‘You’re Not a Good Person’: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Gets Raked Over the Coals for Mocking Joe Biden’s Stutter

Former Trump White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is being highly-criticized after she mocked Joe Biden’s stuttering during Thursday night’s 2020 Democratic presidential debate.

The former Vice President, who grew up with a stutter he has worked his entire life to control, was actually emulating a child who he said came up to him, saying “I can’t talk.”

Huckabee Sanders took to Twitter in an apparent attempt to disparage Biden.

“I I I I I I I I I I I I I I I hhhave absolutely no idea what Biden is talking about. #DemDebate,” Sanders tweeted.

Biden quickly responded.

Huckabee Sanders deleted her tweet, claiming she was “trying to make fun of anyone with a speech impediment.”

It appears few believe her.

Prominent technology business journalist Kara Swisher:

Another person on Twitter reminded Swisher of the 2018 White House Correspondents Dinner:

A former CIA officer:

Global News’ national reporter:

More:

Here’s prominent journalist Soledad O’Brien, who is the chairwoman of Starfish Media Group:

This refugee/Trans advocate notes that Huckabee Sanders is actually a Fulbright Board member:

Indeed, here’s Huckabee Sanders’ Twitter bio in which she mentions it:

“Christian. Wife. Mom to three. Former Press Sec for @realdonaldtrump. @foxnews contributor. Presidential appointee @fulbrightboard. Traveler. Arkansan.”

Huckabee Sanders later apologized but did not admit she was mocking Biden – which also was not well-received:

 

 

