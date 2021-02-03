'DOUBLE DOG DARE YOU'
‘Icing on the Clown Car Cake!’: Internet Eggs on Matt Gaetz After He Offers to Resign to Defend Trump in Senate Trial
MAGA nationalist Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has offered to resign his House seat (video below) so he can defend disgraced former president Donald Trump during his Senate impeachment trial for inciting the deadly January 6 insurrection.
Far right political activist and Editor-in-Chief of The National Pulse, Raheem Kassam, says Gaetz made the offer Wednesday.
BREAK: @MattGaetz tells #WarRoomPandemic he would be willing to resign his Congressional seat in order to defend President Donald Trump in the upcoming impeachment trial. https://t.co/bCRtEnmC0P
— Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) February 3, 2021
“I would leave my House seat, I would leave my home,” Gaetz told former Trump advisor Steve Bannon. He called it “the greatest priority in my life.”
“I view this cancellation of the Trump presidency and the Trump movement as one of the major risks to my people,” Gaetz said.
Gaetz, who has wholly aligned himself with Trump, apparently has made the decision serving the former president is more beneficial to his career than serving his Florida constituents.
He was quickly mocked on Twitter.
It’s hilarious Matt thinks Trump gives a fuck about this undying love and loyalty. Nobody in his whole history gets it back. https://t.co/xDHup4IsdN
— Todd Poirier (@todd_poirier) February 3, 2021
It would be the icing on the clown car cake!
— MtnZn (@mtn_zn) February 3, 2021
Oh no, anything but that. Please don’t do it, @mattgaetz. I will feel so owned if you resign to defend Trump. https://t.co/uwELKxacsD
— Pé (@4everNeverTrump) February 3, 2021
You have my 100% support, @mattgaetz. Go forth and leave Congress behind, Trump needs you!
If you do this, we will all be grateful and I promise I will not call you a tool anymore.
— Børed Scruffy Døg MeidasMighty CONVICT THE MF (@ColdPlayFan4Eva) February 3, 2021
Double dog dare you, @mattgaetz https://t.co/ZUWvgcm1KR
— Mo 💥 (@mismorokn) February 3, 2021
DOOOOO ITTTTTTTT
— 🌊✨Sparkle Girl ✨🌊 (@halosparkle) February 3, 2021
Oh no. Matt. Please don’t go. pic.twitter.com/rTarkV71S5
— Capt Skeet (@captwearamask) February 3, 2021
Can we start a GoFundMe so Matt can realize his dream?!?
— Eduardo (@edu_frias) February 3, 2021
Awesome. You have lots of support for you to do that 🤣
— Leissy Alfaro (@AlfaroLeissy) February 3, 2021
