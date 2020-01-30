PROVE IT.
Conway Credits ‘Entire’ Trump Administration for Slight Uptick in Life Expectancy – Ignores Jump in Suicide and Fentanyl Deaths
Kellyanne Conway is crediting the entire Trump administration with a slight uptick in life expectancy in the CDC’s latest report.. Conway neglected to note that while life expectancy rates increased to 78.7 years from 78.6 – about just one month more – the suicide rate increased 1.4 percent from 2017 to 2018. Deaths related to influenza (flu) and pneumonia jumped by more than 4 percent, and “deaths due to synthetic opioids such as fentanyl went up 10 percent,” as NBC News reports.
“We come before you bearing good news,” Conway said in the rarely-used press briefing room Thursday. “For the first time in four years, life expectancy in the United State of America has increased. And for the first time in 29 years, the number of drug overdose deaths has decreased.”
“This has not happened through coincidence, it’s happened through causation. It’s owing in large part to a whole of government approach to treat the whole person, led by President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and really the entire administration.”
Kellyanne Conway claims that “life expectancy in America has increased” because of a “whole of government approach to treat the whole person led by President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and really the entire administration.” The CDC report this is based on doesnt say this. pic.twitter.com/82neKPfFpX
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 30, 2020
Conway offered no proof of her claims that a “whole of government approach to treat the whole person” effort actually exists, despite her tweeting that phrase out last year. Nor did she offer proof if it does exist it has had any impact.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- SAYING THE QUIET PART OUT LOUD2 days ago
GOP Senator Accidentally Admits Real Reason Trump Targeted Biden in His Ukraine Extortion Scheme
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
Franklin Graham Cries ‘Discrimination’ as UK Venues Ban Him Over His ‘Divisive’ Anti-LGBTQ Extremism
- TAKING THE BAIT2 days ago
Trump Attacks CNN’s Don Lemon for Laughing as Rick Wilson Mocks President Who ‘Couldn’t Find Ukraine on a Map’ (Video)
- NOPE NOPE NOPE2 days ago
Trump-Loving Conspiracy Nuts Tout Drinking Bleach as a ‘Miracle’ Cure for Coronavirus
- THIS IS WHAT FASCISM LOOKS LIKE3 days ago
State Dept. Kicks National Public Radio Reporter Off Plane After Pompeo’s Unhinged Attack on NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly
- AYKM?2 days ago
Feinstein on Acquitting Trump: ‘The LA Times Misunderstood What I Said’
- ETHICS1 day ago
Anti-LGBTQ Evangelical Pastor With Ties to Trump Heads Organization Handing Out Envelopes of Cash to Black Voters
- THE COMPANY YOU KEEP2 days ago
SEAL Protected, Praised, and Promoted by Trump After War Crime Charges Attacks Teammates, Posts ‘Cowards’ Faces Online