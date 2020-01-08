News
Top Senate Democrat Burns Trump for ‘Massive’ and ‘Catastrophic’ Iran ‘Fumble’ That Has Left US ‘Gravely Injured’
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) is slamming President Donald Trump for his decisions damaging America’s national security in the wake of the assassination of a top Iranian general and that nation’s subsequent retaliatory attacks on two air bases that are home to thousands of U.S. troops in Iraq.
ABC News’ Jon Karl asked Sen. Murphy if he believes taking out Iranian General Qassem Soleimani makes America safer.
“The answer is absolutely not. It is just catastrophic,” Murphy told ABC News. “The damage has been done to the U.S. national security since the targeting of Qassem Soleimani. I don’t think the administration gamed out how badly this would go for us.”
The Connecticut lawmaker who sits on the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee says Trump has made America into “a literal laughingstock,” and “has gravely injured this nation’s security around the world.”
Murphy warns that “we now have all sorts of other interests compromised in the regions now, that we have so much repair work to do … we will end up with a really weak position today, much weaker than we were just give days ago. Much, much weaker than we were at the start of the Trump administration.”
Indeed, Sen. Murphy also took to Twitter to sum up the current state of affairs after President Trump’s exploits.
All in all, just a massive national security fumble.
Iraq turns against us, kicking out our troops.
Iran restarts their nuclear weapons program.
Operations against ISIS stop.
And for what? To get Iran to stop shooting at us – which they weren't doing when Obama left office.
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 8, 2020
You can listen to Senator Murphy’s interview with Jon Karl below:
News
#IvotedforHillaryClinton Tops Twitter Trends
“Hillary would be leading instead of tweeting right now.”
In the wake of President Donald Trump’s assassination of a top Iranian general and Iran’s Tuesday night missile attack on not one but two military bases in Iraq that host thousands of U.S. troops, many Americans are terrified Trump is preparing to launch a full-scale war in the Middle East to delay his impeachment trial and to get re-elected.
They have good reason to, as then-private citizen Trump claimed then-President Barack Obama would do exactly that in 2012.
Don’t let Obama play the Iran card in order to start a war in order to get elected–be careful Republicans!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012
In response to Trump’s increasingly dangerous actions – past and present – many on social media have propelled the #IvotedforHillaryClinton hashatag to the number one spot on Twitter.
Take a look:
Now we know this tweet by Lindsey Graham was a lie- there has been ZERO evidence that Iran’s general was an “imminent threat”
The only “imminent threat” is Donald Trump.#IvotedforHillaryClinton https://t.co/hY2GLSJWWJ
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 8, 2020
#IvotedforHillaryClinton and she was right about every fucking thing about @realDonaldTrump.
EVERY FUCKING THING.#SheWasRightAboutEverything
— David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) January 8, 2020
#IvotedforHillaryClinton is trending right now because people are angry, scared and want to slap each and every person that called her a hawk and war monger. We’re here because of the supreme combo of white supremacy and patriarchy with a dash of Russia. #WokeAF
— DanielleMoodie-Mills (@DeeTwoCents) January 8, 2020
I know it’s popular to say “she was right about everything,” as if it’s so obvious now. But, like, it was so obvious *then* too. Acting like he’s some riddle we needed to let unfurl gives him too much credit. His monstrosities were there all along. #IvotedforHillaryClinton
— Jeremy Hooper (@goodasyou) January 8, 2020
I’m proud to raise my hand and say that I voted for Intelligence.
I voted for Leadership.
I voted for Experience.
I voted for Maturity.
I voted for Sanity.
I voted for the Woman who wouldn’t be trying to get us into a war now.#IvotedforHillaryClinton
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 8, 2020
#IvotedforHillaryClinton because I knew damn well our Nation would be in jeopardy of losing everything we had built up for Generations.
To this day I don’t trust people who did not do the right thing with their voting power.
— ??Bernie Sanders Gave Us Trump?? (@KHiveQueenB) January 8, 2020
Hillary was right about everything.
She was right when she warned us Donald Trump was in bed with Russia.
She was right when she said our election process was being irreparably compromised.
She was right about his supporters.https://t.co/AuaZqDCyXE#IvotedforHillaryClinton
— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) January 8, 2020
She wouldn’t be stumbling and shoving and faking and rage-tweeting away moments of international diplomacy, because she lacked basic knowledge of the issues or the ability to be level-headed or simply decent.https://t.co/SSj9IYi3Ku#IvotedforHillaryClinton pic.twitter.com/Q0i9HZ4Hzq
— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) January 8, 2020
Every time I think of the people who voted for Trump over Hillary Clinton because she was a “warmonger,” I could just scream. #IVotedForHillaryClinton
— Suburban Guerrilla ? (@SusieMadrak) January 8, 2020
Love Hillary, hate Hillary, whatever. But that moment in the debate where she called Trump Putin’s puppet is going to go down in history. She spoke the damn truth, in public, to his orange face.
Hillary would be leading instead of tweeting right now. #IvotedforHillaryClinton
— Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) January 8, 2020
My conscience is clean. I saw the danger of trump. I begged folks especially Berniebros that if they threw away their vote, they were putting this country in mortal danger. I was part of 94% of Black women who didn’t fall for Russia propaganda because #IvotedforHillaryClinton
— ABlackWomanWhoDontGiveAF*ck (@battletested5) January 8, 2020
#IvotedforHillaryClinton because she is educated, dignified, can always see the big picture, and for her entire life has been a public servant to America and it’s citizens.
Hillary was right about every fukin’ thing.
Trump is a Russian puppet and our entire nation is at risk.
— ?? Anne From Maine ???? (@AnneFromMaine) January 8, 2020
News
Watch Live: Trump Addresses the Nation After Iran Retaliatory Missile Strike
President Donald Trump will address the nation Wednesday morning on Iran’s attack on two military bases in Iraq hosting U.S. Armed Forces. The missiles were a retaliatory strike in response to Trump’s decision to assassinate General Qassem Soleimani.
The White House had signaled the president would deliver his address Tuesday night, but walked that back and the president, insisting “All is well!” in a Tuesday night tweet promised to speak Wednesday morning.
The White House says he will speak at 11:00 AM ET.
President @realDonaldTrump will deliver remarks at 11AM ET today.
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 8, 2020
Watch live when the president begins to speak via embedded video below.
News
‘So Far, So Good!’: Trump Tweets ‘All Is Well!’ After Iran Rains Missiles on US Military Bases in Iraq
President Donald Trump decided to not deliver an address to the nation Tuesday night after Iran rained missiles on two U.S. Military bases in Iraq, but he couldn’t resist the urge to tweet.
“All is well!” the Commander-in-Chief who caused the revenge assault on U.S. and Coalition Forces tweeted.
“Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now,” he added, insisting, “So far, so good!”
“We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far!” he said, as if to threaten Iran while pleasing his base. “I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.”
