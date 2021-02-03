Connect with us

'DOUBLE DOG DARE YOU'

‘Icing on the Clown Car Cake!’: Internet Eggs on Matt Gaetz After He Offers to Resign to Defend Trump in Senate Trial

Published

on

MAGA nationalist Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has offered to resign his House seat (video below) so he can defend disgraced former president Donald Trump during his Senate impeachment trial for inciting the deadly January 6 insurrection.

Far right political activist and Editor-in-Chief of The National Pulse, Raheem Kassam, says Gaetz made the offer Wednesday.

“I would leave my House seat, I would leave my home,” Gaetz told former Trump advisor Steve Bannon. He called it “the greatest priority in my life.”

“I view this cancellation of the Trump presidency and the Trump movement as one of the major risks to my people,” Gaetz said.

Gaetz, who has wholly aligned himself with Trump, apparently has made the decision serving the former president is more beneficial to his career than serving his Florida constituents.

He was quickly mocked on Twitter.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.