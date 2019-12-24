News
European Airline EasyJet Plans to Ditch Gender Binaries in 2020
“Good morning ladies and gentleman, this is your captain speaking” might sound quite a bit different in the coming year if you’re flying EasyJet. The British economy airline has announced a new commitment to bridging the binary divide.
“We want our crew to be welcoming to everyone on board, so [we] have provided some guidance to them on how best to do that in a way that is inclusive for everyone,” a spokesperson for the airline told CNN Travel. The announcement was provoked by an incident onboard that left one particular customer aggravated.
Dear @easyJet, are you in some kind of competition to see how many times you can reinforce gender binaries? “Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls”, perfume strictly segrated again by “ladies and gentlemen”. Ditch sir/madam too. An organisation as huge as yours must do better.
EasyJet replied: “At easyJet we do not discriminate against any individual – passengers or staff members. We are a pan-European airline with the aim of connecting people of all nationalities across Europe so there is certainly no room in our organisation for discrimination of any kind. Hanna”
At easyJet we do not discriminate against any individual – passengers or staff members. We are a pan-European airline with the aim of connecting people of all nationalities across Europe so there is certainly no room in our organisation for discrimination of any kind. Hanna
Thank you @easyJet 🙂
Other responses have been less than kind regarding the change in policy.
Hello @easyJet I would like to complain about you NOT welcoming passengers with a ‘ladies and gentlemen’ anymore. I don’t feel included! I am a gentleman! Campaign now starts to boycott you #easyjet #aviation #london
Pardon me but that is PC-BS. You changed a tradition because of one complain. One! Now you will have thousands of complaints like mine but you won’t change your mind anyway. That’s hypocritical and very much ‘not including’ me. @Ryanair and @British_Airways here I come #easyjet
Hanna thinks gender is a nationality pic.twitter.com/F2Tz6DzWtL
Now that you’ve identified the issue, what do you suggest? You must have something in mind, why not share? ‘People’? ‘Yo’? ‘Youse guys’? Telling an organization to do better isn’t as helpful as providing a solution option. Rather than bitch about the darkness, light a candle.
Well… I found the dumbest thing on the internet today…
The traditional gender greetings have not been banned, however, there appears to be a coordinated effort to become more mindful of all passengers and how they identify. Maybe a more pressing issue with this airline is how often it arrives and departs late – or not at all.
@easyJet always lateeeeee. One time I almost lost the flight because I was 1 minute late on the boarding time but we have to wait almost 40 minutes everytime. 😒 #ironic #easyjet #merrychristmas 🥺
Nine flights of easyJet were delayed yesterday, December 23. Claim your compensation with EUclaim! https://t.co/Op5820CJWN 😉✈️ #EUclaim #easyJet #flightdelay #compensation pic.twitter.com/RprhNpxiCz
Flighy delay #flyinghomeforchristmaseventually #glasgowairport #easyjet #coffeetime pic.twitter.com/w2oTsYmQr2
Ok, make that another two and a half hours from now….#evenmorefedup #delayed #easyjet pic.twitter.com/4mmbdAl0fe
Shocker: Ex-Trump Staffer Says She was Fired After Pregnancy Reveal
According to Politico, an ex-Trump staffer was fired for being pregnant. If this is true, Trump’s war on women strikes again.
A.J. Delgado claims that she “inexplicably stopped receiving emails and other communications” after disclosing her pregnancy to the Trump team. She is now suing for pregnancy and sex discrimination. She filed her complaint in Manhattan on Monday.
Delgado worked for the Trump campaign in 2016 as a spokeswoman and campaign outreach staffer. Delgado said the baby’s father, Jason Miller, was a married senior staff member for the Trump campaign.
Miller released this statement when the news broke of his extramarital affair: “After spending this past week with my family, the most amount of time I have been able to spend with them since March 2015, it is clear they need to be my top priority right now. I need to put them in front of my career.
