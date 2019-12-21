Lindsey Graham Has Political Problems at Home in South Carolina — and May Lose His Senate Seat in 2020

For the second time in his political career, South Carolina Republican Lindsey Graham is playing a starring role in the impeachment of a United States president. This time, it may end his time in elected office.

MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes on Friday examined Graham’s transformation from being one of President Bill Clinton’s biggest critics as a member of the House of Representatives to becoming one of President Donald Trump’s most passionate defenders in the U.S. Senate.

“I could probably spend an entire hour just documenting the hilarious hypocrisy of Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina on the impeachment trial process. He was famously a House manager during the Clinton impeachment, and he’s done basically a 180 on literally everything he said then on what constitutes an impeachment offense.”

Hayes noted a recent poll had shown Graham’s favorability rating to only be at 38%.

Hayes interviewed Jaime Harrison, a South Carolina Democrat challenging Graham in the 2020 election.

“In my house, we were taught you have to have strong values and integrity and that you kept your promises and you stood by your oath,” Harrison said. “But right now what we’re seeing with Lindsey Graham is that his word is like mud.”

“This guy is not someone we can take seriously. There should be a big flashing sign above Lindsey Graham’s head that says ‘voters beware.’ This guy doesn’t keep his promises,” Harrison said.

Watch: