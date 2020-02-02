‘Definition of Lame’: GOP Senator Lamar Alexander Mocked for Saying Trump ‘Didn’t Know’ to Call Attorney General Instead of Rudy

“Hell he spent months telling Sessions to investigate Hillary.”

Republican Senator Lamar Alexander is suggesting Donald Trump, who has been President now for three years, didn’t know that if he was concerned about possible corruption in Ukraine related to Joe Biden he should have contacted the Attorney General, as opposed to, say, his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

The retiring Senator from Tennessee, who was thought to be concerned about how history will treat him, cast the decisive vote against allowing witnesses to be called during Friday’s impeachment trial. That vote will effectively hand an acquittal to President Donald Trump.

Continuing his full-throated admission that Trump extorted Ukraine and said so on national TV, Senator Alexander on Sunday’s “Meet the Press” went even further.

“What the president should have done, if he was upset about Joe Biden and his son, and what they were doing in Ukraine, he should’ve called the attorney general and told him that, and let the attorney general handle it the way they always handle cases that involve public –” Alexander told Chuck Todd.

“And why do you think he didn’t do that?” the NBC News political director and MTP moderator asked.

“Maybe he didn’t know to do it,” Alexander responded.

LAMAR ALEXANDER: If the president was upset with what the Bidens were doing in Ukraine, he should’ve called the attorney general CHUCK TODD: Why didn’t he then? ALEXANDER: Maybe he didn’t know to do it pic.twitter.com/nHqcSgm8ve — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 2, 2020

Even Chuck Todd was not pleased with that answer.

Defending himself, Alexander offered up that now that the trial is nearly over, “it’s up to the American people to say, ‘OK, good economy, lower taxes, conservative judges, behavior that I might not like, call to Ukraine, weigh that against Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders and pick a president.”

Alexander makes many assumptions in that statement.

Here’s how many are responding:

Gotta appreciate Lamar laughing after saying that, giving away that even he knows how absurd and twisted his logic sounds https://t.co/G6d1pyreQA — Brian Tashman (@briantashman) February 2, 2020

He will after the trial is over. Sigh. — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) February 2, 2020

Definition of lame: “Maybe he didn’t know to do it”. Puke, puke, puke on you Lamar. https://t.co/MFT4Lf1wiz — Ursy (@cwright9939) February 2, 2020

“I’ll take Defenses of Mediocre White Men for $200, Alex.” “Maybe he didn’t know to do it.” “What is the weak shit Lamar Alexander said in defense of Trump?” https://t.co/9My7sqCVy3 — Eat the Rich with a Nice Chianti (@aka_ajp) February 2, 2020

This is the idiocy that we are dealing with — Susan JD 🗽🇺🇸 (@DellarattaSusan) February 2, 2020

You gotta call bs on @SenAlexander saying maybe Trump didn’t know to call his AG to investigate Biden. Hell he spent months telling Sessions to investigate Hillary. And he’s surrounded by advisers and staff! None of them remembers the job of the AG? Yeah, sure Lamar.#mtp — Hcc (@ClatisC) February 2, 2020

Lamar Alexander just said maybe Trump didn’t know to contact the Attorney General to investigate the Bidens. THAT’S REASON ENOUGH TO REMOVE TRUMP! No confidence, unfit, inept, willfully ignorant… stop letting Republicans cover up for Trump, crimes or shitty diapers, STOP. #MTP — -JĐ ฿Ʉ₣₣ł₦₲₮Ø₦🥶 (@JDBuffington) February 2, 2020

Oh Lamar

Your reputation is in tatters

“Maybe he didn’t know how to do it”

Is pathetic and your legacy is now shattered — Renee Shatanoff (@ReneeVoiceBrand) February 2, 2020

The way Lamar Alexander makes it sound, Trump is the developmentally delayed child who shits his pants at school… “Maybe he didn’t know he had to do a boom-boom in the bathroom.” https://t.co/o1WR7gNyJO — Citizen White Rock (@CitizenWR) February 2, 2020