Trump’s transition organization, Trump for America, was listed on Delgado’s lawsuit. Additionally called out by name were Trump aides Sean Spicer, Reince Priebus, and Steve Bannon.
“Immediately after Plaintiff Delgado announced her pregnancy, the Campaign and TFA, including Spicer, Bannon and Priebus, Plaintiff’s supervisors, stripped Plaintiff of her job responsibilities and duties throughout for the remainder of her employment from late December of 2016 and through the Inauguration in late January of 2017,” the suit read.
The complaint added, “Plaintiff immediately and inexplicably stopped receiving emails and other communications from the Campaign and TFA, including about projects on which she was currently working.”
“Plaintiff was excluded from participating in the communications work of the Inauguration or in any capacity, even though she was still formally part of the Communications Transition team,” it continued.
Delgado and Miller are currently engaging in a public child support case.
This is a fair question that I will have to answer for the rest of my life and I admit I should be asked and should be shamed over it. https://t.co/2JwyftEbTd
— A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) December 24, 2019
To those smirking w comments like these, let me be clear: I'm fighting against LITIGATION ABUSE.
Let me know when, in 2016, I campaigned in favor of that… or when Hillary was a force against it.
*BOTH* R's and D's are fine w litigation abuse, do nothing for pro-se litigants https://t.co/53RtXPljTf
— A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) December 24, 2019
Please donate to my friend AJ. She's battling Jason Miller in court and he's throwing everything at her and her child. https://t.co/D82n1r3pDf
— 🍷Wine Caveman Edgard 🇺🇸🇵🇷🌐🏙🗽🚀⚛️💰 (@edportela87) December 23, 2019
In other news, Miller's attorney also claimed in an email to me last week that Miller isn't required to appear at his own trial. (I think Miller is getting some really bad advice that he desperately wants to hear.) He IS required to appear and he will have to appear, publicly.
— A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) December 23, 2019
This puke is using the court system to deny his son basic support while punishing the former employee that had his child after refusing to have the abortion he ordered her to have. Seems like some prolifers should step up. https://t.co/awjzg5NMCw
— Mindhealer (@Mindhealer2) December 23, 2019
LGBT Americans Are Poorer in the South Than Anywhere Else in the Country
A new report released Tuesday showed that in a majority of U.S. states, LGBT people experience higher rates of poverty than cisgender straight people. The findings were released by the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law.
Statistics reveal that more LGBT Americans are poor in the South at 24%, followed by the Midwest (23%), the West (22%), and the Northeast (18%).
Researchers analyzed data from the 2014-2017 Behavior Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS), a health survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that collects state data on health-related risk factors and conditions among adults. The BRFSS offers an optional module that asks respondents to identify their sexual orientation and gender identity, and 35 states included that module in their state-level survey.
The survey does not collect data from youth. As a result, the study does not provide information about LGBT people under age 18, or LGBT people of any age in the 15 states that do not collect the data.
In addition to poverty rates, researchers examined social statuses that traditionally contribute to economic stability, including gender, race, age, and urban-rural residence in some states.
“There is so much more to learn about LGBT poverty in individual states,” said lead author Soon Kyu Choi, project manager at the Williams Institute. “We need to better understand the connection between differing poverty rates across states with variations in LGBT related public policies and public attitudes that may limit economic opportunities for LGBT people.”
Key Findings: Midwest: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin
•LGBT people have higher poverty rates than cisgender straight people in all eight states.
•Transgender people have higher poverty rates than do cisgender men in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, and Ohio.
•LGBT people of color have higher poverty rates than White LGBT people in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, and Ohio.
Key Findings: Northeast: Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont
•In all six states, LGBT people have higher poverty rates than cisgender straight people.
•LGBT people of color have higher poverty rates than White LGBT people in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.
Key Findings: South: Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia
•In all Southern states except Florida, LGBT people are more likely to be poor than cisgender straight people.
