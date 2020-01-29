GOP IN DISARRAY
GOP Rep. Doug Collins Launches Senate Run – Republican Senatorial Committee Denounces His ‘Stunning Shortsightedness’
Fast-talking Georgia GOP Rep. Doug Collins did a lot of grandstanding during the House impeachment hearings, and it now appears defending President Donald Trump was not his only goal in grabbing the spotlight time and time again.
Wednesday morning Congressman Collins announced he intends to become Senator Collins – by directly running against the current incumbent, Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler.
He was immediately destroyed by the National Republican Senatorial Committee is (NRSC), the Senate group that works to get Republicans elected to the Senate.
”The shortsightedness in this decision is stunning. Doug Collins’ selfishness will hurt David Perdue, Kelly Loeffler, and President Trump,” National Republican Senatorial Committee executive director Kevin McLaughlin said in a statement. “Not to mention the people of Georgia who stand to bear the burden of it for years to come. All he has done is put two senate seats, multiple house seats, and Georgia’s 16 electoral votes in play. The NRSC stands firmly behind Sen. Kelly Loeffler and urges anyone who wants to re-elect President Trump, hold the GOP senate majority, and stop socialism to do the same.”
