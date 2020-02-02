SERIOUSLY?
‘Definition of Lame’: GOP Senator Lamar Alexander Mocked for Saying Trump ‘Didn’t Know’ to Call Attorney General Instead of Rudy
“Hell he spent months telling Sessions to investigate Hillary.”
Republican Senator Lamar Alexander is suggesting Donald Trump, who has been President now for three years, didn’t know that if he was concerned about possible corruption in Ukraine related to Joe Biden he should have contacted the Attorney General, as opposed to, say, his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.
The retiring Senator from Tennessee, who was thought to be concerned about how history will treat him, cast the decisive vote against allowing witnesses to be called during Friday’s impeachment trial. That vote will effectively hand an acquittal to President Donald Trump.
Continuing his full-throated admission that Trump extorted Ukraine and said so on national TV, Senator Alexander on Sunday’s “Meet the Press” went even further.
“What the president should have done, if he was upset about Joe Biden and his son, and what they were doing in Ukraine, he should’ve called the attorney general and told him that, and let the attorney general handle it the way they always handle cases that involve public –” Alexander told Chuck Todd.
“And why do you think he didn’t do that?” the NBC News political director and MTP moderator asked.
“Maybe he didn’t know to do it,” Alexander responded.
LAMAR ALEXANDER: If the president was upset with what the Bidens were doing in Ukraine, he should’ve called the attorney general
CHUCK TODD: Why didn’t he then?
ALEXANDER: Maybe he didn’t know to do it pic.twitter.com/nHqcSgm8ve
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 2, 2020
Even Chuck Todd was not pleased with that answer.
Defending himself, Alexander offered up that now that the trial is nearly over, “it’s up to the American people to say, ‘OK, good economy, lower taxes, conservative judges, behavior that I might not like, call to Ukraine, weigh that against Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders and pick a president.”
Alexander makes many assumptions in that statement.
Here’s how many are responding:
Gotta appreciate Lamar laughing after saying that, giving away that even he knows how absurd and twisted his logic sounds https://t.co/G6d1pyreQA
— Brian Tashman (@briantashman) February 2, 2020
He will after the trial is over. Sigh.
— Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) February 2, 2020
Definition of lame: “Maybe he didn’t know to do it”. Puke, puke, puke on you Lamar. https://t.co/MFT4Lf1wiz
— Ursy (@cwright9939) February 2, 2020
“I’ll take Defenses of Mediocre White Men for $200, Alex.”
“Maybe he didn’t know to do it.”
“What is the weak shit Lamar Alexander said in defense of Trump?” https://t.co/9My7sqCVy3
— Eat the Rich with a Nice Chianti (@aka_ajp) February 2, 2020
This is the idiocy that we are dealing with
— Susan JD 🗽🇺🇸 (@DellarattaSusan) February 2, 2020
You gotta call bs on @SenAlexander saying maybe Trump didn’t know to call his AG to investigate Biden. Hell he spent months telling Sessions to investigate Hillary.
And he’s surrounded by advisers and staff! None of them remembers the job of the AG?
Yeah, sure Lamar.#mtp
— Hcc (@ClatisC) February 2, 2020
Lamar Alexander just said maybe Trump didn’t know to contact the Attorney General to investigate the Bidens. THAT’S REASON ENOUGH TO REMOVE TRUMP! No confidence, unfit, inept, willfully ignorant… stop letting Republicans cover up for Trump, crimes or shitty diapers, STOP. #MTP
— -JĐ ฿Ʉ₣₣ł₦₲₮Ø₦🥶 (@JDBuffington) February 2, 2020
Oh Lamar
Your reputation is in tatters
“Maybe he didn’t know how to do it”
Is pathetic and your legacy is now shattered
— Renee Shatanoff (@ReneeVoiceBrand) February 2, 2020
The way Lamar Alexander makes it sound, Trump is the developmentally delayed child who shits his pants at school…
“Maybe he didn’t know he had to do a boom-boom in the bathroom.” https://t.co/o1WR7gNyJO
— Citizen White Rock (@CitizenWR) February 2, 2020
If he didn’t know, he shouldn’t be president. Come on, Lamar, don’t try to defend your cowardly conduct. Just admit you couldn’t do what was required before you ran out the door. This is your legacy, and you’ve earned it. #LamarAlexander #GOPCorruptionOverCountry #GOPCoverup
— Jerry Jensen (@jerryjensen15) February 2, 2020
SERIOUSLY?
White House Announces Immigration Restrictions Against Pregnant Women to Protect ‘Integrity of American Citizenship’
Promoting White Nationalism?
Starting almost immediately the White House on Thursday announced new immigration regulations and restrictions against pregnant women seeking tourist visas to travel into the United States. The Trump administration’s White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, described the new rules which go into effect Friday, as necessary to protect the “integrity of American citizenship.”
The new restrictions “push consular officers abroad to reject women they believe are entering the United States specifically to gain citizenship for their child by giving birth,” The New York Times reports.
The Trump administration’s new regulations “will also defend American taxpayers from having their hard-earned dollars siphoned away to finance the direct and downstream costs associated with birth tourism,” Grisham said, not offering any specifics.
“Birth tourism poses risks to national security,” Carl C. Risch, assistant secretary for consular affairs at the State Department, said, offering no proof.
