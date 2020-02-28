AMERICA IN CRISIS
Intelligence Agencies Saw Growing Risk From Coronavirus-Like Outbreak — but Stayed Quiet for Fear of Trump’s Wrath
U.S. intelligence agencies have been warning against the likelihood of a global pandemic — just as coronavirus seems poised to become — but have recently backed down for fear of angering President Donald Trump.
Intelligence analysts assessed in 2017 and 2018 that a pandemic could strain resources and harm the global economy, but they agreed not to release a public warning so far this year because they’re reluctant to discuss intelligence that might displease the president, officials told NBC News.
“We assess that the United States and the world will remain vulnerable to the next flu pandemic or large-scale outbreak of a contagious disease that could lead to massive rates of death and disability, severely affect the world economy, strain international resources, and increase calls on the United States for support,” said the most recent worldwide threat assessment, issued in January 2019 by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.
But so far this year the leaders of intelligence agencies have agreed not to release their threat assessments publicly, which has prevented Congress from getting public testimony about the implications of the outbreak’s impact on the economy and national security.
The intelligence analysis found that outbreaks are being spread from animals to humans, just as COVID-19 is believed to have originated — and analysts even mentioned a close cousin to the coronavirus strain in one report.
Related: Watch: Trump Jr. Falsely Accuses Democrats of Hoping Coronavirus ‘Kills Millions’ to End President’s ‘Streak of Winning’
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
AMERICA IN CRISIS
Trump Still Has No Set Plan to Combat Coronavirus Just Hours Before Hastily Called Press Conference Set to Begin: Report
President Donald Trump still has no set plan to combat the spread of coronavirus, just hours before he is set to hold a hastily-called 6 PM Wednesday press conference. According to Politico, Trump haas yet to decide whether or not to install a coronavirus czar to coordinate efforts, similar to how the Obama administration successfully staved off the spread of Ebola in 2014.
“Officials are still debating whether such a role is necessary, but the global spread has increased the urgency to elevate its response, and the Trump White House is eager to appear like it’s in control of containing the virus within the United States,” Politico adds.
The White House has floated former Trump FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb as one of several candidates to be named coronavirus czar, “but a senior administration official stressed that President Donald Trump will make the final call and has not yet made a decision about how to move forward.”
Coronavirus was first officially identified December 1, 2019. According to the World Health Organization, as of Tuesday, there are 80,239 confirmed cases, including 908 new cases since the previous day.
The vast majority of confirmed cases are within China, including 2666 deaths. Outside of China there have been 34 deaths.
Reports state Trump is “furious” over the stock market drop Monday and Tuesday, and “unhappy” with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, after a CDC official briefed Congress and later told the America people “we expect we will see community spread in the United States.”
“It’s not a question of if this will happen but when this will happen and how many people in this country will have severe illnesses,” that CDC official, Dr. Nancy Messonnier, said. “We are asking the American public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad.”
The Trump administration has said little about the potential human cost, nor has it done much to message how Americans should prepare, and what steps they should take tom protect themselves and their families.
Trump has made clear he is not a fan of czars to coordinate the federal government’s responses:
The new Ebola czar will report to the WH & NSA adviser Susan Rice. More mismanagement & duplicity with CDC. Obama is terrible executive.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2014
AMERICA IN CRISIS
Federal Appeals Court Rules Obamacare Individual Mandate Unconstitutional
A federal appeals court has just ruled ObamaCare’s individual mandate is unconstitutional, but neglected to go as far as a lower court that reached the same conclusion. The case was brought by GOP officials across 20 states, led by Texas, and is supported by President Donald Trump.
The court sent the case back to a lower court directing judges to determine if the law could be saved without the individual mandate.
The 20 Republican Attorneys General and other state officials asked the lower court to declare ObamaCare unconstitutional in its entirety, a move President Trump and his Dept. of Justice have actively supported.
Almost one year ago to the day U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor ruled the individual mandate was “inseparable” from the Affordable Care Act.
“The appeals court’s decision keeps the legal threat to Obamacare alive while reducing the likelihood the Supreme Court could render a final verdict on the law before the 2020 elections,” Politico reports.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
AMERICA IN CRISIS
‘Playing Clean Up for Trump’: AG Barr Destroyed for Statement Directly Contradicting 400 Page Inspector General Report
“One of the most dangerous men in America.”
