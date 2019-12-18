Connect with us

White House Source Says Clinton ‘Purposely’ Lost Election So Democrats Could Impeach Trump: CNN Analyst

A prominent, high-profile, credentialed White House reporter says a source in the White House tells him they believe Hillary Clinton “purposely” lost the 2016 election with the help of Russia so House Democrats could later impeach President Donald Trump.

Brian Karem, who is a CNN political analyst and the well-known Senior White House for Playboy, as well as the author of six books, posted this quote from the unnamed source to Twitter:

And while it sound outlandish even for this White House remember that President Donald Trump himself just days ago accused the Democrats of trying to impeach him since 2015.

“So the impeachment is a hoax. It’s a sham,” Trump said on Friday to reporters. “It started a long time ago, probably before I came down the escalator with the future First Lady. It started a long time ago.”

Claiming Democrats have been wanting to impeach him even before he announced he was running for president is the official White House line now, so that makes existence of the quote – while outlandish – sound less, shall we say, impeachable.

