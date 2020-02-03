Connect with us

Watch: Fox & Friends Defends Trump Wrongly Claiming Super Bowl Champs ‘Represented the Great State of Kansas’

Published

on

Fox & Friends” Monday morning defended President Donald Trump’s false claim that the Kansas City Chiefs were from the state of Kansas. The NFL team who won Sunday night’s Super Bowl are from the state of Missouri. Trump quickly deleted a tweet Sunday night praising the team for “a great game, and a fantastic comeback.”

“You represented the Great State of Kansas,” Trump said, “so very well.”

The Fox News morning crew agreed, despite the confines of geography and cartography.

“Kansas City is in Kansas and it is also in Missouri,” co-host Steve Doocy told Fox News viewers – glossing over that Trump specifically – and falsely – said the Kansas city Chiefs “represented the Great State of Kansas.”

“It’s like the difference between the New York Giants, I mean the Giants are – people call them the NY Giants but they’re in New Jersey,” Doocy concluded, except it’s nothing like that at all.

“Right, right,” co-host Ainsley Earhardt chimed in.

Watch: Lindsey Graham Falsely Claims FBI Stopped Russia’s Attacks on Clinton Campaign During Election

Published

2 months ago

on

December 11, 2019

By

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham opened up Wednesday morning’s hearing with Inspector General Michael Horowitz by falsely claiming the FBI was able to stop Russia’s attacks against the Hillary Clinton campaign, and suggested it did so early on, well before the November 2016 election.

That’s blatantly false.

Chairman Graham also appeared to imply that the FBI did so merely by contacting the Clinton campaign to warn them of Russia’s actions – and he made that claim to support his false theory that the Bureau should have told the Trump campaign it and its officials were subjects or even targets of a counterintelligence investigation to determine if they were conspiring with Russia to win the election.

“I want the American people to know there was an effort to affect Hillary Clinton’s campaign by foreign actors,” Graham says, not even mentioning Russia. “The FBI picked up that effort, they briefed her about it, and they were able to stop it.”

The FBI has not been able to stop Russian interference and attacks on the U.S. elections, which began according to the consensus of all 17 U.S. Intelligence agencies in 2013, and has to this day have not ended.

Former chief DOJ spokesperson Matthew Miller offers this insight:

 

Trump Trade Advisor Says Americans ‘Don’t Have a Right to Know’ if Administration Tied China Policy to Getting Dirt on Biden

Published

3 months ago

on

October 24, 2019

By

It is a stunning confrontation. Peter Navarro, the White House Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy says the American people “don’t have a right to know” if the Trump administration has tied China trade policy to getting dirt on Joe Biden. President Trump has been engaged in an extortion scheme against Ukraine, using congressionally-approved military aid to try to strong arm that country.

“You don’t have a right to know what happens behind closed doors,” Navarro, whose often referred to as President Trump’s trade advisor, tells CNN’s Jim Sciutto at a televised forum Thursday.

“I think the American people have a right to know if politics have entered trade negotiations,” Sciutto responded.

Navarro tried to deflect by decrying “too many stories reported based on anonymous sources,” despite the fact that President trump freely admitted he was engaged in an extortion scheme.

“I’m asking you a diret question,” Sciutto continued. “Did you bring up investigating the Bidens as part of the negotiations?”

Navarro refused to answer the simple and direct question that, despite his false claim, Americans absoutely do have the right to know.

“It’s not an appropriate question in my judgment,” he claimed, falsely, repeatedly raising his hands as if to say “stop.”

“Asked and answered,” Navarro concluded.

Professor of international relations, political scientist, and journalist David Rothkopf offered this response to Navarro’s remarks:

President Trump has publicly asked China to dig up dirt on the Bidens. China, at least publicly, refused. Experts say Trump’s request is a “felony violation of law.”

 

‘I’m in Charge of the Hatch Act’ Trump Barked at ‘Weak’ Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney – In a Room Full of Aides

Published

3 months ago

on

October 22, 2019

By

The Wall Street Journal has published an exposé about the Trump 2020 re-election campaign and how the president is “banking on base-pleasing campaign events – more meticulously produced this time – to outweigh any need for a fresh message.”

In one disturbing tale WSJ White House reporter Michael Bender relays how Trump has apparently grown frustrated with White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney – his third in under three years – and attacked him during a meeting with other aides present.

President Trump wanted to bring his Cabinet to a June rally in the critical swing state of Florida. Appropriately, Mulvaney warned the president about the Hatch Act, which prohibits executive branch employees from using their positions for political activities.

“I’m in charge of the Hatch Act,” Trump “barked” at Mulvaney, calling his chief of staff, one of the most powerful people in the nation, “weak.”

Trump is not “in charge” of the Hatch Act. It is an 80-year old federal law that was amended in 2012.

Special Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway’s violations of the law have been so egregious that the U.S. Office of Special Counsel requested the White House “remove” her from her job. President Trump refused.

Federal Government Ethics Watchdog Rules Six Top Trump Administration Officials Violated Federal Law

Trump White House Lies to Protect Federal Lawbreaker Kellyanne Conway

White House Issues Fast, Fiery, Defiant Response to Federal Agency Finding Kellyanne Conway Should Be Fired

 

Image by The White House via Flickr and a CC license

