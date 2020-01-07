Missiles Targeting US Military Base in Iraq: Reports

Missiles are targeting the U.S. Military’s Al Asad Airbase in Iraq, according to multiple reports from credible sources.

“At least 10 rockets hit al-Asad airbase in Iraq, which houses US forces” CNN reports, citing, a Sunni commander of the paramilitary forces in a nearby town.

Bloomberg News adds that “Iran has started operation ‘Martyr Soleimani’ at dawn today with several rockets being fired at Ayn al-Asad base in Iraq, state television reported, citing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.”

Fox News National Security Correspondent:

From senior US military source in Iraq:

“Under missile attack from Iran. These are either cruise missiles or short range ballistic missiles. All over the country.” — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) January 7, 2020

NBC News:

DEVELOPING: Iraq’s al-Asad airbase, which houses US troops, is being hit with a rocket attack – @ckubeNBC — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 7, 2020

Washington Post Beirut bureau chief:

At least six rockets so far tonight on Al-Asad airbase which hosts US troops in Iraq. Reports of an earlier attack on Taji were false – US military official — Liz Sly (@LizSly) January 7, 2020

Voice of America Pentagon Correspondent:

#alasad base is being hit now with indirect fire, rounds are still coming in, about 30 so far, according to a military source #BreakingNews #Iraq — Carla Babb (@CarlaBabbVOA) January 7, 2020

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.