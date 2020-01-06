News
US Military Notifies Iraq It Is Preparing to ‘Move Out’ – Over Trump Objections: Report
The U.S. Army has just sent an “official letter” to Iraq, notifying that nation it is preparing to “move out,” according to AFP. That statement contradicts its Commander-in-Chief’s statement that the U.S. will not leave Iraq until the country pays for the military base U.S. Armed Forces built there.
“We have a very extraordinarily expensive air base that’s there. It cost billions of dollars to build. Long before my time,” Trump said Sunday night while returning from a three-week long vacation at Mar-a-Lago. “We’re not leaving unless they pay us back for it.”
Al Jazeera and France 24 are also reporting the same news in breaking news alerts on their website.
AFP’s Deputy Bureau Chief for Iraq adds:
The head of the #US military’s TFI, Brigadier General William Seely, sent a letter to the head of Iraq’s JOC, a copy of which was seen by #AFP.
The letter said troops would “be repositioning forces over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement.”
— Ali Choukeir (@alichoukeir) January 6, 2020
Image: U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bradley A. Lail via Flickr
News
New Harvey Weinstein Charges Say He Sexually Assaulted Women Two Days in a Row: LA District Attorney
The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office has just announced new charges against Harvey Weinstein, accusing the former film mogul of raping and sexually assaulting two women. These are new charges separate from the ones in New York he is being tried for in a trial that began just hours earlier Monday.
“Weinstein allegedly went to a hotel and raped a woman after pushing his way inside her room,” a statement from Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey reads. “The next evening, the defendant is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a hotel suite in Beverly Hills.”
Weinstein was charged “with one felony count each of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint.”
Prosecutors are asking for $5 million bail and say if he is convicted he faces up to 28 years in prison.
Earlier Monday New York magazine reported “at least 100 women have come forward with allegations of sexual assault or harassment against Weinstein.”
News
Trump Not Keeping Up With Intelligence Briefings Despite Assassinating Iranian General and Threatening Military Action
President Donald Trump is scheduled to receive his intelligence briefing Monday – the first in almost three weeks, despite having authorized the highly-controversial assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani over the holidays.
Trump increasingly has been ignoring his intelligence briefings – which in prior administrations for decades were known as the “President’s Daily Brief.” This White House long ago dropped the “daily” function.
During the month of December President Trump was scheduled to receive only four intelligence briefings, according to his official calendar.
He was pilloried early in his tenure for not paying attention during his daily intelligence briefings, as his National Security Advisors and other top intel community members were forced to find ways to keep the Commander-in-Chief sufficiently engaged. Ultimately, few words and lots of colorful pictures became the solution.
In its never-ending attempt to protect the president the White House switched the schedule of the president’s daily intelligence briefings to just “intelligence briefings,” and scheduled them less frequently.
“The President’s Daily Brief (PDB) is a daily summary of high-level, all-source information and analysis on national security issues produced for the president and key cabinet members and advisers,” the Intelligence Community’s official U.S. government’s website says, noting it has been delivered in some form since 1946.
Related –
Trump Does Not Read Daily National Security Briefings and Does Not Get Briefed on Russia if It Will Upset Him: Reports
But once again Trump is neglecting to get those briefings.
A review of President Trump’s official schedule shows in November, Trump – who has made ample time for campaign re-election rallies and tweetstorms a-plenty – had just five intelligence briefings scheduled. It’s unknown if he actually received them.
He did manage that month to post 857 tweets, visit 12 states for campaign rallies, hold three fundraisers, stay at a Trump property 12 times, and golf three times.
Trump had nine intelligence briefings scheduled in October, but just six in September.
One month after being elected Trump told reporters he did not see the need for daily intel briefings. “I’m like, a smart person. I don’t have to be told the same thing in the same words every single day for the next eight years,” he said.
News
NY Times Describes Trump’s Strange Mar-a-Lago Holiday Launching an Airstrike Between Rounds of Golf
A new report by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman looked into the strange juxtaposition of President Donald Trump’s time on the golf course and his official presidential duties during his Christmas holiday.
“The days were generally marked by casual-wear trips to his nearby golf club, where he would talk with members and meet with White House advisers. The evenings were marked by elaborate dinners at Mar-a-Lago that included his family members, his campaign advisers and his national security aides,” wrote Haberman.
Unlike past holiday vacations, Trump is now under an impeachment investigation.
“Throughout Christmas week, the president watched the news coverage on impeachment and tweeted his frustrations with Speaker Nancy Pelosi for slowing down the process by refusing to send to the Senate the articles charging him with high crimes and misdemeanors,” Haberman recalled. “He spoke with advisers about what the Senate trial might look like.”
After the holiday, Trump responded to a violent attack on a group of Jews at a rabbi’s home in Monsey, New York by yelling at cosmetics billionaire Ronald Lauder for not supporting him, said three people briefed on the call.
Lauder employs a pollster who also works for Michael Bloomberg, a Trump antagonist who just filed to run for president.
“Trump said that he had done more for Jews than any other president and that he could still lose the Jewish vote,” quoted Haberman. “The president never mentioned campaign contributions, but advisers and others briefed on the call said he left the clear impression that was referring to financial support.”
Trump spoke with aides who gave him options for how to respond to a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base. Pompeo advocated killing Iranian Gen. Qassim Suleimani, someone he’s wanted to take out for years, according to Reuters.
By Jan. 2, Trump had already decided he agreed with Pompeo, and the wheels were turning.
“In the middle of a meeting with campaign advisers, he left the table to give the final authorization to kill General Suleimani,” reported Haberman. “The president then returned, and, compartmentalizing what had just happened, resumed talking about the campaign.”
The White House refused to confirm the action for hours, but Trump was tweeting about it, leaving out specifics. He stayed glued to his television and Twitter searching for those who supported him. He also kept score of those who opposed him, like Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
It was Jared Kushner who finally was able to pressure the president to say something to the American people by Jan. 3. He then went to join evangelical Christians gathering in Miami so they could pray over him and announce that Trump was humble and never bragged about being perfect.
He then returned to Mar-a-Lago, where his cultish following was available to shake his hand and reach out to touch him.
It was less than 24 hours later that Trump landed back in Washington, D.C., where reality slapped him in the face with the start of his fourth year in office beginning under the weight of scandals and impeachment.
