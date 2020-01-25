LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM
‘NPR Will Not Be Intimidated’: Mike Pompeo Destroyed for Attacks on Reporter Mary Louise Kelly
National Public Radio (NPR) is standing by “All Things Considered” host Mary Louise Kelly after she was attacked by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
“One day after a contentious interview followed by an expletive-filled verbal lashing of NPR host Mary Louise Kelly, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is publicly accusing her of lying to him — ‘twice,’” NPR reported. “He does not explain how and offers no evidence, but in their recorded interview the nation’s top diplomat declined to respond when Kelly asked if he owed an apology to Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was ousted from that post last year after allies of President Trump accused her of disloyalty.”
Nancy Barnes, NPR senior vice president for news, is standing by Kelly’s reporting.
“Mary Louise Kelly has always conducted herself with the utmost integrity and we stand behind this report,” Barnes said in a statement.
NPR President and CEO John Lansing also defended Kelly.
“Mary Louise Kelly is one of the most respected, truthful, factual, professional and ethical journalists in the United States, and that’s known by the entire press corps,” Lansing said on Saturday. “And I stand behind her and I stand behind the NPR newsroom, and the statement from the secretary of state is blatantly false.”
“But this goes well beyond tension — this goes towards intimidation,” he added. “And let me just say this: we will not be intimidated. Mary Louise Kelly won’t be intimidated, and NPR won’t be intimidated.”
Without giving evidence, @SecPompeo accused @NPRKelly of lying to him — “twice.”
“Let me just say this: we will not be intimidated,” NPR President and CEO John Lansing told @npratc. “Mary Louise Kelly won’t be intimidated, and NPR won’t be intimidated.” https://t.co/Ic9wEs4XEr
— NPR (@NPR) January 25, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM
White House Lawyers Begin Yelling at Democrats During Late-Night Impeachment Trial — After Trump Starts Tweeting
President Donald Trump woke up and began tweeting around midnight EST during the Senate impeachment trial over the amendments over the rules. That’s when a noticeable thing changed on the Senate floor: Trump’s team started yelling.
Nearing 1 a.m. EST Tuesday morning while the president was tweeting about impeachment, his team began attacking Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) personally. They called him a liar and accused him of attacking the president and demanded an apology. After nearly 12 hours this was the first time the White House got even remotely animated after a dull defense of the president.
It wasn’t lost on those watching the late-night proceedings. You can see the comments below:
ahhhhhjaklsdflasjdfalkjadsf
Pat Cipollone: “President Trump is a man of his word.”
HahahahahaahahahahahahahaLOLMGhahahahaha
Oh holy crap, my office light just literally blinked out. I think I laughed the bulb out.#ImpeachmentTrial
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 22, 2020
This Cipollone exchange with Nadler just turned up the temperature, as 1 am approaches.
— Paul Kane (@pkcapitol) January 22, 2020
Pat Cipollone unloads on Nadler: “The only one who should be embarrassed is you, Mr. Nadler, for the way you addressed the United States Senate.”
— John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) January 22, 2020
The most compelling debate of the day didn’t come until the witching hour. Animated oral punching from Nadler over Bolton. Vigorous counterpunching from Cipollone and Sekulow. Getting very personal. Chief Justice Roberts giving the sides a lot of leeway
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 22, 2020
MY MAN CIPPILONE SAID THIS WITH A STRAIGHT FACE. pic.twitter.com/B503T2vkPk
— Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) January 22, 2020
turns out things get a little feisty a little before 1 a.m. in Senate impeachment trials…
— Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) January 22, 2020
/4 Nadler: “The president’s counsel has no standing to talk about lying.”
— John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) January 22, 2020
I mean literally, all Trump’s lawyers came prepared to do is lie and yell.
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 22, 2020
Good lord. A hundred forty years ago when you were a prosecutor, at trial you too said the defendant was guilty. Remember how it works? https://t.co/TOvHrqrJw6
— Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) January 22, 2020
Live shot of Jay Sekulow (foreground) reacting to the House Impeachment Managers (background) pic.twitter.com/7txWE1FbqP
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 22, 2020
#RepNadler is reminding that #Cippolone sent a letter rejecting the offer of due process & then claiming no due process. #ImpeachmentTrial
— Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) January 22, 2020
#Cippolone says they don’t deserve what just happened – by which he meant “lie” & “cover up.” Late night theater…except on the West Coast where it’s prime time theater. #ImpeachmentTrial goes back to “overturning will of voters.” Meaning, nothing substantive to push back with.
— Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) January 22, 2020
And now everybody is looking up the meaning of the word Roberts referenced — pettifogging — which Merriam Webster defines as: placing undue emphasis on petty details
— Athena Jones (@AthenaCNN) January 22, 2020
LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM
‘Ridiculous, Inflammatory and Dangerous’: Nikki Haley Blasted for ‘Categorically False’ Lie About Democrats
Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is under fire for attacking Democrats with lies in an attempt to defend President Donald Trump – a strategy some say she is employing to get Trump to see her as a replacement for Vice President Mike Pence on the 2020 ticket.
