscow, heaped praise on Putin, and publicly asked Russia to get his opponent’s emails in the midst of the 2016 election campaign. https://t.co/4uThdP4GB3
To keep your job in the Trump administration you have to act like a partisan hack even in jobs that were not traditionally held by hacks. Grenell will fit right in with O’Brien and Pompeo. https://t.co/ASgriIKMXm
This NSA may not know much about foreign policy but he certainly knows how to deliver talking points written by his boss. https://t.co/hdUkrTyYIc
This will get worse. Using intelligence agencies to attack Democratic rivals. Also, has Trump ever admitted Russia interfered? Criticized Putin? Nope? Thought so. https://t.co/LuINoUFH5f
Weird, because Robert O'Brien said in 2016 during the primaries that Trump had a "bromance" with Putin and that Trump played up, "how chummy he will be with Vladimir Putin if he is elected."https://t.co/hR7JRvURzA
THIS IS WHAT FASCISM SOUNDS LIKE
‘We Can’t Let That Go On’ Trump Says at National Prayer Breakfast in Threat Attacking Pelosi and Romney
President Donald Trump kicked off his appearance at Thursday morning’s National Prayer Breakfast by showing up 40 minutes late, waving newspapers in the air to brag about his acquittal, then delivering a speech in which he attacked and threatened his political opponents, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, seated just feet away from him, and Senator Mitt Romney, who cast the only Republican vote to convict him just one day earlier.
“I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong,” Trump accused.
“Nor do I like people who say ‘I pray for you’ when they know that that’s not so. So many people have been hurt and we can’t let that go on. And I’ll be discussing that a little bit later at the White House” he threatened.
Speaker Pelosi has frequently said in earnest that she regularly prays for President Trump.
“As everybody knows, my family, our great country and your president has been put through a terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people,” Trump said, as the Washington Post reports. “They have done everything possible to destroy us and by so doing very badly hurt our nation. They know what they are doing is wrong, but they put themselves far ahead of our great country.”
Earlier: At National Prayer Breakfast Trump Waves Newspaper to Brag About Acquittal, Pelosi Delivers Prayer for Poor and Persecuted
The Post calls the annual event one “that draws lawmakers and others in the spirit of reconciliation and bridge-building.”
Watch:
President Trump: “I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong. Nor do I like people who say ‘I pray for you’ when they know that that’s not so. So many people have been hurt and we can’t let that go on.”#NationalPrayerBreakfast pic.twitter.com/79XCLpD7GP
THIS IS WHAT FASCISM SOUNDS LIKE
Watch: Trump Laughs, Jokes After Supporter Calls for Shooting Migrants
President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Panama City Beach, Florida Wednesday night was the usual raucous affair – except for one exchange which has many even more outraged than usual.
Complaining to supporters from the Florida panhandle that migrants are trying to enter the U.S. through the Southern border, the President asked, “How do you stop these people?”
One supporter, as The Guardian reported, responded, “Shoot them!”
President Trump laughed, paused, then turned it into an applause line.
“That’s only in the panhandle can you get away with that statement,” Trump proclaimed. As the audience broke out into cheers and applause, Trump, who himself has called labeled immigrants “animals,” repeated: “Only in the panhandle.”
Watch:
At his rally tonight, Trump says the government is unable to violently attack immigrants, someone in the crowd shouted “Shoot them!”
The crowd & Trump erupt in laughter & cheers. Trump says, “Only in the panhandle can you get away with that statement.”pic.twitter.com/SgQd2OH9ti
— jordan (@JordanUhl) May 9, 2019
THIS IS WHAT FASCISM SOUNDS LIKE
White House Aides Scrambling to Deal With Fallout From Trump’s Thinly-Veiled Threat of Violence: Report
Staffers Are Trying to Justify Remarks by Saying ‘That’s Just the Way the President Talks’
White House aides are reportedly struggling to figure out how to “spin” comments the president made prior to the New Zealand mosque massacre that could be viewed as incitements to violence.
In an interview with Breitbart ostensibly about a free speech order he’s about to sign, the president referenced all the “tough” people he has in his corner.
“I can tell you I have the support of the police, the support of the military, the support of the Bikers for Trump – I have the tough people, but they don’t play it tough — until they go to a certain point, and then it would be very bad, very bad,” Trump said. “But the left plays it cuter and tougher.”
CNN host Wolf Blitzer noted the comments were “disturbing” when asking White House correspondent Kaitlin Collins about how things are within the administration.
“Aides behind the scenes were pushing back on this saying, ‘that’s just the way the president talks,’” Collins explained. “That’s something you hear when the president makes a remark like this.”
She added that she wasn’t surprised by what he said because he’s made similar comments “in front of cameras, at rallies and events like that.
“Aides don’t know how to respond to this,” Collins added. “They don’t know how to spin this or anything like that. They hope that this is one of those comments, because the president says so many things, that they can just kind of let go by with the news cycle.”
Watch below:
