Watch Live: Trump to Announce ‘Big Action’ to Promote Public School Prayer
President Donald Trump is promising “big action” that will promote school prayer, at a 2 PM White House event Thursday, “Guidance on Constitutional Prayer in Public Schools.” Thursday is also Religious Freedom Day.
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that praying in school is legal, but promotion of prayer or religion in public schools is illegal. The administration has not released details of its plan, but has a long track record now of instituting unconstitutional or illegal policies and then fighting lawsuits in court. Trump’s Muslim travel ban, and co-opting of Defense Dept. funds to build his border wall are just two examples.
“We think this is going to be another Christian nationalist attempt to redefine – really, weaponize – religious liberty,” Elizabeth Cavell, Freedom From Religion Foundation’s associate counsel, says.
Just three days into the new year President Trump made the inflammatory “big action” promise to Christians evangelical supporters at a Florida megachurch.
“We will not allow faithful Americans to be bullied by the hard left,” Trump said, as Time reported. “Very soon, I’ll be taking action to safeguard students’ and teachers’ First Amendment rights to pray in our schools. We’re doing a big action, Attorney General Bill Barr.”
“They want to take that right, can you believe it?” Trump told the attendees at the El Rey Jesus Church in Miami.
In fact, no one is trying to “take that right,” but the Supreme Court has been crystal clear on what is, and is not, constitutional when it comes to prayer in schools.
Some may try to use whatever support for school prayer the President and Attorney General Bill Barr offer as an opportunity to attack LGBTQ students or even teachers or administration officials.
Trump is known for making big promises, including to the conservative evangelical community, and getting them to believe his claims, however false. He spent years attacking the Johnson Amendment, which bans faith-based entities from supporting political candidates. He claimed, “I’ve gotten rid of the Johnson Amendment.” That’s false.
Instead, he signed an executive order directing the IRS to exercise maximum discretion in enforcing tax laws for religious organizations, including churches, under the Johnson Amendment.
But evangelicals believed his falsehoods.
You can watch Trump’s 2 PM event at C-SPAN.
NCRM will embed the White House live video feed when it become available.
‘Kill the Gays’ Pastor Suggests Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Is Demonically Possessed and ‘Needs Jesus’
Radical right-wing pastor Kevin Swanson declared on his radio program yesterday that Time magazine’s decision to name climate change activist Greta Thunberg as 2019’s Person of the Year is a sign of “the unraveling of the Western world.”
Swanson, who normally uses his radio program to declare that the proper biblical punishment for homosexuality is death, seized on the fact that Thunberg has Asperger’s syndrome, and suggested that she is demonically possessed and in need of Jesus.
“She’s psychologically disturbed,” Swanson said, likening her to the young boy in Mark 9 who was healed by Jesus after being possessed by a demonic spirit.
“I have to say there is something very disturbing about the appearance of and the presentation of this Greta Thunberg,” Swanson commented. “The other demonic spirits are using her to lead the world wherever it’s going.”
“Friends, if this isn’t a quintessential demonstration of the death of the West, or what an entire empire, what multiple empires, look like at the verge of collapsing, this is it,” he added. “It’s ridiculous. On the one hand, we want to be compassionate with Greta. I truly believe that Greta needs Jesus and short of her coming to Christ, I don’t know what is going to happen to this young lady. It is sad to see her in the condition that she is in.”
GOP Governor Is Relying on Citizen’s Prayers to Stop School Shootings and End Opioid Epidemic
Bill Lee is fond of rolling up his sleeves but in a unique move the Tennessee Republican governor has just made his job much easier. Gov. Lee says it’s up to citizens to end school shootings and the opioid epidemic, and to improve results in the state’s schools, by praying.
“If thousands of people offer similar prayers, he believes God will impart his favor on Tennessee,” the AP reports. “The governor’s remarks came during a luncheon at the Southern Baptist Convention’s Nashville headquarters.”
The 60-year old governor who took office in January apparently does not believe enough people in “The Volunteer State” are praying for health care. He has rejected legislation that would expand the state’s Medicare program, but believes that Tennesseans will become more physically active now that he has signed a bill repealing the state’s tax on gyms and health clubs.
