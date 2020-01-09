News
Watch: Pence Demands America – Even Top Members of Congress – Blindly Trust Trump Decision to Assassinate Soleimani
After a blowup by Republican Senators Mike Lee and Rand Paul Wednesday the White House sent Vice President Mike Pence out on a media blitz Thursday morning to deflect bipartisan criticism over the rationale for President Donald Trump’s decision to assassinate Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.
Pence in multiple media appearances insisted that Trump made the “right decision,” given what he claimed was the overwhelming amount of evidence that Soleimani must be taken out to avert an “imminent” attack on U.S. forces. But he also defended the administration’s refusal to produce even one iota of that evidence and share it with the American people – or even with top Members of Congress.
Insisting America must blindly trust that Trump made the right decision, Pence said even top Members of Congress, even in a classified briefing during which they would be sworn to secrecy, could not be trusted with the details, lest it compromise “what we call sources and methods.” The Vice President used that stock phrase in interviews with multiple news outlets.
Speaking with NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie on “Today” Pence replied to her questioning why the administration was refusing to deliver to Congress its justification for killing Soleimani.
“Well some of that has to do with what’s called ‘sources and methods,’ Savannah,” Pence said, condescendingly.
Conveniently, Pence insisted that “some of the most compelling evidence that Qassem Soleimani was preparing an imminent attack against American forces and American personnel also represents some of the most sensitive intelligence that we have. It could compromise those sources and methods,” Pence said, justifying why the Trump administration is refusing to comply with its obligation to at least brief the Gang of Eight.
Noteworthy is that President Donald Trump, in the Oval Office in 2017, did exactly that, and not with any Member of Congress but with top Russian officials. Trump revealed code word classified information to Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, compromising members of Israeli Intelligence.
Pence went on to say, “I can assure your viewers that those of us that saw all the evidence in real time, know that President Trump made the right decision to take Qassem Soleimani off the battlefield.”
GUTHRIE: Mike Lee said Soleimani briefing was worst he ever heard. Why can’t you share more info in a classified setting?
PENCE: Some of it has to do w/ sources & methods … I can assure your viewers that those of us who saw evidence in real time know POTUS made right decision pic.twitter.com/BPRBpJRY6O
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 9, 2020
The Vice President made the same argument on Fox News.
“Let me assure your viewers I was there every step of the way,” Pence told “Fox & Friends.”
“To protect sources and methods we’re simply not able to share with every member of the House and Senate the intelligence that supported the President’s decision to take out Qassem Soleimani,” Pence said, echoing his comments on “Today.”
“I can assure your viewers that there was a threat of an imminent attack.”
“The most compelling evidence to support intelligence to support the fact that there was an imminent attack being developed by Qassem Soleimani is frankly too sensitive to share broadly – it would compromise what we call ‘sources and methods,'” Pence again insisted.
Mike Pence urges public to blindly trust Trump: “To protect sources & methods we’re simply not able to share with every member of Congress the intelligence that supported the president’s decision … [but] I can assure your viewers that there was a threat of an imminent attack.” pic.twitter.com/r5DnB5U7Uh
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 9, 2020
For decades Presidents have shared with the Gang of Eight, frequently before major operations, and definitely after, why they have taken drastic action.
The Gang of Eight, who are sworn to secrecy, consists of the top two Democrats and Republicans on both the House and Senate Intelligence Committees. Under most circumstances the President is legally required to inform them of “significant anticipated intelligence activity,” although he can “limit access” to that intel.
CNN National Security and Legal Analyst and Lawfare Executive Editor Susan Hennessey weighs in:
There is no intelligence that is too sensitive to share with the Gang of Eight. None. https://t.co/iMh7LycgoS
— Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) January 9, 2020
News
Senate Impeachment Trial to Begin Next Week Declares Lindsey Graham — Despite Not Having Articles Yet
Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced the Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump will begin next week. That may be a challenge. Speaker Nancy Pelosi has yet to convey the House’s Articles of Impeachment to the Senate and is under no legal or time requirements to do so.
“Hats off to Mitch McConnell for playing this very well. We’ll take the trial up next week,” Sen. Graham told Fox News’ Sean Hannity Wednesday night, as The Hill reports.
Graham also took time to attack the House Speaker.
“You said it was urgent,” Graham said, as if he were speaking to her directly. “If you believe it to be urgent, send it to the Senate for disposition.”
“She’s losing Democrats in the Senate,” he claimed. “The impeachment dam of Nancy Pelosi is about to crack.”
Pelosi has been holding the Articles in order to obtain a fair and impartial trial, and conviction, of President Trump. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been actively working against those goals.
News
Top Senate Democrat Burns Trump for ‘Massive’ and ‘Catastrophic’ Iran ‘Fumble’ That Has Left US ‘Gravely Injured’
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) is slamming President Donald Trump for his decisions damaging America’s national security in the wake of the assassination of a top Iranian general and that nation’s subsequent retaliatory attacks on two air bases that are home to thousands of U.S. troops in Iraq.
ABC News’ Jon Karl asked Sen. Murphy if he believes taking out Iranian General Qassem Soleimani makes America safer.
