News
Democrat Turned Republican Mocked for Giving Trump His ‘Undying Support’ – After Suggesting Stephen Miller Is a Racist
U.S. Congressman Jeff Van Drew sat with his House Republican “friends” as he became just one of three Democrats who cast “no” votes on the Articles of Impeachment Wednesday night. Thursday afternoon the Democrat from New Jersey became the Republican from New Jersey after he sat in the Oval Office and gave President Donald Trump his “undying support.”
Jeff Van Drew to Donald Trump:
“You have my undying support. And always.”pic.twitter.com/L6jHLT3n7Z
— Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) December 19, 2019
The newly-minted “conservative” is being held to account, at least for now on social media, as many are asking if he talked with Trump about his suggestion that senior advisor to the president Stephen Miller is a racist and a white supremacist. Others are asking how he can be comfortable joining the “Grand Old White Supremacist Party.”
They’re referring to this tweet, which Van Drew sent less than a month ago. In it he’s apparently talking about the bombshell report that proves Miller sent the far right wing website Breitbart nearly 1000 emails that have been characterized as racist and white supremacist – apparently even by Van Drew:
In light of the recent revelations regarding White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller we must stand up against white supremacist terrorism and the racist rhetoric that encourages it. That is why I am an original cosponsor of H.Res. 299.
— Congressman Jeff Van Drew (@CongressmanJVD) November 25, 2019
That tweet is coming back to haunt the New Jersey Republican lawmaker, very quickly:
Bipartisan support! https://t.co/C1A93dDo4t
— Drew Savicki (@SenhorRaposa) December 19, 2019
Strong stance from a House Republican. https://t.co/xHbxNLpH8g
— Matt Ford (@fordm) December 19, 2019
members of both parties now calling for Stephen Miller’s resignation –> https://t.co/AG5FjidvzC
— Tim Murphy (@timothypmurphy) December 19, 2019
Congressman Van Drew Hearts Stephen Miller Now
— Crewman Number Guy (@Atrios) December 15, 2019
I’d like to inform my constituents that in the last two and half weeks I’ve discovered that white supremacist terrorism is actually good. Praise Trump! https://t.co/grJXEfTS3F
— LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) December 19, 2019
Will Van Drew still want Miller’s resignation? Or has he joined the Klan, too? https://t.co/kKHiKRGxx3
— Bootlickin’ Lindsay Graham The Sham (@1984Mikae) December 19, 2019
Did you talk about this with Trump, Congressman? https://t.co/1qKAOA3qVA
— Mead🤨ws! ✈️ (@JD_Meadows) December 19, 2019
Why are you switching to the party that is rubber-stamping Miller’s agenda then, Congressman Van Drew?
Was this a lie?
— Tim Peacock (@TimAPeacock) December 19, 2019
Where by “stand up” you mean “go crawling to join the party that enables and perpetuates the white supremacist terrorism”, I guess?
(This aged well.) https://t.co/I9tWVZRL4D
— John Panzer (@jpanzer) December 14, 2019
Hey @CongressmanJVD, now that you’ve pledged your ‘undying support’ for Trump, do you still denounce Stephen Miller? Or is he A-Ok now? https://t.co/88Hmp843fU
— Bryan 🇺🇸 🍑#FamiliesBelongTogether (@swimmerbr78) December 19, 2019
Hey, now that you’re a Republican and vowed your undying support for Trump, maybe you have his ear now to have that racist piece of shit fired! https://t.co/YHB6Cm3x1D
— Chip (@jcgifford) December 19, 2019
Did you bring this up today with Trump, when you were kissing his ass? You just joined the Grand Old White Supremacist Party, dipshit. https://t.co/YOnoOHtlmx
— Chuckleworthy (@chuckleworthy1) December 19, 2019
News
McConnell Whines House Inquiry Was ‘Rushed and Rigged’ After Admitting He Plans to Rush and Rig Trump’s Senate Trial
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) complained in a floor speech Thursday that the House “rushed and rigged” the impeachment hearings. But he then admitted that he would basically do the same thing if it came to the Senate.
McConnell began by trashing the Democrats for the rushed hearings, which the Democrats have said is because President Donald Trump’s crimes were that egregious and that “obvious.” The 2020 election has already begun and Democrats have said that it is important to work swiftly because the president is already working to hurt the election.
Republicans argued that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation took too long, but now they’re saying that the Ukraine scandal investigation was too short. McConnell didn’t outline how long exactly an investigation should take in his extensive speech to the nation.
But when speaking before the Senate, McConnell said that he intended to also rush the Senate trial of Trump to get it over with. McConnell has said that he doesn’t want to call any witnesses and hold a vote without having an actual trial. Trump, by contrast, he has said wants witnesses and a trial.
Ironically, McConnell warned that if Democrats impeach Trump “for no good reason” then it could open up the possibility that Republicans could do the same to a Democratic president. The vote to impeach former President Bill Clinton for lying about his extra-marital affair took place 21 years ago this month.
The Senate leader also lambasted Democrats’ process, saying that “precedent” matters. Former federal prosecutor Cynthia Alksne pointed out that McConnell tends to believe in “precedent” only when it’s convenient for him.
Ugh. Lectured by McConnell that “history matters; precedent matters.” Hypocrisy alert: Merrick Garland /obstruction of Obama’s 8 years. Make no mistake, McConnell will do whatever he decides is in his best interest, not the country’s. The Senate’s rules, due process be damned.
— Cynthia Alksne (@CynthiaAlksne) December 19, 2019
McConnell bragged on Tuesday that he is not an impartial juror and stands firmly behind the president.
You can watch the video of McConnell below:
News
Trump Buried by Ex-White House Official for ‘Cowardly’ Attack on Deceased Lawmaker Dingell
Appearing on CNN, former White House Press Secretary Joe Lockhart expressed disgust with Donald Trump after the president attacked late lawmaker John Dingell (D-MI) at a rally on Wednesday night by hinting he may be in Hell and lying about his widow, Rep. Debbie Dingell.
Addressing Trump’s ugly speech in Michigan on Wednesday night, Lockhart stated, “There’s just so many levels of it. One of it is how he looks at politics as transactional. Like he gave her something and he was shocked she didn’t return the honors on her husband with a vote with him on impeachment.
“Secondly it shows how little he knows about Michigan politics,” he continued. “His, the voters who got him [Trump] Michigan in 2016 were John Dingell Democrats. John Dingell was a hero of the NRA who was a moderate Democrat, a working-class Democrat. And then the third is, you know, it’s just from an optics point of view, Democrats spent seven hours on the floor saying we have to resist an authoritarian president. and Donald Trump now gave a Fidel Castro speech last night, rambling, insulting, degrading.”
“I don’t think there is anything smaller that you can do than criticizing or attacking someone who has died. And the president does it all the time. Does it with John McCain, now John Dingell. It is cowardly,” stated host Berman “You attack someone who’s dead because they can’t fight back. And we’ve seen this from the president again and again.”
Watch below:
News
Trump Has Been Impeached for Abuse of Power
President Donald Trump has been impeached for abuse of power. The House has just passed the first of two Articles of Impeachment. With the vote still ongoing and the second Article to be taken up shortly, the 45th president has just become the third to be impeached.
The final vote on the first Article was 230-197, with one member, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), voting “present.”
NEW: President Donald Trump Has Just Been Overwhelmingly Impeached for Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