Lee also believes that passing a virtual total ban on abortion will help his state’s citizens.
Meanwhile, Friendly Atheist notes that Gov. Lee “held a literal ‘worship’ service on the day of his inauguration,” and “announced that October 10 would be an official day of prayer and fasting across the state.”
Roy Moore Calls for Return to 1960’s Morality: ‘We Had the Pledge of Allegiance” – Now ‘We Have Drag Queens Teaching Kindergarten’
Wanting to take America back to the 60’s and 70’s Moore strings together a ridiculous list depicting a United States that was deeply disturbing.
Alabama Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore went on a lengthy, far right wing tirade, telling supporters last week he wants to take the country back to the morality America had in the 1960’s and 1970’s. Moore, who was credibly accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct, including child sexual assault, delivered a long list of changes the nation has seen in the past 60 or so years. He lamented that back then the nation had the Pledge of Allegiance (as it still does), but now the country has drag queens teaching kindergarten children – as if that were bad.
““We have got to go back to what we did back in the sixties and seventies back to a moral basis,” Moore told members of the Huntsville Republican Men’s Breakfast group, as the Alabama Political Reporter noted (video below). “We did not have a national healthcare system. You know when Obama passed this thing rising all our costs and business started going down the tube everybody said it was going to be repealed. You never hear anybody in Congress talk about it now.”
“Our indebtedness was $22 trillion. Back in the sixties and seventies it was much lower. It was a sixth of that. Abortion was not legal when I went to Vietnam. It was passed later. It was oked later. We had abortion laws in our country and our state. We did not have same sex marriage. We did not have transgender rights. Sodomy was illegal. These things were just not around when my classmates and I went to West Point and Vietnam,” the 72-year old Moore said, implying somehow that civil rights are to blame for out of control Republican spending over the years.
“Back then there was no mention of socialism,” Moore said. “Today we find socialism on the table in Congress. We have Democrats, the Squad, arguing that we should be a socialist nation. They don’t even understand what happened in Argentina. They don’t understand that we are a great nation because we are based on capitalism and growth,” Moore added, not understanding there are different types of socialism.
“Our education system, that is something that really gets me, because back when I was in school in 1965, we had prayer in school,” Moore lamented. “We had prayer before our football games. The Ten Commandments could be displayed in school up until 1980. In 1980 when the Supreme Court outlawed it. They said if posted copies of the Ten Commandment have any affect at all it would cause children to read them. Meditate on that perhaps to venerate and obey them and this is impermissible under the Establishment Clause? I am going to tell you that it’s not impermissible to view the law upon which our nation is founded.”
Moore was removed twice from his elected position as the State’s Supreme Court chief justice. The first time it was over his refusal to remove from public property a monument of the Ten Commandments he had installed.
“We had the Pledge of Allegiance,” Moore continued. “We said the Pledge of Allegiance. We had morning devotionals. I know most of you in here over the age of sixty probably remember days like that. We are continually under attack from atheists and secular humanists who want to take those laws from us.”
“We have drag queens teaching kindergarten children in this state and this community,” Moore decried, adding that “in Huntsville in Mobile they taught kids and they dress them up in drag.”
“Where does this come from? Gender identity is being taught in California to young kids and parents have no choice but to let their kids be taught that.”
“The U.N. You don’t hear any talk about the U.N.,” Moore said. “In our backyard we have an organization in our backyard that intends to take away our rights. They hire kids to go out and protest our economic conditions. We have got to wake up. They don’t stand for us and we are maintaining them.”
It is unclear why Moore thinks the United Nations “intends” to take away Americans’ civil rights, or how they even could.
“When I went to school the Constitution was highly regarded,” Moore said, despite having lost his job over refusing to respect the Constitution. “Now we have kids who undermine our Constitution and impeach our President simply because they do not like his politics. That is not constitutional, and we should know that.”
There are no children who are impeaching President Donald Trump, nor could there be. The people’s duly-elected representatives are engaged in a thoughtful investigation into this president’s abuses of the rule of law and unconstitutional acts, which are mandated by the Constitution.
Watch a portion of Moore’s remarks (begins at the (1:42 mark):