Monday night Haley went on Fox News to deliver what some journalists are calling “categorically false” and “ridiculous, inflammatory and dangerous” remarks.
Haley told Fox News viewers – which includes President Trump – that the “only ones mourning the loss of Soleimani are our Democrat leadership and Democrat Presidential candidates.”
And she even posted the clip of her remarks herself:
“The only ones mourning the loss of Soleimani are our Democrat leadership and Democrat Presidential candidates.” pic.twitter.com/IZJJqpxkBE
— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 7, 2020
That is false – no one in Democratic leadership and no Democrat Presidential candidate is “mourning the loss of Soleimani.” What Democrats are disturbed by is the questionable legality of an assassination of a foreign government official, and the process by which Trump made the decision to order the killing of Soleimani – without calculating the consequences, which are now disastrously unfolding.
Related: Nikki Haley: Confederate Flag Not About Racism – It Was About ‘Service, Sacrifice, Heritage’ Until Dylann Roof ‘Hijacked’ It
Many are responding, angry about Haley lying, and noting she has ruined her reputation as a moderate Republican who might have had a chance in 2024.
This kind of statement is ridiculous, inflammatory and dangerous. Rather than inform viewers, Ambassador Haley wants to divide Americans. Geez us. https://t.co/eVxbGcvRbu
— Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) January 7, 2020
This is categorically false.
The former Governor of South Caroline, former Ambassador to the United Nations & current member of the board of directors of Boeing Corporation – on television saying something she absolutely knows is untrue https://t.co/59WS0qObfo
— Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) January 7, 2020
obviously, outlandishly,
demagogically false https://t.co/l6lVmxqo3s
— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) January 7, 2020
we’re used to nikki haley saying whatever needs to be said to stay relevant, but this is an absolutely face-melting take. she really says “no one else in the world” is sad about soleimani. did she miss the giant street funeral? in iran? that was not attended by democrats? pic.twitter.com/uK2dBMUj9z
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 7, 2020
It’s lies like these from Nikki Haley which confirm that the entire GOP is as bad as serial liar Trump. There are NO “good” Republicans. All of them have embraced Trump’s bigotry, racism, Sexism and non-stop lying. #TrumpTraitors https://t.co/ZUNbCw3x6V
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 7, 2020
Lacking any rationale for timing & location of assassination (which as been obviously terrible for US), Trump sycophants resorting to saying that anyone who questions them loves Iran. Pathetic that this is what @NikkiHaley thinks demonstrates her leadership in our time of need.
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) January 7, 2020
Nikki Haley was whitewashing the racism of confederate symbols in order to appease white bigots a few weeks ago, so I can’t say that I’m surprised that she’s on television making up lies about a serious situation in Iran.
Republicans all need kept from public office.
— Tony Stark 2020 ?? (@1IronMan2020) January 7, 2020
Name a single Democratic candidate for president who is “mourning the loss of Soleimsnk.” Go ahead. I’ll wait.
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 7, 2020
“Democrats love terrorists! Oh yeaaaah! Drink my Kool-Aid baby!” – the new Nikki Haley pic.twitter.com/DCWZGko6St
— Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 7, 2020
Want to know why Nikki Haley is so supportive of the administrations current reckless actions in the region?
She sits on the board of Boeing, a weapons manufacturer that will profit billions of dollars from another war in the region. https://t.co/UsTHWq1XVY
— Ahmad Alkaabi (@alkaabimi) January 7, 2020
Sad, Nikki Haley could have had influenced me to go back to the GOP, but that Party is long, long dead to me now.
— Karl_P (@kphar) January 7, 2020
Nikki Haley happy to lie in order to kill tens of thousands of Americans in a war of choice against Iran https://t.co/hk1xH5YffA
— Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) January 7, 2020
What a crazy irresponsible stupid fucking lie.
— Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) January 7, 2020
Later, when Haley pretends not to have been part of the shameless lying of the Trump era, remember that she was.
— Will Saletan (@saletan) January 7, 2020
I’m impressed that Haley managed to leave the administration with her reputation mostly-intact and has since done her absolute best to ruin it anyway. https://t.co/v1AW8p8Q1i
— Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) January 7, 2020
LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM
‘Obvious Dishonesty’: Trump Campaign Under Fire for Falsely Accusing Top Democrat of Calling for President’s Hanging
The Trump campaign is under fire after falsely accusing a prominent Democratic Congressman of calling for the president to be hanged.
Speaking on CNN, House Majority Whip James Clyburn, Democrat of South Carolina, called for a fair trial in the Senate of President Donald Trump, following Wednesday’s historic impeachment vote. Clyburn lamented Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is acting like someone who says, “give him a fair trial and hang him,” and said what he’s looking for by not transmitting the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate is “the reverse of that.”
