Top Senate Democrat Burns Trump for ‘Massive’ and ‘Catastrophic’ Iran ‘Fumble’ That Has Left US ‘Gravely Injured’

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) is slamming President Donald Trump for his decisions damaging America’s national security in the wake of the assassination of a top Iranian general and that nation’s subsequent retaliatory attacks on two air bases that are home to thousands of U.S. troops in Iraq.

ABC News’ Jon Karl asked Sen. Murphy if he believes taking out Iranian General Qassem Soleimani makes America safer.

“The answer is absolutely not. It is just catastrophic,” Murphy told ABC News. “The damage has been done to the U.S. national security since the targeting of Qassem Soleimani. I don’t think the administration gamed out how badly this would go for us.”

The Connecticut lawmaker who sits on the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee says Trump has made America into “a literal laughingstock,” and “has gravely injured this nation’s security around the world.”

Murphy warns that “we now have all sorts of other interests compromised in the regions now, that we have so much repair work to do … we will end up with a really weak position today, much weaker than we were just give days ago. Much, much weaker than we were at the start of the Trump administration.”

Indeed, Sen. Murphy also took to Twitter to sum up the current state of affairs after President Trump’s exploits.

All in all, just a massive national security fumble. Iraq turns against us, kicking out our troops. Iran restarts their nuclear weapons program. Operations against ISIS stop. And for what? To get Iran to stop shooting at us – which they weren't doing when Obama left office. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 8, 2020

You can listen to Senator Murphy’s interview with Jon Karl below: