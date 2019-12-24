European Airline EasyJet Plans to Ditch Gender Binaries in 2020

“Good morning ladies and gentleman, this is your captain speaking” might sound quite a bit different in the coming year if you’re flying EasyJet. The British economy airline has announced a new commitment to bridging the binary divide.

“We want our crew to be welcoming to everyone on board, so [we] have provided some guidance to them on how best to do that in a way that is inclusive for everyone,” a spokesperson for the airline told CNN Travel. The announcement was provoked by an incident onboard that left one particular customer aggravated.

“Are you in some kind of competition to see how many times you can reinforce gender binaries? ‘Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls,’ perfume strictly segregated again by ‘ladies and gentlemen.’ Ditch sir/madam too. An [organization] as huge as yours must do better” the tweet read

EasyJet replied: “At easyJet we do not discriminate against any individual – passengers or staff members. We are a pan-European airline with the aim of connecting people of all nationalities across Europe so there is certainly no room in our organisation for discrimination of any kind. Hanna”

Other responses have been less than kind regarding the change in policy.

The traditional gender greetings have not been banned, however, there appears to be a coordinated effort to become more mindful of all passengers and how they identify. Maybe a more pressing issue with this airline is how often it arrives and departs late – or not at all.

@easyJet always lateeeeee. One time I almost lost the flight because I was 1 minute late on the boarding time but we have to wait almost 40 minutes everytime. 😒 #ironic #easyjet #merrychristmas 🥺 — Virginia Chávez (@VirginChavez) December 24, 2019

