Top NY State Court Accepts Trump Request in ‘Apprentice’ Case – Could Determine if He Can Be Sued While in Office

The highest court in the State of New York has agreed to President Donald Trump’s request to hear a case that could determine if a sitting president can be sued while in office, Reuters reports.

The case was brought by former contest on “The Apprentice,” Summer Zervos, who filed a defamation suit against Trump after he called her a “liar.” She had accused him of sexual misconduct, including unwanted kissing and groping on two separate occasions.

A New York State Court of Appeals in a 3-2 decision last March ruled Trump could be sued. That court determined Trump was “not above the law.”