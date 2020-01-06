News
NY Times Describes Trump’s Strange Mar-a-Lago Holiday Launching an Airstrike Between Rounds of Golf
A new report by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman looked into the strange juxtaposition of President Donald Trump’s time on the golf course and his official presidential duties during his Christmas holiday.
“The days were generally marked by casual-wear trips to his nearby golf club, where he would talk with members and meet with White House advisers. The evenings were marked by elaborate dinners at Mar-a-Lago that included his family members, his campaign advisers and his national security aides,” wrote Haberman.
Unlike past holiday vacations, Trump is now under an impeachment investigation.
“Throughout Christmas week, the president watched the news coverage on impeachment and tweeted his frustrations with Speaker Nancy Pelosi for slowing down the process by refusing to send to the Senate the articles charging him with high crimes and misdemeanors,” Haberman recalled. “He spoke with advisers about what the Senate trial might look like.”
After the holiday, Trump responded to a violent attack on a group of Jews at a rabbi’s home in Monsey, New York by yelling at cosmetics billionaire Ronald Lauder for not supporting him, said three people briefed on the call.
Lauder employs a pollster who also works for Michael Bloomberg, a Trump antagonist who just filed to run for president.
“Trump said that he had done more for Jews than any other president and that he could still lose the Jewish vote,” quoted Haberman. “The president never mentioned campaign contributions, but advisers and others briefed on the call said he left the clear impression that was referring to financial support.”
Trump spoke with aides who gave him options for how to respond to a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base. Pompeo advocated killing Iranian Gen. Qassim Suleimani, someone he’s wanted to take out for years, according to Reuters.
By Jan. 2, Trump had already decided he agreed with Pompeo, and the wheels were turning.
“In the middle of a meeting with campaign advisers, he left the table to give the final authorization to kill General Suleimani,” reported Haberman. “The president then returned, and, compartmentalizing what had just happened, resumed talking about the campaign.”
The White House refused to confirm the action for hours, but Trump was tweeting about it, leaving out specifics. He stayed glued to his television and Twitter searching for those who supported him. He also kept score of those who opposed him, like Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
It was Jared Kushner who finally was able to pressure the president to say something to the American people by Jan. 3. He then went to join evangelical Christians gathering in Miami so they could pray over him and announce that Trump was humble and never bragged about being perfect.
He then returned to Mar-a-Lago, where his cultish following was available to shake his hand and reach out to touch him.
It was less than 24 hours later that Trump landed back in Washington, D.C., where reality slapped him in the face with the start of his fourth year in office beginning under the weight of scandals and impeachment.
Read Haberman’s full write up at The New York Times.
LISTEN: Trump Judge Asks House Why They Can’t Send Sergeant at Arms Into the DOJ With a Gun for Documents
A strange exchange erupted between the U.S. House counsel and a federal judge appointed by Donald Trump Friday over the subpoenaed documents from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and the convened grand jury.
Trump has demanded none of his staff or appointees comply with Congressional subpoenas on impeachment and refuse to give documents requested by the committees. Understandably, the House took the case to court, appearing before Trump appointee Judge Neomi Rao.
Republicans have complained that Democrats are not following the procedure by holding an impeachment vote before the case can move through the courts to subpoena first-hand witnesses that Trump has blocked. Yet, Trump’s judge asked Congress why they were coming to the Judicial branch when they had other avenues of getting Trump to comply with the subpoenas.
The last available option to Congress, House General Counsel Doug Letter said, would be to dispatch the Sergeant at Arms to march into the Justice Department with guns blazing.
Letter: “That’s stunning. That’s just stunning. If this court rules that the House is entitled to this material, the Attorney General is going to say — no?”
Judge Rao: “I’m asking a hypothetical.”
Letter: “I guess what we would do is we would use the main remedy that the House has had from the beginning. We’ll send the Sergeant at Arms over to the Justice Department. I cannot imagine that anybody at the Justice Department is going to interfere with him doing his duty as an officer to the House. And he will pick up the grand jury materials, and he will bring them to the House.”
Judge Rao: “So you do have some methods of self-help that don’t require this court to intervein?”
Letter: “Absolutely. We can send the Sergeant at Arms, and he can go have a gun battle with –”
Judge Rao: “Why not avail yourself of that remedy?”
Letter: “The reason is obvious.”
Judge Rao: “Why is it obvious?”
“When was the last time that was done?” another voice can be heard asking but isn’t identified.
Letter: “That’s why — again, this was discussed in the first case — that’s why we don’t do that anymore. We don’t have the Sergeant at Arms go out and arrest people and have a gun battle with Mr. Barr’s FBI security detail. Instead, we go to court.”
Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner was in the courtroom for the exchange and explained that it isn’t often that discussion of two branches of government facing off in a gun battle is considered “light-hearted.”
“I don’t think it was intended to be serious, and it was really down in the weeds of a legal issue,” he explained. “If the court decided that these grand jury materials from the Mueller case can be sort of unsealed and available, that’s different from the court ordering the Department of Justice to turn them over. They seem like a difference without a distinction, but they are different things. So, I do think that Mr. Letter was surprised by the question because you have to believe if a federal appellate court orders that, ‘Yes, the House is entitled to these Mueller materials,’ then naturally the Department of Justice headed up by Bill Barr will simply turn them over.”
Kirschner said that given what Barr has done in the past, he’s not sure “it wasn’t actually a question with some consequences.”
Listen to the audio of the court discussion and the analysis by MSNBC in the video below:
ACTUALLY...
Trump Speaks Regarding Soleimani: ‘We Caught Him in the Act and Terminated Him’
President Donald J. Trump took to the podium Friday afternoon to discuss the surprise attack and killing on Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. Trump is currently traveling to Miami for the launch of the Evangelicals for Trump coalition.
“We caught him in the act and terminated him,” Trump said, adding that “we take comfort in knowing his reign of terror is over.”
He added, “We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war.”
In addition to Soleimani, the drone strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).
Watch the video below.
News
The Golden Globes Are Going Vegan for the First Time Ever to ‘Send a Good Message’
Sunday evening’s Golden Globe Awards dinner will be completely vegan this year for the first time in history. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) said they hoped to “send a good message” by switching out their standard chicken dinner for a plant-based meal.
The Hollywood Reporter noted that the new menu was a last-minute change from one previewed in December.
“We had the menu with fish. Then we got together with the HFPA and they wanted to make this change to send a good message. It’s definitely the first Golden Globes that has gone vegan,” Beverly Hilton executive chef and sustainability champion Matthew Morgan.
The plant-based plated meal will include an appetizer of chilled golden beet soup with locally grown chervil and amaranth. The main dish consists of king oyster mushrooms to resemble scallops with wild-mushroom risotto, roasted baby purple and green brussels sprouts, globe carrots, and pea tendrils. The vegan dessert is said to be an ode to the traditional “opera cake”.
“If there’s a way we can, not change the world, but save the planet, maybe we can get the Golden Globes to send a signal and draw attention to the issue about climate change,” HFPA president Lorenzo Soria said. “The food we eat, the way we grow the food we eat, the way we dispose of the food is one of the large contributors to the climate crisis.”
Actor Mark Ruffalo responded immediately.
“Our industry leads by example,” Ruffalo tweeted. “Vegetarian food is delicious and healthy and reduces green house gasses about as much as driving electric cars. The HFPA should be commended for this and all the other awards shows should follow suit.”
Check below for reactions…and some “just for fun” tweets.
Our industry leads by example. Vegetarian food is delicious and healthy and reduces green house gasses about as much as driving electric cars. The HFPA should be commended for this and all the other awards shows should follow suit. #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/qbCib49xYe
— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 2, 2020
As part of its sustainability efforts, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will be serving a plant-based meal at the #GoldenGlobes on Jan. 5, making it likely the first major awards show to go all-vegan https://t.co/5zyTy9CHP8
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 2, 2020
why are vegans the ones people hate, when all we are doing is trying to save lives? and yet i have seen non-vegans under #veganism say that veganism is a mental illness, that we are a cult, and a bunch of other shit. all because we are trying to save the planet and animals’ lives
— ?? (@ionlyeatgrass) January 3, 2020
NOT EVERYONE CAN GO VEGAN. Stop being pushy little shits pls and just let people live their lives. Nobody has ever made a change to their life because people yelled at them on the internet. Be kind and respectful ffs ? #Veganuary #veganism
— Maddie D??????? (@madeleinesteel) January 2, 2020
Music legend Meat Loaf goes vegan – but refuses to rename himself Veg Loaf ???
Meat Loaf joins a host of music stars who have converted to veganism, including Sir Paul McCartney, Bryan Adams, Ellie Goulding Will.I,Am and Ariana Grande#vegan #veganismhttps://t.co/gF5kQqJWBY
— The Vegan Nutritionist ? (@vegannutrition1) January 2, 2020
Happy Birthday to #vegan climate activist, @GretaThunberg!
She never stays silent in the face of injustice and her work for the environment, animals, and human rights in so inspiring ? pic.twitter.com/mjUjLEhPfE
— PETA (@peta) January 3, 2020
