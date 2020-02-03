News
‘I Don’t Wish It on Anyone: Liberals and Never-Trumpers Meet Limbaugh Cancer Announcement With Gracious Show of Support
Right wing radio host Rush Limbaugh just revealed he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. The 69-year old conservative has been a prominent voice of the right and far right for decades, and recently renewed his contract.
The announcement was met with sympathy and support, even by those on the left. Many who oppose the bombastic anti-liberal commentator or what he represents took the opportunity to graciously show support.
I’m not a fan of Rush Limbaugh. Quite the opposite. At the same time, I’m saddened by the news of his advanced lung cancer diagnosis. Cancer knows no party line or political bias. It is brutal and savage and unfair to all. Wishing you courage as you fight this, Rush.
— I guess that makes me a freakin’ liberal. (@SheStillResists) February 3, 2020
No one should ever have to suffer from cancer. I can only hope Rush Limbaugh makes a speedy recovery and dedicates himself to advocating for cancer research and affordable health care for all people, not just those who can afford it in our current system.
— Charlotte Clymer🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) February 3, 2020
Even a vile human being like Rush Limbaugh does not deserve cancer.
I hope the man recovers and maybe, just maybe, has an epiphany about the harm he has done to humanity. https://t.co/ww3E12trMQ
— Chicano Marine 🇲🇽🇺🇸🧩 (@kingsrush) February 3, 2020
Rush Limbaugh is a loathsome racist monster who profits off conspiracies and peddles a narrative that does incalculable harm to everyone.
But I will not cheer for the fact that he has cancer, because #FuckCancer.
— 𝕸𝖆𝖙𝖚𝖟𝖆𝖑𝖊𝖒🇵🇷🏴☠️ ³³º¹ (@matuzalem) February 3, 2020
Nobody should have to endure cancer. I don’t wish it on anyone. I hope Rush Limbaugh is able to recover from his advanced lung cancer. I hope America invests money, time & research in finding a cure & there’s affordable health care for those who are facing this terrible disease.
— Wajahat “Shaped by the American Coastland” Ali (@WajahatAli) February 3, 2020
Rush Limbaugh is a completely horrible person and a big part of the reason why we’re stuck with Trump now, but even completely horrible people like him deserve treatment for lung cancer. We need #MedicareForAll to ensure everyone can have their lung cancer treated.
— Eric Gallager (エリック) (@cooljeanius) February 3, 2020
So Rush Limbaugh has advanced lung cancer. And as a liberal lefty who disagrees with everything he has ever said and done – I wish him well in the fight ahead. Fuck cancer.
— Jesse Cox (@JesseCox) February 3, 2020
