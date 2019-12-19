WTH?
‘You’re Not a Good Person’: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Gets Raked Over the Coals for Mocking Joe Biden’s Stutter
Former Trump White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is being highly-criticized after she mocked Joe Biden’s stuttering during Thursday night’s 2020 Democratic presidential debate.
The former Vice President, who grew up with a stutter he has worked his entire life to control, was actually emulating a child who he said came up to him, saying “I can’t talk.”
Huckabee Sanders took to Twitter in an apparent attempt to disparage Biden.
“I I I I I I I I I I I I I I I hhhave absolutely no idea what Biden is talking about. #DemDebate,” Sanders tweeted.
Biden quickly responded.
I’ve worked my whole life to overcome a stutter. And it’s my great honor to mentor kids who have experienced the same. It’s called empathy. Look it up. https://t.co/0kd0UJr9Rs
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 20, 2019
Huckabee Sanders deleted her tweet, claiming she was “trying to make fun of anyone with a speech impediment.”
It appears few believe her.
Prominent technology business journalist Kara Swisher:
I have to say @SarahHuckabee is truly a shitty human being for tweeting this. https://t.co/riedFrqKMb
— Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) December 20, 2019
Another person on Twitter reminded Swisher of the 2018 White House Correspondents Dinner:
She was dead on correct.
— Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) December 20, 2019
A former CIA officer:
Mocking Biden who overcame a stutter. You can take a woman out of the Trump White House but you can’t take the Trump White House out of a woman. https://t.co/WFfsa8zx4E
— Emily Brandwin (@CIAspygirl) December 20, 2019
Global News’ national reporter:
That’s gross. https://t.co/QWHXygoSbJ
— Mike Armstrong (@ArmstrongGN) December 20, 2019
More:
First Trump’s cruelty toward the Dingells and now Sarah Sanders mocking Biden’s stutter. Aren’t we all sick of this meanness and bullying? https://t.co/BYy2ovozCK
— Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) December 20, 2019
The people of Arkansas may elect you but God will never a welcome someone as cruel as you Into his kingdom. Have fun looking up with Trump Sarah Sanders
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) December 20, 2019
Please read this article, @SarahHuckabee:https://t.co/x7CkjO2vDc
— Jeffrey Goldberg (@JeffreyGoldberg) December 20, 2019
Here’s prominent journalist Soledad O’Brien, who is the chairwoman of Starfish Media Group:
Congratulations to the @fulbrightboard on your newest member! Well done! What a role model! https://t.co/qMw7UA0Mmk
— Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) December 20, 2019
This refugee/Trans advocate notes that Huckabee Sanders is actually a Fulbright Board member:
As a Fulbright-Schumaner with the @FulbrightPrgrm, it is appalling to see ableist comments coming from @fulbrightboard Member Sanders. The fourth guiding administrative principle of the Fulbright program is to “encourage diversity.” These comments are at odds with that. https://t.co/AD90SkLy3B
— Hera Jay (@herajaybrown) December 20, 2019
Indeed, here’s Huckabee Sanders’ Twitter bio in which she mentions it:
“Christian. Wife. Mom to three. Former Press Sec for @realdonaldtrump. @foxnews contributor. Presidential appointee @fulbrightboard. Traveler. Arkansan.”
Huckabee Sanders later apologized but did not admit she was mocking Biden – which also was not well-received:
So, mocking stuttering would have been okay if Biden didn’t stutter?
You know, Sarah, I saw you last year at the British Embassy. You were clearly buzzed, and people were clearly avoiding you.
Probably because you’re not a good person. You do shit like this A LOT.
— Charlotte Clymer🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) December 20, 2019
