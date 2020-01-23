Connect with us

PANTS ON FIRE LIE

Trump Promises to Protect Social Security One Day After Bragging He Will Try to Cut It After the Election

Published

on

President Donald Trump on Wednesday bragged about his “tremendous” economy, promising a CNBC reporter that after the election he will look at cutting “entitlements,” specifically Social Security and Medicare, because he expects economic growth to be even better than he believes it is now. (It was better under President Barack Obama.)

Of course people on Social Security and Medicare rarely benefit from increased economic growth, but that was his reasoning.

Minutes ago Trump – still on a tweeting frenzy, having produced 142 tweets or retweets on Wednesday, his record as president – declared that Democrats will “destroy” Social Security, but he will “save” it.

That’s a demonstrable lie.

Trump’s 2020 budget calls for cuts of “$84 billion in Social Security disability benefits,” according to Marketwatch.

Last month Salon wrote that the “Trump administration has just declared war on Social Security.”

President Trump is lying. Period.

 

