BYE?
Lindsey Graham Has Political Problems at Home in South Carolina — and May Lose His Senate Seat in 2020
For the second time in his political career, South Carolina Republican Lindsey Graham is playing a starring role in the impeachment of a United States president. This time, it may end his time in elected office.
MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes on Friday examined Graham’s transformation from being one of President Bill Clinton’s biggest critics as a member of the House of Representatives to becoming one of President Donald Trump’s most passionate defenders in the U.S. Senate.
“I could probably spend an entire hour just documenting the hilarious hypocrisy of Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina on the impeachment trial process. He was famously a House manager during the Clinton impeachment, and he’s done basically a 180 on literally everything he said then on what constitutes an impeachment offense.”
Hayes noted a recent poll had shown Graham’s favorability rating to only be at 38%.
Hayes interviewed Jaime Harrison, a South Carolina Democrat challenging Graham in the 2020 election.
“In my house, we were taught you have to have strong values and integrity and that you kept your promises and you stood by your oath,” Harrison said. “But right now what we’re seeing with Lindsey Graham is that his word is like mud.”
“This guy is not someone we can take seriously. There should be a big flashing sign above Lindsey Graham’s head that says ‘voters beware.’ This guy doesn’t keep his promises,” Harrison said.
Watch:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- WTH?3 days ago
White House Source Says Clinton ‘Purposely’ Lost Election So Democrats Could Impeach Trump: CNN Analyst
- THE IMPEACHMENT OF PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP3 days ago
Pelosi ‘Considering’ Not Sending Articles of Impeachment to Senate Until McConnell Agrees to Fair Trial: Report
- News3 days ago
‘Insulting’: Dem Lawmaker Rains Hell on Kevin McCarthy for Blatantly Lying About Reasons for Impeachment
- News2 days ago
Trump Buried by Ex-White House Official for ‘Cowardly’ Attack on Deceased Lawmaker Dingell
- THE IMPEACHMENT OF PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP2 days ago
George Conway Warns Republicans: ‘There Is No Constitutional Reason Trump Couldn’t Be Impeached Again’
- BYE2 days ago
GOP Mass Exodus Continues: Freedom Caucus Co-Founder and ‘Warrior for the President’ Mark Meadows to Quit Congress
- BIGOTRY3 days ago
Lawsuit: Judge Refusing to Marry Same-Sex Couples Claims Her Religious Freedom Was Violated When Commission Warned Her
- WTH?1 day ago
‘You’re Not a Good Person’: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Gets Raked Over the Coals for Mocking Joe Biden’s Stutter