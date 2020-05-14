Connect with us

CULT OF TRUMP

White House Press Secretary Says Americans Should Be ‘Celebrating’ That ‘The President’s Healthy’

Published

on

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says Americans “should be celebrating” that President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are healthy in the face of a pandemic that has now killed over 85,000 Americans.

McEnany was asked if the President and Vice President “have a procedure should the president and vice president become incapacitated due to coronavirus and Speaker Pelosi needs to step in?”

McEnany signaled they do not, nor do they plan to.

“That’s not even something that we’re addressing,” McEnany told reporters. “We’re keeping the president healthy. We’re keeping the vice president healthy and you know they’re healthy at this moment and they’ll continue to be.”

When pressed, McEnany shot back:  “The President’s healthy. The Vice President’s healthy and I think that’s something all reporters should be celebrating and the American people as well.”

C-SPAN has the video.

CULT OF TRUMP

GOP Lawmaker Just Compared Trump Impeachment to Roman Persecution of Jesus

Published

5 months ago

on

December 18, 2019

By

Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) caused a stir in the House of Representatives on Wednesday when he compared President Donald Trump to Jesus Christ.

During a debate about articles of impeachment against the president, Loudermilk railed against the process used by House Democrats to make their case — and then linked it with the fate of the man whom Christians believe is humanity’s lord and savior.

“When Jesus was falsely accused of treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers,” Loudermilk thundered. “During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than Democrats have afforded to this President!”

Jesus Christ, according to the Bible, was essentially convicted by mob rule and before suffering a horrific death by crucifixion.

So far, no one has threatened the president with crucifixion or any other biblical punishments, and he will merely be forced to vacate the office of the presidency if he is impeached in the House and convicted in the Senate.

Watch the video below.

 

