Barr Declares War Against Sanctuary Cities – Expert Says He’s Targeting Democratic Jurisdictions
Attorney General Bill Barr has launched an all-out attack against sanctuary cities, claiming they are endangering national security. The AG says he will allow the Dept. of Homeland Security to issue “federal subpoenas to access information about criminal aliens in the custody of uncooperative jurisdictions,” Fox News reports.
Barr says the DOJ is targeting the State of New Jersey and King County, Washington, and will be “reviewing the practices, policies, and laws of other jurisdictions across the country. This includes assessing whether jurisdictions are complying with our criminal laws, in particular the criminal statute that prohibits the harboring or shielding of aliens in the United States.”
In addition to targeting certain state and local governments, Barr appears to be making the targeting personal, declaring, “we are meticulously reviewing the actions of certain district attorneys who have adopted policies of charging foreign nationals with lesser offenses for the express purpose of avoiding the federal immigration consequences of those nationals’ criminal conduct. In pursuing their personal ambitions and misguided notions of equal justice, these district attorneys are systematically violating the rule of law and may even be unlawfully discriminating against American citizens.”
Fox News calls the program “a ‘significant escalation’ against left-wing local and state governments that obstruct the ‘lawful functioning of our nation’s immigration system.'”
But at least one expert takes that one step further.
Economist David Rothschild:
Fixed their headline: “Barr announces sweeping new sanctions targeting *Democratic* cities and states” https://t.co/J6c0RTtGAj In a functioning democracy the main job of the top law enforcement officer is not to weaken & punish political opposition to ruling regime.
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) February 10, 2020
Read the full report here.
Senate Democrats Are United in Votes to Convict Trump – Only Vote to Acquit Will Be Partisan
All Democratic Senators will vote to convict President Donald Trump on both charges of high crimes and misdemeanors. Republican Senator Mitt Romney will vote to convict on the charge of abuse of power, making that article of impeachment bipartisan. Republicans will make the votes to acquit partisan.
Trump will be acquitted, not exonerated. But he will go down in history as the first president who will have received a vote to convict from his own party, a stain on his record for all eternity.
Several Democratic Senators seen as possible votes to acquit have all weighed in. Alabama’s Doug Jones, West Virginia’s Joe Manchin, and Arizona’s Krysten Sinema reportedly will all vote to convict.
Voting began just after 4 PM ET.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Romney Becomes First Republican to Vote to Convict Trump
U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) has just become the first Republican to announce he will vote to convict President Donald Trump of high crimes and misdemeanors, on the charge of of abuse of power, the Washington Post reports.
“The president is guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust,” he said on the Senate floor.
BREAKING: Sen. Mitt Romney: "The grave question the Constitution tasks senators to answer is whether the president committed an act so extreme and egregious that it rises to the level of a high crime and misdemeanor. Yes, he did." https://t.co/8m638DhtK1 pic.twitter.com/iv9IjaZHB8
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 5, 2020
"Corrupting an election to keep oneself in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one's oath of office that I can imagine." pic.twitter.com/vDeb890L4n
— Salvador Hernandez (@SalHernandez) February 5, 2020
“There’s no question that the president asked a foreign power to investigate his political foe,” Romney said in a statement to the Post. “That he did so for a political purpose, and that he pressured Ukraine to get them to do help or to lead in this effort. My own view is there there’s not much I can think of that would be a more egregious assault on our Constitution than trying to corrupt an election to maintain power. And that’s what the president did.”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
AOC: I Will Not ‘Normalize Trump’s Lawless Conduct’ and ‘Subversion’ by Attending the State of the Union
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has just announced she will not be attending Tuesday night’s State of the Union address.
Calling it a “deeply personal decision” and a “choice I did not take lightly,” the Congresswoman from Queens and the Bronx said: “I have decided that I will not use my presence at a state ceremony to normalize Trump’s lawless conduct & subversion of the Constitution.”
“None of this is normal, and I will not legitimize it,” she added on Twitter.
After much deliberation, I have decided that I will not use my presence at a state ceremony to normalize Trump’s lawless conduct & subversion of the Constitution.
None of this is normal, and I will not legitimize it.
Consequently, I will not be attending the State of the Union.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 4, 2020
This is a deeply personal decision for each member to make, and a choice I did not take lightly.
I will be hopping on Instagram Live later this evening to connect with my constituents and follow up with their questions about #SOTU.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 4, 2020
Ocasio-Cortez is at least the fourth Democrat who has announced they will not attend the SOTU. She joins Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR), Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) and Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL).
Image by NRKbeta via Flickr and a CC license
