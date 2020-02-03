NOT HOW THIS WORKS
Watch: Fox & Friends Defends Trump Wrongly Claiming Super Bowl Champs ‘Represented the Great State of Kansas’
“Fox & Friends” Monday morning defended President Donald Trump’s false claim that the Kansas City Chiefs were from the state of Kansas. The NFL team who won Sunday night’s Super Bowl are from the state of Missouri. Trump quickly deleted a tweet Sunday night praising the team for “a great game, and a fantastic comeback.”
“You represented the Great State of Kansas,” Trump said, “so very well.”
The Fox News morning crew agreed, despite the confines of geography and cartography.
“Kansas City is in Kansas and it is also in Missouri,” co-host Steve Doocy told Fox News viewers – glossing over that Trump specifically – and falsely – said the Kansas city Chiefs “represented the Great State of Kansas.”
“It’s like the difference between the New York Giants, I mean the Giants are – people call them the NY Giants but they’re in New Jersey,” Doocy concluded, except it’s nothing like that at all.
“Right, right,” co-host Ainsley Earhardt chimed in.
Steve Doocy defends Trump’s tweet congratulating Kansas for the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl: “Kansas City is in Kansas and it is also in Missouri. … [It’s like when] people call them the New York Giants, but they’re in New Jersey.” pic.twitter.com/tQFd5KlTy8
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) February 3, 2020
Watch: Lindsey Graham Falsely Claims FBI Stopped Russia’s Attacks on Clinton Campaign During Election
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham opened up Wednesday morning’s hearing with Inspector General Michael Horowitz by falsely claiming the FBI was able to stop Russia’s attacks against the Hillary Clinton campaign, and suggested it did so early on, well before the November 2016 election.
That’s blatantly false.
Chairman Graham also appeared to imply that the FBI did so merely by contacting the Clinton campaign to warn them of Russia’s actions – and he made that claim to support his false theory that the Bureau should have told the Trump campaign it and its officials were subjects or even targets of a counterintelligence investigation to determine if they were conspiring with Russia to win the election.
“I want the American people to know there was an effort to affect Hillary Clinton’s campaign by foreign actors,” Graham says, not even mentioning Russia. “The FBI picked up that effort, they briefed her about it, and they were able to stop it.”
The FBI has not been able to stop Russian interference and attacks on the U.S. elections, which began according to the consensus of all 17 U.S. Intelligence agencies in 2013, and has to this day have not ended.
Lindsey Graham begins the Horowitz hearing by claiming the FBI was “able to stop” the Russian interference campaign against the Clinton campaign. That’s a lie. pic.twitter.com/fHIT9lQ6Hv
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 11, 2019
Former chief DOJ spokesperson Matthew Miller offers this insight:
Lindsey Graham's position is that the FBI should have briefed the guy who publicly invited the Russians to interfere in the election about the fact his campaign was under investigation for working with the Russians to interfere in the election.
— Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) December 11, 2019
Trump Trade Advisor Says Americans ‘Don’t Have a Right to Know’ if Administration Tied China Policy to Getting Dirt on Biden
It is a stunning confrontation. Peter Navarro, the White House Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy says the American people “don’t have a right to know” if the Trump administration has tied China trade policy to getting dirt on Joe Biden. President Trump has been engaged in an extortion scheme against Ukraine, using congressionally-approved military aid to try to strong arm that country.
“You don’t have a right to know what happens behind closed doors,” Navarro, whose often referred to as President Trump’s trade advisor, tells CNN’s Jim Sciutto at a televised forum Thursday.
“I think the American people have a right to know if politics have entered trade negotiations,” Sciutto responded.
Navarro tried to deflect by decrying “too many stories reported based on anonymous sources,” despite the fact that President trump freely admitted he was engaged in an extortion scheme.
“I’m asking you a diret question,” Sciutto continued. “Did you bring up investigating the Bidens as part of the negotiations?”
Navarro refused to answer the simple and direct question that, despite his false claim, Americans absoutely do have the right to know.
“It’s not an appropriate question in my judgment,” he claimed, falsely, repeatedly raising his hands as if to say “stop.”
“Asked and answered,” Navarro concluded.
Here’s video of @jimsciutto asking Peter Navarro if political investigations about the Bidens have come up during China trade talks, and Navarro declining to answer. pic.twitter.com/uaev1O960s
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) October 24, 2019
Professor of international relations, political scientist, and journalist David Rothkopf offered this response to Navarro’s remarks:
Navarro has zero credibility among experts of both parties who specialize in the field in which he purports to have expertise (trade). This is because he is an idiot who is limited both by how much he does not know & by the fact that what he does know is wrong. He’s also a hack. https://t.co/LaLUTeUUy5
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) October 24, 2019
President Trump has publicly asked China to dig up dirt on the Bidens. China, at least publicly, refused. Experts say Trump’s request is a “felony violation of law.”
‘I’m in Charge of the Hatch Act’ Trump Barked at ‘Weak’ Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney – In a Room Full of Aides
The Wall Street Journal has published an exposé about the Trump 2020 re-election campaign and how the president is “banking on base-pleasing campaign events – more meticulously produced this time – to outweigh any need for a fresh message.”
In one disturbing tale WSJ White House reporter Michael Bender relays how Trump has apparently grown frustrated with White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney – his third in under three years – and attacked him during a meeting with other aides present.
President Trump wanted to bring his Cabinet to a June rally in the critical swing state of Florida. Appropriately, Mulvaney warned the president about the Hatch Act, which prohibits executive branch employees from using their positions for political activities.
“I’m in charge of the Hatch Act,” Trump “barked” at Mulvaney, calling his chief of staff, one of the most powerful people in the nation, “weak.”
Trump is not “in charge” of the Hatch Act. It is an 80-year old federal law that was amended in 2012.
Special Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway’s violations of the law have been so egregious that the U.S. Office of Special Counsel requested the White House “remove” her from her job. President Trump refused.
Federal Government Ethics Watchdog Rules Six Top Trump Administration Officials Violated Federal Law
Trump White House Lies to Protect Federal Lawbreaker Kellyanne Conway
White House Issues Fast, Fiery, Defiant Response to Federal Agency Finding Kellyanne Conway Should Be Fired
Image by The White House via Flickr and a CC license
