Trump Fires Veterans Affairs Deputy Secretary: Report
Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs James Byrne is the latest Trump administration official to be fired, Axios reports.
Byran was confirmed to the post just this past September, by an 81-11 vote in the Senate. He had served as the VA’s General Counsel from August 8, 2017 to September 16, 2019. He had also been named Acting Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs on August 28, 2018.
Stars and Stripes reporter Nikki Wentling notes “Byrne oversaw Trump’s new (and controversial) Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection.”
Wentling adds:
Statement from the VA Secretary on firing his deputy:
"Today, I dismissed VA Deputy Secretary James Byrne due to loss of confidence in Mr. Byrne’s ability to carry out his duties. This decision is effective immediately."
— Nikki Wentling (@nikkiwentling) February 3, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Republicans Kill Amendments to Subpoena John Bolton
Senate Republicans just blocked three Democratic amendments to issue a subpoena to former Trump National Security Advisor John. Bolton.
The votes were 51-49.
The surprise amendment, filed By Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, came after Republicans killed an amendment to subpoena additional administration officials.
53-47: Senate kills first Schumer amdt on party line vote to subpoena Mick Mulvaney, John Bolton, Michael Duffey and Robert Blair as well as documents from White House, OMB and the Defense and State Depts in Senate impeachment trial. pic.twitter.com/euFRCX8luU
— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) February 1, 2020
Senate Plans to Shut Down for the Weekend and Vote on Trump Impeachment Next Week After Republicans Blocked All Witnesses
The Senate appears to be ready to shut down for the weekend, allowing its members to go home for Super Bowl weekend, after Republicans voted 51-49 to block any and all witnesses from testifying before the final vote on Trump’s impeachment.
Members, as MSNBC reports, would return Monday for two days of of deliberations, then vote Wednesday at 4 PM on the Trump impeachment.
The plan will have to be voted on tonight by the Senate.
As it stands now most expect Trump will be acquitted.
READ: Parnas Prepared to Name Trump, Pence, Pompeo, Perry, Barr, Graham, Nunes, Giuliani as Co-Conspirators, Attorney Says
The attorney for Giuliani henchman Lev Parnas says his client is prepared to name top Trump administration officials, including the president, vice president, and the attorney general as co-conspirators in an extortion scheme.
“If Lev Parnas was called as a witness, he would provide testimony based upon personal knowledge, corroborated by physical evidence,” the three-page letter reportedly says, “directly relevant to the President’s impeachment inquiry.”
The letter is addressed to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Among those Parnas is prepared to name are President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Attorney General Bill Barr, former Energy Secretary Rick Perry, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, and the president’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.
Also, journalist John Solomon, a Nunes staffer, and the husband-wife legal team of Victoria Toensing and Joe di Genova.
Below is the letter from Parnas’ attorney, Joseph Bondy:
Below is the letter Stephanie Schuman @LeafLegal and I sent to Senator McConnell earlier today, (202) 224-2541, summarizing the testimony Lev Parnas would be able to provide, were he called as a witness. #LetLevSpeak #AmericansDemandWitnesses #CallTheWitnesses #LetBoltonTestify pic.twitter.com/WPn7ppz2rG
— Joseph A. Bondy (@josephabondy) January 31, 2020