•In Florida, Kentucky, and Virginia, rural LGBT people have higher poverty rates than urban LGBT people.
•In West Virginia, the urban LGBT poverty rate is higher than the rural LGBT poverty rate.
Key Findings: West: California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Washington, and Wyoming
•LGBT people have higher poverty rates than cisgender straight people in Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Washington, and Wyoming.
•Transgender people have higher poverty rates than do cisgender people (or cisgender men) in California, Hawaii, Montana, Nevada, and Washington.
“This study provides a foundation for understanding LGBT poverty by state. But clearly, more data are needed in the states that are not yet collecting SOGI data,” said study author Bianca Wilson, Senior Scholar of Public Policy at the Williams Institute. “As more states begin to include these critical questions on all of their surveys, we can provide nuanced analyses that inform effective policies and interventions that meet the needs of LGBT people in specific states.”
This study is part of the Pathways to Justice Project, a long-term project at the Williams Institute examining poverty rates, personal narratives, and experiences with economic development and food insecurity services among LGBTQ people. Read the report.
Wake Up: There Were 41 Mass Killings, 33 Mass Shootings in 2019
There’s still another week left of 2019 and analysts have dropped some serious baggage as the world prepares to bid adieu to one of the deadliest years on record.
According to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University, there were more mass killings in 2019 than any other year dating back to 2006. Researchers delved back to the 1970s for comparison.
The data compiled shows that 2019 was fraught with 41 mass killings and, of those, 33 were mass shootings. In total, more than 210 people perished.
“The majority of the killings involved people who knew each other — family disputes, drug or gang violence or people with beefs that directed their anger at co-workers or relatives,” the report showed.
Guns were the weapon in all but eight of the mass killings studied with knives and axes next. The second-most killings in a year prior to 2019 was 38 in 2006.
James Densley, a criminologist and professor at Metropolitan State University in Minnesota, told CNN that the AP/USA Today/Northeastern database confirms and mirrors what his own research into exclusively mass shootings has shown.
“What makes this even more exceptional is that mass killings are going up at a time when general homicides, overall homicides, are going down,” Densley said. “As a percentage of homicides, these mass killings are also accounting for more deaths. ”
He added, “This seems to be the age of mass shootings.”
The total number of deadly mass shootings in the U.S. in 2019 is an average of one every 15 days.
There were 41 mass killings in 2019, more than any year dating back to at least the 1970s, according to a database compiled by the AP. Of those, 33 were mass shootings. More than 210 people were killed. https://t.co/YlqlEQ6Qlh
— NBC News (@NBCNews) December 24, 2019
At least 28 people were shot in three separate incidents in Chicago, Baltimore and Spring Lake Park, Minnesota over the weekend https://t.co/QKqsSaUYCh
— CNN (@CNN) December 23, 2019
#baltimore Mass shootings in Baltimore are so common, no one pays any attention. I’m predicting the murder rate for 2020 will be higher than 2019. https://t.co/jTXusNf1v1 pic.twitter.com/muQ9UJXZZ3
— Lewis Evans (@Lewis_Evans_USA) December 24, 2019
School shootings are more common than you may think: A look at the incidents that went under the radar in 2019. https://t.co/dE4hwYuykl
— ABC News (@ABC) December 23, 2019
In the last 48 hours two mass shootings saw 20 people shot in Baltimore (7) and Chicago (13).
You’re not hearing about these though because they were Black on Black violence in cities with strict gun laws.
— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) December 22, 2019
“School shootings represent a tiny fraction of gun deaths in America. But they are uniquely potentially traumatizing, and may have these much larger indirect costs — depression, delayed grief, kids not able to move on and be successful in their lives.” https://t.co/4g28RnGBpr
— Moms Demand Action (@MomsDemand) December 17, 2019
Sandy Hook Promise released “Sixteen Facts About Gun Violence and School Shootings” here. Their “Back to School” PSA is also below.
