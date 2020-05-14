CULT OF TRUMP
White House Press Secretary Says Americans Should Be ‘Celebrating’ That ‘The President’s Healthy’
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says Americans “should be celebrating” that President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are healthy in the face of a pandemic that has now killed over 85,000 Americans.
McEnany was asked if the President and Vice President “have a procedure should the president and vice president become incapacitated due to coronavirus and Speaker Pelosi needs to step in?”
McEnany signaled they do not, nor do they plan to.
“That’s not even something that we’re addressing,” McEnany told reporters. “We’re keeping the president healthy. We’re keeping the vice president healthy and you know they’re healthy at this moment and they’ll continue to be.”
When pressed, McEnany shot back: “The President’s healthy. The Vice President’s healthy and I think that’s something all reporters should be celebrating and the American people as well.”
C-SPAN has the video.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
CULT OF TRUMP
GOP Lawmaker Just Compared Trump Impeachment to Roman Persecution of Jesus
Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) caused a stir in the House of Representatives on Wednesday when he compared President Donald Trump to Jesus Christ.
During a debate about articles of impeachment against the president, Loudermilk railed against the process used by House Democrats to make their case — and then linked it with the fate of the man whom Christians believe is humanity’s lord and savior.
“When Jesus was falsely accused of treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers,” Loudermilk thundered. “During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than Democrats have afforded to this President!”
Jesus Christ, according to the Bible, was essentially convicted by mob rule and before suffering a horrific death by crucifixion.
So far, no one has threatened the president with crucifixion or any other biblical punishments, and he will merely be forced to vacate the office of the presidency if he is impeached in the House and convicted in the Senate.
Watch the video below.
Rep. Loudermilk: “When Jesus was falsely accused of treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers.” pic.twitter.com/HqlRYFMIaN
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 18, 2019
Trending
- RACISM2 days ago
‘Whitesplaining’: Donald Trump Jr Scorched for Saying That Calling Out Racism ‘Diminishes the Effect of Real Racism’
- ABUSE OF POWER2 days ago
‘We May See an Accomplice’: Ex-FBI Official Warns Barr Could Try to Indict Obama Team to Win the 2020 Election
- WHO DOES THIS?1 day ago
Jared Kushner Blasted for Refusing to Commit to Following the Constitution and Holding the 2020 Election
- GO TO JAIL GO DIRECTLY TO JAIL?19 hours ago
New Jurist in Flynn Case Said DOJ ‘Reeks of Improper Political Influence’ and Warned of Corruption in Scathing Op-Ed
- CORRUPTION1 day ago
‘Good to Be a Criminal Who Is Friends With the President’: Manafort Early Prison Release Draws Outrage – ‘Doesn’t Qualify’
- AMERICAN IDIOT22 hours ago
NSA Letter Exposes Rand Paul’s Flailing, Failed Attempt to Take Down Biden With Conspiracy Theory ‘Unmasking’
- News1 day ago
Trump White House Blocked Release of CDC Guidelines on How to Handle Coronavirus Resurgence After Re-Opening
- 'PRO-LIFE' REPUBLICAN1 day ago
Senate Republican Blocks Schumer Resolution to Immediately Release CDC Guidance on Safely Re-Opening the Nation