Attorney General Bill Barr‘s reputation was forever tainted after he lied in his infamous four-page memo that allegedly summarized the Mueller Report. Over time his reputation has continued to suffer strong attacks, based on his actions, which appear to be motivated by one goal: the protection of President Donald Trump and the concept of the unitary executive, or an all-powerful U.S. president.
AG Barr has just released a statement one again that mischaracterizes another important DOJ report, one just-released that spans more than 400 pages. That Inspector General report finds there was no political bias against President Trump when the DOJ opened its Russia probe – including an investigation into Trump and his associates.
The report also destroys Trump’s repeated lies that President Barack Obama spied on him and wire tapped Trump Tower.
In response, Barr issued this false statement defending Trump and casting doubt on the work product of his own agency and hand-picked IG:
Barr again in statement defending Trump: “It is also clear that, from its inception, the evidence produced by the investigation was consistently exculpatory.”
— Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) December 9, 2019
To be clear, Barr’s above conclusions, regardless of framing them as opinion, are false.
And as a result, Barr is being destroyed on social media.
Here’s a former federal prosecutor:
No, AG Barr.
It doesn’t make that clear at all.
You are lying again.
You are an utter disgrace. https://t.co/YWh8qlrSSh
— Elizabeth de la Vega (@Delavegalaw) December 9, 2019
And here’s a NY Times op-ed writer and CNN contributor:
Bill Barr is by far one of the most dangerous men in America.
— Wajahat “Abu Khadija” Ali (@WajahatAli) December 9, 2019
A former DOJ chief spokesperson:
In addition to playing clean up for Trump, Barr is also making perfectly clear he will never authorize a criminal investigation of the president. Trump has a free pass for criminality as long as Barr is AG. https://t.co/E78B3msM0y
— Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) December 9, 2019
More:
Calling Barr a mob lawyer is kind of an insult to the lawyers that mobsters actually hire, who at least pretend to have some respect for the law.
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 9, 2019
Never in all of our lives, or the history of the country, have we had an Attorney General as corrupt as William Barr. https://t.co/GeN1Ygbx5G
— Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) December 9, 2019
Bill Barr is trying to Bill Barr the Horowitz report like he did the Mueller report and let’s not play this game again. https://t.co/q4teT6g1Qo
— Molly McKew (@MollyMcKew) December 9, 2019
Barr’s still at it: disputing and falsely reimagining his own department’s inspector general report. Laughter seems appropriate (as do screams…) https://t.co/uB007F6A2x
— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) December 9, 2019
This is some actively evil disinformation shit right here. https://t.co/kFXDnxqjgA
— The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) December 9, 2019
As A.G. Barr’s statement questioning the legitimacy of the investigation is about to be read on air, @NicolleDWallace breaks out into laughter on @MSNBC and says, “Wait. Stop, stop, stop, stop. Where does that come from? Where?”
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 9, 2019
This is, quite literally, the opposite of what the Inspector General concluded in the new report. Barr doesn’t like the conclusions, so he’s simply trying to rewrite them in a way that is favorable to Trump.
Stunning dishonesty on display here. https://t.co/YTl52pb9Vk
— Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) December 9, 2019
Image: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead via Flickr
Trending
- SOS2 days ago
Mike Pence Led Indiana Into a Totally Avoidable HIV Crisis. Trump Just Put Him in Charge of Coronavirus.
- CRIME1 day ago
Scottish Lawmaker: Reasonable Grounds to Suspect Trump or His Associates ‘Have Been Involved in Serious Crime’
- News2 days ago
‘Defunded the CDC’ to ‘Build His Wall’: Trump Scorched for Incompetent Handling of Coronavirus – Including Spelling It ‘Caronavirus’
- PROFITS OVER PEOPLE1 day ago
Pence Adds Larry Kudlow and Steve Mnuchin to Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force, Making Clear What the Actual Goal Is
- News2 days ago
‘We Can’t Control That Price’: Trump HHS Secretary Won’t Promise a Coronavirus Vaccine Will Be Affordable for All
- News3 days ago
‘Furious’ Trump ‘Unhappy’ With HHS Secretary After Massive Stock Market Plunge Over Coronavirus Fears: Report
- AMERICA IN CRISIS2 days ago
Trump Still Has No Set Plan to Combat Coronavirus Just Hours Before Hastily Called Press Conference Set to Begin: Report
- HOW TO NOT RUN A WHITE HOUSE2 days ago
Trump White House Hires College Senior as Top Official Reporting to Previously Fired Body Man Rehired as Personnel Chief