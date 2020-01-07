News
Trump Planning to Address Nation After Iranian Missiles Attack US Military Bases in Iraq
The White House is making plans for President Donald Trump to address the nation, possibly Tuesday night, hours after Iranian missiles were launched at two U.S. Military bases in Iraq.
The President’s aides “are making urgent preparations,” CNN reports.
“The specific timing of the address is still to be determined — and could be delayed, as information is being gathered — but two officials tell CNN that a speech is being prepared and plans are being made for Trump to speak tonight from the Oval Office.”
UPDATE: 8:45 PM ET –
CNN reports address will not be Tuesday night.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Missiles Targeting US Military Base in Iraq: Reports
Missiles are targeting the U.S. Military’s Al Asad Airbase in Iraq, according to multiple reports from credible sources.
“At least 10 rockets hit al-Asad airbase in Iraq, which houses US forces” CNN reports, citing, a Sunni commander of the paramilitary forces in a nearby town.
Bloomberg News adds that “Iran has started operation ‘Martyr Soleimani’ at dawn today with several rockets being fired at Ayn al-Asad base in Iraq, state television reported, citing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.”
Fox News National Security Correspondent:
From senior US military source in Iraq:
“Under missile attack from Iran. These are either cruise missiles or short range ballistic missiles. All over the country.”
— Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) January 7, 2020
NBC News:
DEVELOPING: Iraq’s al-Asad airbase, which houses US troops, is being hit with a rocket attack – @ckubeNBC
— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 7, 2020
Washington Post Beirut bureau chief:
At least six rockets so far tonight on Al-Asad airbase which hosts US troops in Iraq. Reports of an earlier attack on Taji were false – US military official
— Liz Sly (@LizSly) January 7, 2020
Voice of America Pentagon Correspondent:
#alasad base is being hit now with indirect fire, rounds are still coming in, about 30 so far, according to a military source #BreakingNews #Iraq
— Carla Babb (@CarlaBabbVOA) January 7, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
News
Top NY State Court Accepts Trump Request in ‘Apprentice’ Case – Could Determine if He Can Be Sued While in Office
The highest court in the State of New York has agreed to President Donald Trump’s request to hear a case that could determine if a sitting president can be sued while in office, Reuters reports.
The case was brought by former contest on “The Apprentice,” Summer Zervos, who filed a defamation suit against Trump after he called her a “liar.” She had accused him of sexual misconduct, including unwanted kissing and groping on two separate occasions.
A New York State Court of Appeals in a 3-2 decision last March ruled Trump could be sued. That court determined Trump was “not above the law.”
News
US Military Notifies Iraq It Is Preparing to ‘Move Out’ – Over Trump Objections: Report
The U.S. Army has just sent an “official letter” to Iraq, notifying that nation it is preparing to “move out,” according to AFP. That statement contradicts its Commander-in-Chief’s statement that the U.S. will not leave Iraq until the country pays for the military base U.S. Armed Forces built there.
“We have a very extraordinarily expensive air base that’s there. It cost billions of dollars to build. Long before my time,” Trump said Sunday night while returning from a three-week long vacation at Mar-a-Lago. “We’re not leaving unless they pay us back for it.”
Al Jazeera and France 24 are also reporting the same news in breaking news alerts on their website.
AFP’s Deputy Bureau Chief for Iraq adds:
The head of the #US military’s TFI, Brigadier General William Seely, sent a letter to the head of Iraq’s JOC, a copy of which was seen by #AFP.
The letter said troops would “be repositioning forces over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement.”
— Ali Choukeir (@alichoukeir) January 6, 2020
Image: U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bradley A. Lail via Flickr
Trending
- RELIGIOUS FANATICISM1 day ago
Trump Jr Posts Photos of His Assault Rifle Bearing Ancient ‘Symbol of War With Islam’ Now ‘Used by White Supremacists’: Experts
- WAR CRIMES2 days ago
Trump’s Threat to Commit War Crimes Against Iran Could Push GOP Lawmakers Towards Impeachment Ouster: CNN Analyst
- WAR CRIMES2 days ago
Senior US Military Official Has No Idea What the List of ’52 Targets’ Are That Trump Is Threatening to Attack
- THE IMPEACHMENT OF PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP1 day ago
John Bolton Knows Which 4 GOP Senators Will Vote to Allow His Testimony: Longtime Colleague Nicolle Wallace
- News2 days ago
NY Times Describes Trump’s Strange Mar-a-Lago Holiday Launching an Airstrike Between Rounds of Golf
- News1 day ago
US Military Notifies Iraq It Is Preparing to ‘Move Out’ – Over Trump Objections: Report
- News1 day ago
Trump Not Keeping Up With Intelligence Briefings Despite Assassinating Iranian General and Threatening Military Action
- 'POTENTIALLY' IS NOT 'IMMINENT'10 hours ago
Pompeo Flails in Disastrous Press Conference When Unable to Defend Claim Soleimani Assassination Was Due to ‘Imminent’ Threat