AOC: I Will Not ‘Normalize Trump’s Lawless Conduct’ and ‘Subversion’ by Attending the State of the Union

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has just announced she will not be attending Tuesday night’s State of the Union address.

Calling it a “deeply personal decision” and a “choice I did not take lightly,” the Congresswoman from Queens and the Bronx said: “I have decided that I will not use my presence at a state ceremony to normalize Trump’s lawless conduct & subversion of the Constitution.”

“None of this is normal, and I will not legitimize it,” she added on Twitter.

After much deliberation, I have decided that I will not use my presence at a state ceremony to normalize Trump’s lawless conduct & subversion of the Constitution. None of this is normal, and I will not legitimize it. Consequently, I will not be attending the State of the Union. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 4, 2020

This is a deeply personal decision for each member to make, and a choice I did not take lightly. I will be hopping on Instagram Live later this evening to connect with my constituents and follow up with their questions about #SOTU. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 4, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez is at least the fourth Democrat who has announced they will not attend the SOTU. She joins Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR), Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) and Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL).

Image by NRKbeta via Flickr and a CC license