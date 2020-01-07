Trump Planning to Address Nation After Iranian Missiles Attack US Military Bases in Iraq

The White House is making plans for President Donald Trump to address the nation, possibly Tuesday night, hours after Iranian missiles were launched at two U.S. Military bases in Iraq.

The President’s aides “are making urgent preparations,” CNN reports.

“The specific timing of the address is still to be determined — and could be delayed, as information is being gathered — but two officials tell CNN that a speech is being prepared and plans are being made for Trump to speak tonight from the Oval Office.”

UPDATE: 8:45 PM ET –

CNN reports address will not be Tuesday night.

