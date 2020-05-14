White House Press Secretary Says Americans Should Be ‘Celebrating’ That ‘The President’s Healthy’

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says Americans “should be celebrating” that President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are healthy in the face of a pandemic that has now killed over 85,000 Americans.

McEnany was asked if the President and Vice President “have a procedure should the president and vice president become incapacitated due to coronavirus and Speaker Pelosi needs to step in?”

McEnany signaled they do not, nor do they plan to.

“That’s not even something that we’re addressing,” McEnany told reporters. “We’re keeping the president healthy. We’re keeping the vice president healthy and you know they’re healthy at this moment and they’ll continue to be.”

When pressed, McEnany shot back: “The President’s healthy. The Vice President’s healthy and I think that’s something all reporters should be celebrating and the American people as well.”

C-SPAN has the video.