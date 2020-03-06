AMERICA IN CRISIS
Former CIA Analyst Predicts World Leaders May Force US to ‘Contain’ Coronavirus Impact if Response Doesn’t Improve
A former CIA analyst is issuing a dire prediction if President Donald Trump and his administration don’t do a much better job managing the coronavirus crisis currently eluding them: she believes world leaders may force the U.S. into some form of containment.
Nada Bakos says that “if America doesn’t demonstrate leadership at a global or regional level, it would not surprise me if the answers focus on pressuring America to contain their impact on the rest of the world.”
Bakos also says that foreign intelligence services are watching the U.S. response to the COVID-19 crisis.
So far President Donald Trump almost daily is spreading massive disinformation in an attempt to minimize not only the current measurements of the crisis, but he’s making it even worse by suggesting basic methods, including self-quarantine and minimizing contact with others, are not necessary.
Trump went so far as to say on Wednesday that not only is it OK for Americans with coronavirus to go to work, he said people “just get better, by, you know, sitting around and even going to work.”
Here are her full remarks:
2. Domestic crisis response and management: the lack of testing kits, the inaccuracy of the initial tests & the missing reports of how many people are likely infected due to the slow roll out. Also, how the White House & Congress are communicating (or not) to the American people.
— Nada Bakos (@nadabakos) March 6, 2020
4. Responding to the effects of #COVID19 on economic policies, etc. The main question that these analysts are likely grappling with come from the political and diplomatic institutions they serve: what can our country do in light of America’s (lack of) responses and policies?
— Nada Bakos (@nadabakos) March 6, 2020
Last, if America doesn't demonstrate leadership at a global or regional level, it would not surprise me if the answers focus on pressuring America to contain their impact on the rest of the world.
— Nada Bakos (@nadabakos) March 6, 2020
AMERICA IN CRISIS
Intelligence Agencies Saw Growing Risk From Coronavirus-Like Outbreak — but Stayed Quiet for Fear of Trump’s Wrath
U.S. intelligence agencies have been warning against the likelihood of a global pandemic — just as coronavirus seems poised to become — but have recently backed down for fear of angering President Donald Trump.
Intelligence analysts assessed in 2017 and 2018 that a pandemic could strain resources and harm the global economy, but they agreed not to release a public warning so far this year because they’re reluctant to discuss intelligence that might displease the president, officials told NBC News.
“We assess that the United States and the world will remain vulnerable to the next flu pandemic or large-scale outbreak of a contagious disease that could lead to massive rates of death and disability, severely affect the world economy, strain international resources, and increase calls on the United States for support,” said the most recent worldwide threat assessment, issued in January 2019 by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.
But so far this year the leaders of intelligence agencies have agreed not to release their threat assessments publicly, which has prevented Congress from getting public testimony about the implications of the outbreak’s impact on the economy and national security.
The intelligence analysis found that outbreaks are being spread from animals to humans, just as COVID-19 is believed to have originated — and analysts even mentioned a close cousin to the coronavirus strain in one report.
Related: Watch: Trump Jr. Falsely Accuses Democrats of Hoping Coronavirus ‘Kills Millions’ to End President’s ‘Streak of Winning’
AMERICA IN CRISIS
Trump Still Has No Set Plan to Combat Coronavirus Just Hours Before Hastily Called Press Conference Set to Begin: Report
President Donald Trump still has no set plan to combat the spread of coronavirus, just hours before he is set to hold a hastily-called 6 PM Wednesday press conference. According to Politico, Trump haas yet to decide whether or not to install a coronavirus czar to coordinate efforts, similar to how the Obama administration successfully staved off the spread of Ebola in 2014.
“Officials are still debating whether such a role is necessary, but the global spread has increased the urgency to elevate its response, and the Trump White House is eager to appear like it’s in control of containing the virus within the United States,” Politico adds.
The White House has floated former Trump FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb as one of several candidates to be named coronavirus czar, “but a senior administration official stressed that President Donald Trump will make the final call and has not yet made a decision about how to move forward.”
Coronavirus was first officially identified December 1, 2019. According to the World Health Organization, as of Tuesday, there are 80,239 confirmed cases, including 908 new cases since the previous day.
The vast majority of confirmed cases are within China, including 2666 deaths. Outside of China there have been 34 deaths.
Reports state Trump is “furious” over the stock market drop Monday and Tuesday, and “unhappy” with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, after a CDC official briefed Congress and later told the America people “we expect we will see community spread in the United States.”
“It’s not a question of if this will happen but when this will happen and how many people in this country will have severe illnesses,” that CDC official, Dr. Nancy Messonnier, said. “We are asking the American public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad.”
The Trump administration has said little about the potential human cost, nor has it done much to message how Americans should prepare, and what steps they should take tom protect themselves and their families.
Trump has made clear he is not a fan of czars to coordinate the federal government’s responses:
The new Ebola czar will report to the WH & NSA adviser Susan Rice. More mismanagement & duplicity with CDC. Obama is terrible executive.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2014
AMERICA IN CRISIS
Federal Appeals Court Rules Obamacare Individual Mandate Unconstitutional
A federal appeals court has just ruled ObamaCare’s individual mandate is unconstitutional, but neglected to go as far as a lower court that reached the same conclusion. The case was brought by GOP officials across 20 states, led by Texas, and is supported by President Donald Trump.
The court sent the case back to a lower court directing judges to determine if the law could be saved without the individual mandate.
The 20 Republican Attorneys General and other state officials asked the lower court to declare ObamaCare unconstitutional in its entirety, a move President Trump and his Dept. of Justice have actively supported.
Almost one year ago to the day U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor ruled the individual mandate was “inseparable” from the Affordable Care Act.
“The appeals court’s decision keeps the legal threat to Obamacare alive while reducing the likelihood the Supreme Court could render a final verdict on the law before the 2020 elections,” Politico reports.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