“The answer is absolutely not. It is just catastrophic,” Murphy told ABC News. “The damage has been done to the U.S. national security since the targeting of Qassem Soleimani. I don’t think the administration gamed out how badly this would go for us.”
The Connecticut lawmaker who sits on the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee says Trump has made America into “a literal laughingstock,” and “has gravely injured this nation’s security around the world.”
Murphy warns that “we now have all sorts of other interests compromised in the regions now, that we have so much repair work to do … we will end up with a really weak position today, much weaker than we were just give days ago. Much, much weaker than we were at the start of the Trump administration.”
Indeed, Sen. Murphy also took to Twitter to sum up the current state of affairs after President Trump’s exploits.
All in all, just a massive national security fumble.
Iraq turns against us, kicking out our troops.
Iran restarts their nuclear weapons program.
Operations against ISIS stop.
And for what? To get Iran to stop shooting at us – which they weren't doing when Obama left office.
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 8, 2020
You can listen to Senator Murphy’s interview with Jon Karl below:
News
#IvotedforHillaryClinton Tops Twitter Trends
“Hillary would be leading instead of tweeting right now.”
In the wake of President Donald Trump’s assassination of a top Iranian general and Iran’s Tuesday night missile attack on not one but two military bases in Iraq that host thousands of U.S. troops, many Americans are terrified Trump is preparing to launch a full-scale war in the Middle East to delay his impeachment trial and to get re-elected.
They have good reason to, as then-private citizen Trump claimed then-President Barack Obama would do exactly that in 2012.
Don’t let Obama play the Iran card in order to start a war in order to get elected–be careful Republicans!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012
In response to Trump’s increasingly dangerous actions – past and present – many on social media have propelled the #IvotedforHillaryClinton hashatag to the number one spot on Twitter.
Take a look:
Now we know this tweet by Lindsey Graham was a lie- there has been ZERO evidence that Iran’s general was an “imminent threat”
The only “imminent threat” is Donald Trump.#IvotedforHillaryClinton https://t.co/hY2GLSJWWJ
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 8, 2020
#IvotedforHillaryClinton and she was right about every fucking thing about @realDonaldTrump.
EVERY FUCKING THING.#SheWasRightAboutEverything
— David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) January 8, 2020
#IvotedforHillaryClinton is trending right now because people are angry, scared and want to slap each and every person that called her a hawk and war monger. We’re here because of the supreme combo of white supremacy and patriarchy with a dash of Russia. #WokeAF
— DanielleMoodie-Mills (@DeeTwoCents) January 8, 2020
I know it’s popular to say “she was right about everything,” as if it’s so obvious now. But, like, it was so obvious *then* too. Acting like he’s some riddle we needed to let unfurl gives him too much credit. His monstrosities were there all along. #IvotedforHillaryClinton
— Jeremy Hooper (@goodasyou) January 8, 2020
I’m proud to raise my hand and say that I voted for Intelligence.
I voted for Leadership.
I voted for Experience.
I voted for Maturity.
I voted for Sanity.
I voted for the Woman who wouldn’t be trying to get us into a war now.#IvotedforHillaryClinton
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 8, 2020
#IvotedforHillaryClinton because I knew damn well our Nation would be in jeopardy of losing everything we had built up for Generations.
To this day I don’t trust people who did not do the right thing with their voting power.
— ??Bernie Sanders Gave Us Trump?? (@KHiveQueenB) January 8, 2020
Hillary was right about everything.
She was right when she warned us Donald Trump was in bed with Russia.
She was right when she said our election process was being irreparably compromised.
She was right about his supporters.https://t.co/AuaZqDCyXE#IvotedforHillaryClinton
— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) January 8, 2020
She wouldn’t be stumbling and shoving and faking and rage-tweeting away moments of international diplomacy, because she lacked basic knowledge of the issues or the ability to be level-headed or simply decent.https://t.co/SSj9IYi3Ku#IvotedforHillaryClinton pic.twitter.com/Q0i9HZ4Hzq
— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) January 8, 2020
Every time I think of the people who voted for Trump over Hillary Clinton because she was a “warmonger,” I could just scream. #IVotedForHillaryClinton
— Suburban Guerrilla ? (@SusieMadrak) January 8, 2020
Love Hillary, hate Hillary, whatever. But that moment in the debate where she called Trump Putin’s puppet is going to go down in history. She spoke the damn truth, in public, to his orange face.
Hillary would be leading instead of tweeting right now. #IvotedforHillaryClinton
— Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) January 8, 2020
My conscience is clean. I saw the danger of trump. I begged folks especially Berniebros that if they threw away their vote, they were putting this country in mortal danger. I was part of 94% of Black women who didn’t fall for Russia propaganda because #IvotedforHillaryClinton
— ABlackWomanWhoDontGiveAF*ck (@battletested5) January 8, 2020
#IvotedforHillaryClinton because she is educated, dignified, can always see the big picture, and for her entire life has been a public servant to America and it’s citizens.
Hillary was right about every fukin’ thing.
Trump is a Russian puppet and our entire nation is at risk.
— ?? Anne From Maine ???? (@AnneFromMaine) January 8, 2020
