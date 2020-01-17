AMERICAN IDIOT
‘We Should Make Money Off of Everything’ Trump Told His Top Military Leaders – While Calling Them ‘Losers’ and ‘Babies’
Revealed: Why Tillerson Called Trump a ‘F—Ing Moron’
In the summer of 2017 Trump agreed to a meeting at the Pentagon with his top military leaders – his generals, as he liked to call them – along with then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, his top economic advisor Gary Cohn, and his chief White House strategist, Steve Bannon. Among the generals was Jim Mattis. Apart from Bannon, who was there to watch, Trump’s top aides had come together to educate the president about the world. Literally.
It did not go well.
In an article excerpted from their upcoming book, Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker expose the depths of President Trump’s ignorance and warped world view.
“We should charge them rent,” Trump said, speaking about South Korea, upon learning the U.S. has a military base there with a $10 billion missile defense system. “We should make them pay for our soldiers. We should make money off of everything.”
Calling NATO worthless and “in arrears,” Trump blasted his generals.
“We are owed money you haven’t been collecting!” Trump said. “You would totally go bankrupt if you had to run your own business.”
Trump unleashed his anger at his general and the Iran nuclear deal, forged by President Barack Obama.
“They’re cheating. They’re building. We’re getting out of it. I keep telling you, I keep giving you time, and you keep delaying me. I want out of it.”
He moved on to Afghanistan, calling it a “loser war.”
That phrase hung in the air and disgusted not only the military leaders at the table but also the men and women in uniform sitting along the back wall behind their principals. They all were sworn to obey their commander in chief’s commands, and here he was calling the war they had been fighting a loser war.
“You’re all losers,” Trump said. “You don’t know how to win anymore.”
Trump continued his attacks on his generals.
“I wouldn’t go to war with you people,” he said. “You’re a bunch of dopes and babies.”
At one point during Trump’s berating of his commanders Secretary Tillerson had had enough.
Others at the table noticed Trump’s stream of venom had taken an emotional toll. So many people in that room had gone to war and risked their lives for their country, and now they were being dressed down by a president who had not. They felt sick to their stomachs. Tillerson told others he thought he saw a woman in the room silently crying. He was furious and decided he couldn’t stand it another minute. His voice broke into Trump’s tirade, this one about trying to make money off U.S. troops.
“No, that’s just wrong,” the secretary of state said. “Mr. President, you’re totally wrong. None of that is true.”
He wasn’t finished.
“The men and women who put on a uniform don’t do it to become soldiers of fortune,” Tillerson said. “That’s not why they put on a uniform and go out and die . . . They do it to protect our freedom.”
Later that day, “in the hall with a small cluster of people he trusted, Tillerson finally let down his guard,” the Post reports, leading to Tillerson’s now-famous words.
“He’s a f—ing moron.”
Image: DOD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith via Flickr and a CC license
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
AMERICAN IDIOT
‘I Get No Lawyer’: Trump in Full Meltdown Mode Falsely Claims Open Impeachment Inquiry Hearings Are a ‘Trial’
“This Witch Hunt should not be allowed to proceed!”
President Donald Trump is in full meltdown mode. Thursday morning the man purported to be the leader of the free world, the most powerful person to hold elected office in this country, tweeted witness testimony in the House open impeachment inquiry hearings slated to begin next week are a “trial.”
They are not.
The trial takes place in the Senate, assuming the House passes articles of impeachment and Majority Leader Mitch MCConnell allows the Senate trial to proceed.
The President also claimed his due process rights and right to an attorney are being denied.
They are not.
This is not a criminal trial and as president Trump has no special rights.
The President also claimed the witnesses who will appear before Congress are “Never Trumpers.”
They are not.
It was just explained to me that for next weeks Fake Hearing (trial) in the House, as they interview Never Trumpers and others, I get NO LAWYER & NO DUE PROCESS. It is a Pelosi, Schiff, Scam against the Republican Party and me. This Witch Hunt should not be allowed to proceed!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2019
There are three witnesses scheduled next week. All three are career foreign service officers.
The first is the U.S. chargé d’affaires for Ukraine, Ambassador Bill Taylor, who previously served in State Dept. roles for both Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. He was hand-picked by none other than Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for his current role. He is a decorated Vietnam War veteran who began working for the federal government in 1980.
The second is United States Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs, George Kent, who began working for the U.S. State Dept. in 1992.
The third is former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who began working for the U.S. Foreign Service in 1986.
There is zero evidence any of the three are “Never Trumpers.”
