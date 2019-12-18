CULT OF TRUMP
GOP Lawmaker Just Compared Trump Impeachment to Roman Persecution of Jesus
Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) caused a stir in the House of Representatives on Wednesday when he compared President Donald Trump to Jesus Christ.
During a debate about articles of impeachment against the president, Loudermilk railed against the process used by House Democrats to make their case — and then linked it with the fate of the man whom Christians believe is humanity’s lord and savior.
“When Jesus was falsely accused of treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers,” Loudermilk thundered. “During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than Democrats have afforded to this President!”
Jesus Christ, according to the Bible, was essentially convicted by mob rule and before suffering a horrific death by crucifixion.
So far, no one has threatened the president with crucifixion or any other biblical punishments, and he will merely be forced to vacate the office of the presidency if he is impeached in the House and convicted in the Senate.
Watch the video below.
Rep. Loudermilk: “When Jesus was falsely accused of treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers.” pic.twitter.com/HqlRYFMIaN
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 18, 2019
