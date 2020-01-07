Connect with us

News

Top NY State Court Accepts Trump Request in ‘Apprentice’ Case – Could Determine if He Can Be Sued While in Office

Published

on

The highest court in the State of New York has agreed to President Donald Trump’s request to hear a case that could determine if a sitting president can be sued while in office, Reuters reports.

The case was brought by former contest on “The Apprentice,” Summer Zervos, who filed a defamation suit against Trump after he called her a “liar.” She had accused him of sexual misconduct, including unwanted kissing and groping on two separate occasions.

A New York State Court of Appeals in a 3-2 decision last March ruled Trump could be sued. That court determined Trump was “not above the law.”

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

News

Trump Planning to Address Nation After Iranian Missiles Attack US Military Bases in Iraq

Published

29 mins ago

on

January 7, 2020

By

The White House is making plans for President Donald Trump to address the nation, possibly Tuesday night, hours after Iranian missiles were launched at two U.S. Military bases in Iraq.

The President’s aides “are making urgent preparations,” CNN reports.

“The specific timing of the address is still to be determined — and could be delayed, as information is being gathered — but two officials tell CNN that a speech is being prepared and plans are being made for Trump to speak tonight from the Oval Office.”

UPDATE: 8:45 PM ET –
CNN reports address will not be Tuesday night.

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.

Continue Reading

News

Missiles Targeting US Military Base in Iraq: Reports

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 7, 2020

By

Missiles are targeting the U.S. Military’s Al Asad Airbase in Iraq, according to multiple reports from credible sources.

“At least 10 rockets hit al-Asad airbase in Iraq, which houses US forces” CNN reports, citing, a Sunni commander of the paramilitary forces in a nearby town.

Bloomberg News adds that “Iran has started operation ‘Martyr Soleimani’ at dawn today with several rockets being fired at Ayn al-Asad base in Iraq, state television reported, citing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.”

Fox News National Security Correspondent:

NBC News:

Washington Post Beirut bureau chief:

Voice of America Pentagon Correspondent:

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.

Continue Reading

News

US Military Notifies Iraq It Is Preparing to ‘Move Out’ – Over Trump Objections: Report

Published

1 day ago

on

January 6, 2020

By

The U.S. Army has just sent an “official letter” to Iraq, notifying that nation it is preparing to “move out,” according to AFP. That statement contradicts its Commander-in-Chief’s statement that the U.S. will not leave Iraq until the country pays for the military base U.S. Armed Forces built there.

“We have a very extraordinarily expensive air base that’s there. It cost billions of dollars to build. Long before my time,” Trump said Sunday night while returning from a three-week long vacation at Mar-a-Lago. “We’re not leaving unless they pay us back for it.”

Al Jazeera and France 24 are also reporting the same news in breaking news alerts on their website.

AFP’s  Deputy Bureau Chief for Iraq adds:

Image: U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bradley A. Lail via Flickr

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2019 AlterNet Media.