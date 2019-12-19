Democrat Turned Republican Mocked for Giving Trump His ‘Undying Support’ – After Suggesting Stephen Miller Is a Racist

U.S. Congressman Jeff Van Drew sat with his House Republican “friends” as he became just one of three Democrats who cast “no” votes on the Articles of Impeachment Wednesday night. Thursday afternoon the Democrat from New Jersey became the Republican from New Jersey after he sat in the Oval Office and gave President Donald Trump his “undying support.”

Jeff Van Drew to Donald Trump: “You have my undying support. And always.”pic.twitter.com/L6jHLT3n7Z — Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) December 19, 2019

The newly-minted “conservative” is being held to account, at least for now on social media, as many are asking if he talked with Trump about his suggestion that senior advisor to the president Stephen Miller is a racist and a white supremacist. Others are asking how he can be comfortable joining the “Grand Old White Supremacist Party.”

They’re referring to this tweet, which Van Drew sent less than a month ago. In it he’s apparently talking about the bombshell report that proves Miller sent the far right wing website Breitbart nearly 1000 emails that have been characterized as racist and white supremacist – apparently even by Van Drew:

In light of the recent revelations regarding White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller we must stand up against white supremacist terrorism and the racist rhetoric that encourages it. That is why I am an original cosponsor of H.Res. 299. — Congressman Jeff Van Drew (@CongressmanJVD) November 25, 2019

That tweet is coming back to haunt the New Jersey Republican lawmaker, very quickly:

Strong stance from a House Republican. https://t.co/xHbxNLpH8g — Matt Ford (@fordm) December 19, 2019

members of both parties now calling for Stephen Miller’s resignation –> https://t.co/AG5FjidvzC — Tim Murphy (@timothypmurphy) December 19, 2019

Congressman Van Drew Hearts Stephen Miller Now — Crewman Number Guy (@Atrios) December 15, 2019

I’d like to inform my constituents that in the last two and half weeks I’ve discovered that white supremacist terrorism is actually good. Praise Trump! https://t.co/grJXEfTS3F — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) December 19, 2019

Will Van Drew still want Miller’s resignation? Or has he joined the Klan, too? https://t.co/kKHiKRGxx3 — Bootlickin’ Lindsay Graham The Sham (@1984Mikae) December 19, 2019

Did you talk about this with Trump, Congressman? https://t.co/1qKAOA3qVA — Mead🤨ws! ✈️ (@JD_Meadows) December 19, 2019

Why are you switching to the party that is rubber-stamping Miller’s agenda then, Congressman Van Drew? Was this a lie? — Tim Peacock (@TimAPeacock) December 19, 2019

Where by “stand up” you mean “go crawling to join the party that enables and perpetuates the white supremacist terrorism”, I guess? (This aged well.) https://t.co/I9tWVZRL4D — John Panzer (@jpanzer) December 14, 2019

Hey @CongressmanJVD, now that you’ve pledged your ‘undying support’ for Trump, do you still denounce Stephen Miller? Or is he A-Ok now? https://t.co/88Hmp843fU — Bryan 🇺🇸 🍑#FamiliesBelongTogether (@swimmerbr78) December 19, 2019

Hey, now that you’re a Republican and vowed your undying support for Trump, maybe you have his ear now to have that racist piece of shit fired! https://t.co/YHB6Cm3x1D — Chip (@jcgifford) December 19, 2019