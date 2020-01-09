Connect with us

News

Watch: Pence Demands America – Even Top Members of Congress – Blindly Trust Trump Decision to Assassinate Soleimani

Published

on

After a blowup by Republican Senators Mike Lee and Rand Paul Wednesday the White House sent Vice President Mike Pence out on a media blitz Thursday morning to deflect bipartisan criticism over the rationale for President Donald Trump’s decision to assassinate Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Pence in multiple media appearances insisted that Trump made the “right decision,” given what he claimed was the overwhelming amount of evidence that Soleimani must be taken out to avert an “imminent” attack on U.S. forces. But he also defended the administration’s refusal to produce even one iota of that evidence and share it with the American people – or even with top Members of Congress.

Insisting America must blindly trust that Trump made the right decision, Pence said even top Members of Congress, even in a classified briefing during which they would be sworn to secrecy, could not be trusted with the details, lest it compromise “what we call sources and methods.” The Vice President used that stock phrase in interviews with multiple news outlets.

Speaking with NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie on “Today” Pence replied to her questioning why the administration was refusing to deliver to Congress its justification for killing Soleimani.

“Well some of that has to do with what’s called ‘sources and methods,’ Savannah,” Pence said, condescendingly.

Conveniently, Pence insisted that “some of the most compelling evidence that Qassem Soleimani was preparing an imminent attack against American forces and American personnel also represents some of the most sensitive intelligence that we have. It could compromise those sources and methods,” Pence said, justifying why the Trump administration is refusing to comply with its obligation to at least brief the Gang of Eight.

Noteworthy is that President Donald Trump, in the Oval Office in 2017, did exactly that, and not with any Member of Congress but with top Russian officials. Trump revealed code word classified information to Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, compromising members of Israeli Intelligence.

Pence went on to say, “I can assure your viewers that those of us that saw all the evidence in real time, know that President Trump made the right decision to take Qassem Soleimani off the battlefield.”

The Vice President made the same argument on Fox News.

“Let me assure your viewers I was there every step of the way,” Pence told “Fox & Friends.”

“To protect sources and methods we’re simply not able to share with every member of the House and Senate the intelligence that supported the President’s decision to take out Qassem Soleimani,” Pence said, echoing his comments on “Today.”

“I can assure your viewers that there was a threat of an imminent attack.”

“The most compelling evidence to support intelligence to support the fact that there was an imminent attack being developed by Qassem Soleimani is frankly too sensitive to share broadly – it would compromise what we call ‘sources and methods,'” Pence again insisted.

For decades Presidents have shared with the Gang of Eight, frequently before major operations, and definitely after, why they have taken drastic action.

The Gang of Eight, who are sworn to secrecy, consists of the top two Democrats and Republicans on both the House and Senate Intelligence Committees. Under most circumstances the President is legally required to inform them of “significant anticipated intelligence activity,” although he can “limit access” to that intel.

CNN National Security and Legal Analyst and Lawfare Executive Editor Susan Hennessey weighs in:

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

News

Senate Impeachment Trial to Begin Next Week Declares Lindsey Graham — Despite Not Having Articles Yet

Published

11 hours ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced the Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump will begin next week. That may be a challenge. Speaker Nancy Pelosi has yet to convey the House’s Articles of Impeachment to the Senate and is under no legal or time requirements to do so.

“Hats off to Mitch McConnell for playing this very well. We’ll take the trial up next week,” Sen. Graham told Fox News’ Sean Hannity Wednesday night, as The Hill reports.

Graham also took time to attack the House Speaker.

“You said it was urgent,” Graham said, as if he were speaking to her directly. “If you believe it to be urgent, send it to the Senate for disposition.”

“She’s losing Democrats in the Senate,” he claimed. “The impeachment dam of Nancy Pelosi is about to crack.”

Pelosi has been holding the Articles in order to obtain a fair and impartial trial, and conviction, of President Trump. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been actively working against those goals.

Continue Reading

News

Top Senate Democrat Burns Trump for ‘Massive’ and ‘Catastrophic’ Iran ‘Fumble’ That Has Left US ‘Gravely Injured’

Published

17 hours ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) is slamming President Donald Trump for his decisions damaging America’s national security in the wake of the assassination of a top Iranian general and that nation’s subsequent retaliatory attacks on two air bases that are home to thousands of U.S. troops in Iraq.

ABC News’ Jon Karl asked Sen. Murphy if he believes taking out Iranian General Qassem Soleimani makes America safer.

“The answer is absolutely not. It is just catastrophic,” Murphy told ABC News. “The damage has been done to the U.S. national security since the targeting of Qassem Soleimani. I don’t think the administration gamed out how badly this would go for us.”

The Connecticut lawmaker who sits on the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee says Trump has made America into “a literal laughingstock,” and “has gravely injured this nation’s security around the world.”

Murphy warns that “we now have all sorts of other interests compromised in the regions now, that we have so much repair work to do … we will end up with a really weak position today, much weaker than we were just give days ago. Much, much weaker than we were at the start of the Trump administration.”

Indeed, Sen. Murphy also took to Twitter to sum up the current state of affairs after President Trump’s exploits.

You can listen to Senator Murphy’s interview with Jon Karl below:

Continue Reading

News

#IvotedforHillaryClinton Tops Twitter Trends

Published

22 hours ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

“Hillary would be leading instead of tweeting right now.”

In the wake of President Donald Trump’s assassination of a top Iranian general and Iran’s Tuesday night missile attack on not one but two military bases in Iraq that host thousands of U.S. troops, many Americans are terrified Trump is preparing to launch a full-scale war in the Middle East to delay his impeachment trial and to get re-elected.

They have good reason to, as then-private citizen Trump claimed then-President Barack Obama would do exactly that in 2012.

In response to Trump’s increasingly dangerous actions – past and present – many on social media have propelled the #IvotedforHillaryClinton hashatag to the number one spot on Twitter.

Take a look:

 

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2019 AlterNet Media.