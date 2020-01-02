News
Unredacted Emails Directly Link Ukraine Aid Hold to POTUS
There may be a direct link now from Donald Trump to the Ukrainian hold on U.S. aid. A website focusing on reporting and analysis of national security law and policy called Just Security reviewed an email dated August 30, 2019 – and it has legs.
According to CNN Thursday, the email was sent from Michael Duffey, associate director of national security programs at OMB to Elaine McCusker, the acting Pentagon comptroller. The email stated that the freeze on aid to Ukraine would continue at the explicit direction of the President despite growing legal concerns within the Pentagon and mounting external questions prompted by news of the hold becoming public just days prior.
“Clear direction from POTUS to continue to hold,” Duffey wrote in that email. And with that, a flood of new information threatens the presidency of the United States. The email was unavailable in redacted form until now and was not previously delivered to House investigators conducting the impeachment inquiry into the President, according to Just Security.
The August 30 email was sent on the same day Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Trump to discuss the hold, which had already been in place for roughly two months.
According to Just Security, “Thanks to the testimony of several Trump administration officials, we now know what Trump was waiting on: a commitment from Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden…Last month, a court ordered the government to release almost 300 pages of emails to the Center for Public Integrity in response to a FOIA lawsuit. It released a first batch on Dec. 12, and then a second installment on Dec. 20, including Duffey’s email, but that document, along with several others, were partially or completely blacked out.”
Read more about the unredacted emails here.
'VERY COOL VERY NORMAL'
Trump Explodes When White House Staff Doesn’t Transfer Putin’s Call to Him
A new book is out called Trump and His Generals: The Cost of Chaos and it’s certainly living up to its name. Specifically, there was an outburst on January 27, 2017 that reportedly occurred in the middle of a meeting between Trump and then-British Prime Minister Theresa May.
During their meeting, May asked Trump whether or not he’d made contact with Vladimir Putin. As Trump was answering with a solid “no,” former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn corrected him.
“Sir, we’re arranging that call now,” Flynn said. “President Putin called several days ago, but we haven’t been able to get it on your calendar yet.”
To which Trump erupted, “Are you kidding me? Vladimir Putin tried to call me, and you didn’t put him through? What the hell were you thinking?”
And it didn’t stop there.
“Well, sir, you know, you have a lot of calls coming in, and we’re trying to manage who you talk to,” said Flynn.
The book advances to recall that Trump blasted White House staff with temper tantrums months later.
“What kind of bullsh*t is this? How is it possible that Putin calls me and you don’t put the call through? I don’t know what you guys are doing,” he said, adding that Putin is “the only man on earth who can destroy us.”
News
Iranian General Qasem Soleimani Killed – Trump Issues Tweet in Response
It is now being reported that Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was killed in an attack issued by Donald Trump. The effort was carried out at the Baghdad airport in Iraq.
A statement from Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said, “At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.”
The statement continued, “General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region. General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more. He had orchestrated attacks on coalition bases in Iraq over the last several months – including the attack on December 27th – culminating in the death and wounding of additional American and Iraqi personnel. General Soleimani also approved the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad that took place this week.”
In a diplomatic show of force, the statement continued, “This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans. The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world.”
MSNBC host Chris Hayes swerved from his original reporting to bring the news to his viewers.
“We have hugely consequential breaking news at this hour,” he said. “Iraqi state TV is reporting that in a strike the Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was killed along with the head of an Iran-backed militia in Iraq…Qasem Soleimani is one of the most important figures in the Middle East, arguably the most important figure in Iran — he runs the Quds Force.”
The Associated Press is reporting that Soleimani was killed via airstrike along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, or PMF.
Following the mission, Trump tweeted the American flag while on vacation at his golf course in Florida.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2020
Additional reporting linked below.
The US has killed a major Iranian military leader, Qasem Soleimani, in an attack on Baghdad – Pentagon confirms https://t.co/HJeAMPiqg9
— BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) January 3, 2020
JUST IN: U.S. forces killed Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani; the strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans – Pentagon pic.twitter.com/iXxKzmdyRQ
— Reuters (@Reuters) January 3, 2020
BREAKING: The Pentagon says the U.S. military killed Qassim Soleimani, a top Iranian military leader, at the direction of President Trump.https://t.co/x8L6sFNMRb
— NPR (@NPR) January 3, 2020
Iraqis celebrate the death of Qassem Soleimani in the streets chanting “ding dong the witch is dead.”
pic.twitter.com/1ubehNFhvp
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 3, 2020
US Pentagon Statement:
•Trump authorized #Iran IRGC leader assassination;
• Soleimani was plotting attacks on US diplomats pic.twitter.com/xbN8ECtKRO
— Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) January 3, 2020
Image via Wikipedia.
News
Trump’s Obsessive Anger Towards CNN May Have Just Caused Him to Make a Major Confession
In a report for New York Magazine this Thursday, Jonathan Chait details “two major attempts” by President Trump to use his power to curtail the media.
First, ordering the Justice Department to block an AT&T merger in order to punish CNN. Second, his intervention to deny Amazon a $10 billion Pentagon contract to punish The Washington Post.
Chait then cited a tweet from this Wednesday where Trump attempts to connect what he claims is CNN’s lack of credibility to its bad ratings, “and thereby to AT&T’s management.”
Can’t believe @ATT keeps the management after yet another @CNN ratings dive. Nobody watching, NO CREDIBILITY! Maybe they should make changes at AT&T? https://t.co/jdCLuNWEEQ
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2020
“CNN is a subject of Trump’s obsessive anger,” Chait writes. “During the campaign, he publicly opposed its merger, a position that pointedly contrasted with his general indifference to antitrust issues and corporate consolidation. In the summer of 2017, a New York Times report on Trump’s hatred for CNN included a pointed threat: ‘White House advisers have discussed a potential point of leverage over their adversary, a senior administration official said: a pending merger between CNN’s parent company, Time Warner, and AT&T.’”
According to Chait, this all fits a pattern that suggests “Trump used antitrust enforcement against CNN’s corporate owners as retribution for its coverage. And Trump’s tweets suggest, even as the courts stymied him, that he is determined to keep up economic pressure on CNN. Three years into his presidency, he is not giving up on his Orbán-like ambition to discipline and control independent media.”
Read Chait’s full report over at New York Magazine.
