SCAM SHAM OR SLAM?
New Report Claims Barr Has Said He Is Considering Quitting if Trump Continues to Tweet About DOJ: WaPo
The Washington Post Tuesday night reports Attorney General Bill Barr has told multiple people “close to President Trump” inside and outside the White House that he is considering quitting if the President continues to tweet about Dept. of Justice investigations.
“He has his limits,” said one person familiar with Barr’s thinking, speaking on the condition of anonymity, like others, to discuss internal deliberations.
The new report comes on the heels of what many believe to be a disinformation campaign coordinated by the DOJ and the White House last week, when Barr told ABC News that Trump tweeting about investigations makes it “impossible” for him to do his job.
Trump dismissed Barr’s remarks, and has continued to tweet about DOJ matters.
Many experts have gone as far as to say Barr believes his job is to protect the President, and Trump’s tweets just make that harder.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- News2 days ago
Illegal Border Crossings ‘Nearly Double’ Thanks to $5 Ladders That Easily Hook Onto Trump’s New Replacement Wall
- GRAND OLD PARTY OF BIGOTS3 days ago
Buttigieg Blasts Trump Allies’ Homophobia: ‘I’m Not Going to Be Lectured on Family Values From the Likes of Rush Limbaugh’
- IF ONLY IT WERE INTENTIONAL2 days ago
Whoops! Federal Government Agency Celebrates ‘All Our Presidents Past and Future’
- SNAGGED2 days ago
Trump Campaign Forced to Delete #Daytona500 Air Force One Photo Because It Was From 2004
- 'INCALCULABLE HARM'21 hours ago
Former Mueller Chief of Staff Says the DOJ Was Just ‘Dealt a Significant Blow’
- News1 day ago
Federal Judge Association Calls Emergency Meeting to Address Barr Intervention Into Trump Ally Roger Stone’s Case
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS2 days ago
NY Times Blasted for ‘Normalizing’ Far Right Extremists Again After Publishing Stephen Miller’s Wedding Announcement
- CORRUPTION3 days ago
Bill Barr Ouster Demanded by Over 1100 Ex-Justice Dept Officials in Scathing Letter