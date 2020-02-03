Connect with us

‘I Don’t Wish It on Anyone: Liberals and Never-Trumpers Meet Limbaugh Cancer Announcement With Gracious Show of Support

Right wing radio host Rush Limbaugh just revealed he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. The 69-year old conservative has been a prominent voice of the right and far right for decades, and recently renewed his contract.

The announcement was met with sympathy and support, even by those on the left. Many who oppose the bombastic anti-liberal commentator or what he represents took the opportunity to graciously show support.

 

Trump Fires Veterans Affairs Deputy Secretary: Report

3 hours ago

February 3, 2020

Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs James Byrne is the latest Trump administration official to be fired, Axios reports.

Byran was confirmed to the post just this past September, by an 81-11 vote in the Senate. He had served as the VA’s General Counsel from August 8, 2017 to September 16, 2019. He had also been named Acting Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs on August 28, 2018.

Stars and Stripes reporter Nikki Wentling notes “Byrne oversaw Trump’s new (and controversial) Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection.”

Wentling adds:

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.

Republicans Kill Amendments to Subpoena John Bolton

3 days ago

January 31, 2020

Senate Republicans just blocked three Democratic amendments to issue a subpoena to former Trump National Security Advisor John. Bolton.

The votes were 51-49.

The surprise amendment, filed By Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, came after Republicans killed an amendment to subpoena additional administration officials.

Senate Plans to Shut Down for the Weekend and Vote on Trump Impeachment Next Week After Republicans Blocked All Witnesses

3 days ago

January 31, 2020

The Senate appears to be ready to shut down for the weekend, allowing its members to go home for Super Bowl weekend, after Republicans voted 51-49 to block any and all witnesses from testifying before the final vote on Trump’s impeachment.

Members, as MSNBC reports, would return Monday for two days of of deliberations, then vote Wednesday at 4 PM on the Trump impeachment.

The plan will have to be voted on tonight by the Senate.

As it stands now most expect Trump will be acquitted.

READ: Parnas Prepared to Name Trump, Pence, Pompeo, Perry, Barr, Graham, Nunes, Giuliani as Co-Conspirators, Attorney Says

