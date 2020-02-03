Trump Fires Veterans Affairs Deputy Secretary: Report

Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs James Byrne is the latest Trump administration official to be fired, Axios reports.

Byran was confirmed to the post just this past September, by an 81-11 vote in the Senate. He had served as the VA’s General Counsel from August 8, 2017 to September 16, 2019. He had also been named Acting Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs on August 28, 2018.

Stars and Stripes reporter Nikki Wentling notes “Byrne oversaw Trump’s new (and controversial) Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection.”

Wentling adds:

Statement from the VA Secretary on firing his deputy: "Today, I dismissed VA Deputy Secretary James Byrne due to loss of confidence in Mr. Byrne’s ability to carry out his duties. This decision is effective immediately." — Nikki Wentling (@nikkiwentling) February 3, 2020

Image via Wikimedia