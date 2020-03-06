Former CIA Analyst Predicts World Leaders May Force US to ‘Contain’ Coronavirus Impact if Response Doesn’t Improve

A former CIA analyst is issuing a dire prediction if President Donald Trump and his administration don’t do a much better job managing the coronavirus crisis currently eluding them: she believes world leaders may force the U.S. into some form of containment.

Nada Bakos says that “if America doesn’t demonstrate leadership at a global or regional level, it would not surprise me if the answers focus on pressuring America to contain their impact on the rest of the world.”

Bakos also says that foreign intelligence services are watching the U.S. response to the COVID-19 crisis.

So far President Donald Trump almost daily is spreading massive disinformation in an attempt to minimize not only the current measurements of the crisis, but he’s making it even worse by suggesting basic methods, including self-quarantine and minimizing contact with others, are not necessary.

Trump went so far as to say on Wednesday that not only is it OK for Americans with coronavirus to go to work, he said people “just get better, by, you know, sitting around and even going to work.”

Here are her full remarks:

2. Domestic crisis response and management: the lack of testing kits, the inaccuracy of the initial tests & the missing reports of how many people are likely infected due to the slow roll out. Also, how the White House & Congress are communicating (or not) to the American people. — Nada Bakos (@nadabakos) March 6, 2020

4. Responding to the effects of #COVID19 on economic policies, etc. The main question that these analysts are likely grappling with come from the political and diplomatic institutions they serve: what can our country do in light of America’s (lack of) responses and policies? — Nada Bakos (@nadabakos) March 6, 2020