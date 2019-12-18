WTH?
White House Source Says Clinton ‘Purposely’ Lost Election So Democrats Could Impeach Trump: CNN Analyst
A prominent, high-profile, credentialed White House reporter says a source in the White House tells him they believe Hillary Clinton “purposely” lost the 2016 election with the help of Russia so House Democrats could later impeach President Donald Trump.
Brian Karem, who is a CNN political analyst and the well-known Senior White House for Playboy, as well as the author of six books, posted this quote from the unnamed source to Twitter:
Not from the Onion but from a WH source – “Hillary Clinton purposely lost the election with the aid of Russian hacking so the Democrats could then impeach Trump”
— Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) December 18, 2019
And while it sound outlandish even for this White House remember that President Donald Trump himself just days ago accused the Democrats of trying to impeach him since 2015.
“So the impeachment is a hoax. It’s a sham,” Trump said on Friday to reporters. “It started a long time ago, probably before I came down the escalator with the future First Lady. It started a long time ago.”
President Trump: “The impeachment is a hoax, it’s a sham. It started a long time ago, probably before I came down the escalator.” pic.twitter.com/Ho7FTefLMM
— The Hill (@thehill) December 13, 2019
Claiming Democrats have been wanting to impeach him even before he announced he was running for president is the official White House line now, so that makes existence of the quote – while outlandish – sound less, shall we say, impeachable.
Some experts and journalists have weighed in:
I want a name. No one is this crazy. Well, one person.
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 18, 2019
This isn't a parody
This is the White House's position https://t.co/5vI74fQzK4
— Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) December 18, 2019