The White House offered no data to support its newest assault against those looking to visit what was once seen as a beacon of liberty around the world. But Republicans, conservatives, and white nationalists for a decade have railed against what some GOP lawmakers have called “anchor babies.” Those are infants, born in the United States to immigrant parents, and possibly parents in the U.S. illegally, for the purpose of helping to establish citizenship for their family members.
Some Republicans, like U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, infamously have railed against what he, in an insane conspiracy theory, called “terror babies” – suggesting terrorists would come into the U.S., have children who would automatically become citizens, and then those U.S. citizens would become terrorists like their parents. There is no evidence this has ever happened.
Image by clappstar via Flickr and a CC license
SERIOUSLY?
What Is Google Doing With Its Search Results for Democratic 2020 Presidential Candidates?
So, on a whim I decided to Google a few of the top 2020 Democratic presidential candidates.
The results were… interesting. Depressing.
And extraordinarily inconsistent.
Now, Google “personalizes” its search results, so your mileage may vary, but it seems to me maybe people should be seeing the same information across the board, if we want “free and fair” elections.
It’s bad enough that Facebook has allowed micro-targeting of users to push ads from President Donald Trump’s campaign. Popular.info founder Judd Legum has done extensive research on this. “Facebook admits it ran hundreds of Trump campaign ads that violate Facebook rules,” he reported back in April. That was after his reporting found the Trump campaign had “produced hundreds of ads targeting women in practically every city in Texas.”
But back to Google.
In a search for Elizabeth Warren, I noticed a box on the first page of the search results. It was depressing.
Are these really the questions Americans are asking about the two-term Senator from Massachusetts?
What about her policies? Are Americans really more curious who Warren’s husband is than what she plans to do about health care costs or gun violence?
Next, I Googled Joe Biden.
Similar box, less questions, all of them disappointing.
What about legislation the former Senator from Delaware has sponsored? What did he do as Vice President?
Nope.
Is, “Has Joe Biden ever run for president” really what Americans what to know?
Next, Kamala Harris.
No box.
None.
Are Americans not Googling the California Democratic Senator? Doubtful. Why is she being treated differently in the Google search results, at least for me?
So I tried Bernie Sanders.
Again, similar, depressing results.
I moved on to Beto O’Rourke:
Seriously?
Finally, Pete Buttigig.
Just like Kamala Harris, no “People also ask” box.
Why?
Again, perhaps these results are just specific to Google’s results for me, but maybe not.
And regardless, why isn’t the format the same for all candidates?
Is this the best we can do?
No.
If you’re actually interested in learning about the 2020 presidential candidates, here are some better resources, most of which as a journalist I use regularly.
OnTheIssues – one of the absolute best and most comprehensive for political candidates’ longterm history.
Ballotpedia – a great resource for learning about state and federal races, they do a good job of keeping up with daily developments in the presidential campaigns too.
Want to get into the polling data? RealClearPolitics, which leans right in its reporting, does an excellent job of laying out the polling numbers.
FactCheck.org, which says it’s “a nonpartisan, nonprofit ‘consumer advocate’ for voters that aims to reduce the level of deception and confusion in U.S. politics.”
Of course, hopefully you visit NCRM daily (at least!). use the search box at the top of our page to find what we’ve reported on various candidates. Feel free to sign up for our daily newsletter. And stay involved. Ask questions. Get multiple answers. Make informed decisions.
News
Graham: Shutdown Talk Goals Are ‘Not to Open up the Government’
Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) claims that shutdown talks between congressional leaders and the Trump Administration are not actually to open up the government.
“It was pretty clear to me that we’re never going to get a deal unless we get a wall as part of it,” said Graham, citing recent discussions he has had with the president, before attempting to lay the blame at the feet of the “radical left.”
We’re having to negotiate with people who are seeing the border patrol as gassing our children, rather than as professional law enforcement officers,” claimed Graham, attempting to say that negotiations are stalled because the left is more focused on a desire to “abolish ICE” rather than open the government.
“As long as the radical left is in charge, we’re not going to get anywhere,” Graham said. “He (President Trump) is willing to compromise, but he will not capitulate. So that’s where we’re at.”
Graham also seemed to push the notion of a border wall as only a part of a comprehensive national security plan, and backed the notion of it being a “steel barrier” versus a concrete wall.
Graham was unwilling to budge on the notion of reopening the government and paying the roughly 800,000 federal workers currently going without pay before making a determination on a border wall, again claiming that it was democrats who were being unreasonable.
“The democrats see our law enforcement officers as the problem, we see the illegal immigrants, the coyotes, and the illegal drug dealers as the problem,” said Graham.
“What about the people who work for homeland security who are carrying out the policies you’re talking about and who are not going to get paid,” interjected host Margaret Brennan. “What about the Coast Guard?”
“They’re being held hostage by people who say you need one dollar to secure the border,” replied Graham, citing Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s claim she would only offer one dollar to the construction of a southern border wall.
Brennan asked, “So you don’t want to open the government and the continue talking?”
“I do want to open the government,” replied Graham, “but the goal is not to open up the government. The goal is to fix a broken immigration system.”
View the exchange below.
Image via screen capture from video source.
