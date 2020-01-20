NOW YOU'RE TALKING
‘Monarchy and Despotism’: House Impeachment Managers Quickly Respond to Trump Team’s ‘Dead Wrong’ Defense
The House’s impeachment managers quickly responded to the Trump defense team’s six-page rebuttal, calling their claims “dead wrong,” and having “no basis in the Constitution.” Team Trump’s tiny defense – six pages in the face of a 111-page indictment – has already been panned by experts as reading “as though it was written by a ninth-grader who saw an episode of ‘Law & Order’ and learned just enough legal terms to throw them around incorrectly.”
The impeachment managers, led by Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, blast Trump claims.
“President Trump maintains that the Senate cannot remove him even if the House proves every claim in the Articles of impeachment. That is a chilling assertion. It is also dead wrong,” they write.
“In his view, the American people are powerless to remove a President for corruptly using his Office to cheat in the next election by soliciting and coercing a foreign power to sabotage a rival and spread conspiracy theories helpful to the President. This is the argument of a monarch, with no basis in the Constitution.”
They do not hold any punches nor mince any words in their response.
“President Trump engaged in a cover-up that itself establishes his consciousness of guilt. Innocent people seek to bring the truth to light. In contrast, President Trump has acted in the way that guilty people do when they are caught and fear the facts. But the stakes here are even higher than that,” they write. “In completely obstructing an investigation into his own misconduct, President Trump asserted the prerogative to nullify Congress’s impeachment power itself. He placed himself above the law and eviscerated the separation of powers. This claim evokes monarchy and despotism. It has no place in our democracy, where even the highest official must answer to Congress and the Constitution.”
Read the entire seven-page response here.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- CORRUPTION2 days ago
Lev Parnas Details ‘Intimate’ Cannabis Industry Dinner With Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump
- WAR CRIMES2 days ago
‘One Minute to Live, Sir’: Trump Shared Details of Soleimani Assassination With Top Dollar Donors at Mar-a-Lago Fundraiser
- CORRUPTION1 day ago
Former GOP Lawmaker Who Met Parnas Multiple Times Breaks Ranks and Calls Him ‘Credible’: ‘Everything He’s Saying Is True’
- CHAOS1 day ago
George Conway Reveals Trump Is Being Shunned by Law Firms Because Young Lawyers ‘Want Nothing to Do With Him’
- GOP DISINFORMATION MACHINE2 days ago
Rod Rosenstein Admits He Authorized Release of Strzok-Page Texts That Spawned Preposterous GOP Conspiracy Theories
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Anti-Abortion Activist Group Launches Massive $52 Million Campaign to Re-Elect Trump and GOP Senate
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM8 hours ago
‘Can You Imagine a Group of Black Men Walking Around With Masks and Guns?’: Gun Rally Sparks Questions of Racism and Privilege
- DIRTY TRICKSTERS12 hours ago
Mitch McConnell Considering ‘Kill Switch’ That Allows Him to Pull Plug on Trump Impeachment Trial at Any Time: Report