Trump Official Says He Teleported 50 Miles to a Waffle House

A senior Federal Emergency Management Agency official with a history of violent rhetoric and promoting conspiracy theories says he once teleported to a Waffle House 50 miles away.

“Teleporting is no fun,” said Greg Phillips, who leads FEMA’s critical Office of Response and Recovery, according to a CNN KFile report. “It’s no fun because you don’t really know what you’re doing. You don’t really understand it, it’s scary, but yet um – but so real. And you know it’s happening but you can’t do anything about it, and so you just go, you just go with the ride. And wow, what just an incredible adventure it all was.”

CNN describes Phillips as “a far-right activist who spread conspiracy theories about voter fraud and frequently used violent rhetoric toward political opponents.” In December, when Phillips started at FEMA, CNN described him as a “longtime Republican operative” and an “election fraud crusader” who “rocketed into the spotlight with his unsubstantiated fraud claims, which were touted by Trump.”

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Phillips has a highly consequential job which, FEMA officials said, involves decisions that affect search-and-rescue operations, emergency aid, infrastructure restoration and ultimately distribution of billions of dollars in disaster assistance.

In addition to describing multiple instances of teleportation, Phillips has repeatedly used violent rhetoric and shared conspiracy theories, CNN reported, including, in a deleted social media post targeting former President Joe Biden.

“I would like to punch that b — — in the mouth right now,” Phillips said in January 2025 podcast. “He is a nasty, s — —, c — — human being, and he deserves to die. And I hope he does.”

CNN also reported that in May 2023, Phillips said a Chinese army of “10 million people” was being imported to kill Americans at the border.

“We’ve got Chinese migrants or foreign fighting force moving into the United States and about to cross our border from Texas to California. And there’s really not much we could do about it, y’all,” he added.

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The following year, in a video that was posted to social media, Phillips charged that migrants are coming to the United States to kill Americans, and urged Americans to learn to shoot firearms.

“Please protect yourself, protect your family, protect your babies, protect your everyone around you,” he said, CNN reported. “They’re coming from everywhere and they’re coming here to kill you. Be well armed. Take care of your family. Take care of your, your wives, your children, your daughters, everyone. Don’t let this happen.”

“They want you dead,” he added. “They’ve come here to kill you. And if anybody believes it any differently, they’re wrong. These people are here to fight. They’re here to fight us. They’re here at war.”

NEW: Gregg Phillips, a top FEMA official overseeing disaster response previously said “bitch” Biden “deserves to die,” pushed election conspiracies — and claimed once he teleported to a Waffle House. “Teleporting is no fun…it was real.” More here:

https://t.co/eQ7OBnBeIZ pic.twitter.com/5NH2cTi4Ze — Andrew Kaczynski (@KFILE) March 20, 2026

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Image via Reuters