Senate Impeachment Trial to Begin Next Week Declares Lindsey Graham — Despite Not Having Articles Yet

Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced the Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump will begin next week. That may be a challenge. Speaker Nancy Pelosi has yet to convey the House’s Articles of Impeachment to the Senate and is under no legal or time requirements to do so.

“Hats off to Mitch McConnell for playing this very well. We’ll take the trial up next week,” Sen. Graham told Fox News’ Sean Hannity Wednesday night, as The Hill reports.

Graham also took time to attack the House Speaker.

“You said it was urgent,” Graham said, as if he were speaking to her directly. “If you believe it to be urgent, send it to the Senate for disposition.”

“She’s losing Democrats in the Senate,” he claimed. “The impeachment dam of Nancy Pelosi is about to crack.”

Pelosi has been holding the Articles in order to obtain a fair and impartial trial, and conviction, of President Trump. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been actively working against those goals.

Top Senate Democrat Burns Trump for ‘Massive’ and ‘Catastrophic’ Iran ‘Fumble’ That Has Left US ‘Gravely Injured’

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) is slamming President Donald Trump for his decisions damaging America’s national security in the wake of the assassination of a top Iranian general and that nation’s subsequent retaliatory attacks on two air bases that are home to thousands of U.S. troops in Iraq.

ABC News’ Jon Karl asked Sen. Murphy if he believes taking out Iranian General Qassem Soleimani makes America safer.

“The answer is absolutely not. It is just catastrophic,” Murphy told ABC News. “The damage has been done to the U.S. national security since the targeting of Qassem Soleimani. I don’t think the administration gamed out how badly this would go for us.”

The Connecticut lawmaker who sits on the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee says Trump has made America into “a literal laughingstock,” and “has gravely injured this nation’s security around the world.”

Murphy warns that “we now have all sorts of other interests compromised in the regions now, that we have so much repair work to do … we will end up with a really weak position today, much weaker than we were just give days ago. Much, much weaker than we were at the start of the Trump administration.”

Indeed, Sen. Murphy also took to Twitter to sum up the current state of affairs after President Trump’s exploits.

You can listen to Senator Murphy’s interview with Jon Karl below:

#IvotedforHillaryClinton Tops Twitter Trends

“Hillary would be leading instead of tweeting right now.”

In the wake of President Donald Trump’s assassination of a top Iranian general and Iran’s Tuesday night missile attack on not one but two military bases in Iraq that host thousands of U.S. troops, many Americans are terrified Trump is preparing to launch a full-scale war in the Middle East to delay his impeachment trial and to get re-elected.

They have good reason to, as then-private citizen Trump claimed then-President Barack Obama would do exactly that in 2012.

In response to Trump’s increasingly dangerous actions – past and present – many on social media have propelled the #IvotedforHillaryClinton hashatag to the number one spot on Twitter.

Take a look:

 

Watch Live: Trump Addresses the Nation After Iran Retaliatory Missile Strike

President Donald Trump will address the nation Wednesday morning on Iran’s attack on two military bases in Iraq hosting U.S. Armed Forces. The missiles were a retaliatory strike in response to Trump’s decision to assassinate General Qassem Soleimani.

The White House had signaled the president would deliver his address Tuesday night, but walked that back and the president, insisting “All is well!” in a Tuesday night tweet promised to speak Wednesday morning.

The White House says he will speak at 11:00 AM ET.

Watch live when the president begins to speak via embedded video below.

 