AMERICAN IDIOT
‘The Problem Is We Need Some Money’: Giuliani Has Been ‘Butt-Dialing’ an NBC News Reporter
President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani appears to have accidentally called an NBC News reporter by mistake, in what is known as “butt-dialing.”
“The problem is we need some money,” Giuliani says in the three-minute recording about overseas dealings. “We need a few hundred thousand.”
NBC News’ Rich Schapiro was the recipient of the accidental call. He writes he had been speaking to the former NYC mayor earlier in the evening of October 16 and the call went into his voicemail, as he was sleeping. Schapiro also reports, “it wasn’t the first time it had happened.”
It is not known to who Giuliani was speaking, nor specifically what deals he was working on. More importantly, perhaps, it is not known in what capacity Giuliani was working.
A former federal prosecutor, Giuliani opened a security consulting firm after leaving office as New York City’s mayor. He’s also President Trump’s attorney, he admits he has acted as a spokesperson for an Iranian group that once was on the U.S. terror watchlist, and he has been conducting shadow government foreign policy on Trump’s behalf.
And those are just the roles we know about.
Giuliani also “told the Daily Beast his firm had signed a deal with Bahrain to advise its police force on counter-terrorism measures. But the Bahrain News Agency account of the meeting suggested Giuliani was viewed more like an ambassador than a security consultant. ‘HM the King praised the longstanding Bahraini-U.S. relations, noting keenness of the two countries to constantly develop them,’ it said.”
Right before Giuliani says, “The problem is we need some money,” he asks for a man he calls “Robert.” It is not known who that is.
The other time Giuliani butt-dialed Schapiro was last month, on September 28.
Giuliani spends the entire three minutes railing against the Bidens. He can be heard recycling many of the unfounded allegations he has been making on cable news and in interviews with print reporters.
Among the claims: that then-Vice President Biden intervened to stop an investigation of a Ukrainian gas company because Hunter sat on the board, and that Hunter traded on his father’s position as vice president to earn $1.5 billion from Chinese investors.
“There’s plenty more to come out,” Giuliani says. “He did the same thing in China. And he tried to do it in Kazakhstan and in Russia.”
“It’s a sad situation,” he adds. “You know how they get? Biden has been been trading in on his public office since he was a senator.”
You can listen to the recording and read the full report here.
AMERICAN IDIOT
Trump to Order Entire Federal Government to Drop NY Times and Washington Post Subscriptions
The White House is canceling its subscriptions to The New York Times and the Washington Post, and the administration will order the entire federal government to not renew subscriptions to two of the nation’s top newspapers. President Donald Trump appareled on Fox News’ “Hannity” this week and called both national papers “fake.”
“Not renewing subscriptions across all federal agencies will be a significant cost saving—hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars will be saved,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in an email to Rupert Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal Thursday, Axios reports. Murdoch also owns Fox News.
The decision was not made in an effort to cut costs. Just one weekend of President trump golfing likely could pay for a year’s worth of the entire federal government’s subscriptions to both papers.
Grisham, who as White House press secretary has never held a press conference, did not address the fact that government employees and members of the U.S. military reportedly can subscribe for free to the Post by using their .gov or .mil email addresses.
“Fed employees are eligible for free digital subscriptions to the Wash Post using their govt email.”
So the USG will save 1000s of $ by forcing agencies to give up their *free* subscriptions?
These folks are so transparent. If you work at the WH how do you respect yourself?
— Aki Peritz (@AkiPeritz) October 24, 2019
Trending
- THUGS2 days ago
Here Are 7 Stunning New Pieces of Impeachment Evidence Just Released by the House
- POLITICIZING THE COURTS3 days ago
Legal Experts Perplexed Why Trump-Appointed Judge Refuses to Rule on Trump Tax Case Until Other Trump Cases Are Decided
- News2 days ago
Seven Florida Republicans File Slew of Anti-LGBTQ Bills
- AYKM?2 days ago
‘Dangerously Uninformed’ Trump ‘Toyed With’ Awarding Himself the Medal of Freedom: Report
- THUGS2 days ago
Russian Government Resigns After Putin Proposes Constitutional Changes Critics Say Designed to Keep Him ‘Leader-for-Life’
- PARTISAN HACKERY2 days ago
‘Uninterested in Evidence’: Embattled Susan Collins Blasted for Dismissing Threats to Ukraine Ambassador Yovanovitch
- 2020 Road to the White House3 days ago
Warren Loudly Cheered for Saying the Only Candidates on Stage ‘Who Have Won Every Single Election They’ve Been in Are the Women’
- WHAM!1 day ago
Pelosi Slams ‘Rogue’ Attorney General Bill Barr: ‘I Don’t Know Who’s the Puppet – Trump or the Attorney General’