The Trump campaign put out a tweet with a short clip of Clyburn’s remarks and falsely accused him of calling for President Trump to be hanged.
The number 3 House Democrat, James Clyburn, just said this about President Trump:
“Hang him!”
This hatred and anger is out of control! pic.twitter.com/NPFTdbhgTH
— Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 19, 2019
Reporters and others quickly made clear what Congressman Clyburn had said, and are taking the Trump campaign to task.
CNBC’s John Harwood:
the flagrant, obvious dishonesty of this tweet demonstrates the weakness of Republican arguments https://t.co/GhmXL0wO91
— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) December 19, 2019
CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy:
That’s not what happened. Clyburn was making the point that he doesn’t think McConnell will run a fair trial because of the comments he’s made. Clyburn compared it to someone saying ahead of a trial, “Let’s give him a trial and hang him.” He said it’s like “the reverse of that.” https://t.co/SCg6ovGllx
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) December 19, 2019
Even a contributor to the far right wing Daily Caller agreed what Clyburn said is not what the Trump campaign claims.
The context does change it dramatically. He says what the Senate will do is the opposite of that and both are wrong.pic.twitter.com/zJZXjUkSgF
— Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) December 19, 2019
National security lawyer Bradley P. Moss:
I hope Clyburn sues a bunch of these folks for everything they’re worth.
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) December 19, 2019
CNN’s top political fact-checker Daniel Dale:
This tweet is not at all true. Clyburn didn’t call for Trump to be hanged; he called for a fair trial, and said McConnell’s pre-trial comments are like someone saying pre-trial that they’ll “give him a fair trial and hang him,” except from the reverse perspective. https://t.co/y9Ue78yeXp
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 19, 2019
Dale also blasted the “whole ecosystem that immediately picks up the campaign’s complete nonsense and amplifies it”:
There’s a whole ecosystem that immediately picks up the campaign’s complete nonsense and amplifies it to millions of people. pic.twitter.com/N3ncNOBgxy
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 19, 2019
More from the nonsense ecosystem: pic.twitter.com/sUgsSoCadV
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 19, 2019
Here are some more who are spreading the Trump campaign’s obvious lies, or just misrepresenting what Congressman Clyburn said:
CNN sees nothing wrong with calling for President Trump to be lynched.
Imagine how they’d react if Trump called for Clyburn to be lynched.https://t.co/wlJ8W5xVcq
— Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) December 19, 2019
WATCH: Rep. James Clyburn Wants to Execute President Trump “HANG HIM” https://t.co/eO04hYWard via @toddstarnes
— toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) December 19, 2019
Majority Whip Clyburn just said “let’s give the President a trial, then hang him”
A leading Democrat lawmaker just called for the public execution of our President
And the media says Trump is dividing America?
?
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 19, 2019
“Let’s give him a fair trial, and hang him,” Clyburn said.https://t.co/09TFEOXpww
— The Federalist (@FDRLST) December 19, 2019
VIOLENT RHETORIC ALERT! Dem Rep. James Clyburn on Donald Trump’s impeachment: ‘Let’s give him a fair trial, and hang him’
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 19, 2019
What did James Clyburn mean by "Hang him?"
For him to be a black man he should be ashamed of himself for using such a derogatory term! https://t.co/m6rkakJZP1
— Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) December 19, 2019
Trending
- THE WORLD IS LAUGHING AT TRUMP'S AMERICA2 days ago
Watch: Prince Charles Snubs, Walks Past Vice President at World Holocaust Forum – Pence’s Office Insists ‘Not True’
- READ THE TRANSCRIPTS3 days ago
Conservative Senator Hints Impeachment Trial May Be Moving Republicans: GOP Caucus Has ‘Learned a Lot’
- CRIME1 day ago
‘Jury Tampering’: Internet Explodes After WH Threatens Senators Their Heads ‘Will Be on a Pike’ if They Vote to Convict
- News2 days ago
The Saudi Crown Prince Tried to Have a Comedian and Critic Kidnapped on US Soil — but the FBI Stopped It: Report
- AMERICAN PATRIOT2 days ago
Everyone’s Talking About Adam Schiff’s Powerful, Masterful Closing – Propelling #RightMatters to Number One Trending Topic
- CORRUPTION1 day ago
‘Take Her Out’: Trump Said He Wanted Ukraine Ambassador Yovanovitch Fired – and It’s on Tape: Report
- FIRST AMENDMENT? WHAT FIRST AMENDMENT?2 days ago
Florida Taxpayers Spend $129 Million to Pay for the Anti-LGBTQ Education of Thousands of Students in Schools That Ban Homosexuality
- BUT YOU PROMISED YOU WOULDN'T2 days ago
Watch: Trump Brags About His ‘Tremendous’ Economy – as the Reason He Wants to Cut Medicare and Social Security