New Report Claims Barr Has Said He Is Considering Quitting if Trump Continues to Tweet About DOJ: WaPo

The Washington Post Tuesday night reports Attorney General Bill Barr has told multiple people “close to President Trump” inside and outside the White House that he is considering quitting if the President continues to tweet about Dept. of Justice investigations.

“He has his limits,” said one person familiar with Barr’s thinking, speaking on the condition of anonymity, like others, to discuss internal deliberations.

The new report comes on the heels of what many believe to be a disinformation campaign coordinated by the DOJ and the White House last week, when Barr told ABC News that Trump tweeting about investigations makes it “impossible” for him to do his job.

Trump dismissed Barr’s remarks, and has continued to tweet about DOJ matters.

Many experts have gone as far as to say Barr believes his job is to protect the President, and Trump’s tweets just make that harder.