Rubio Scrambles to Contain Iran War Revolt

Trump administration officials are facing mounting criticism from Democratic lawmakers and national security experts who accuse them of failing to protect U.S. service members and civilians in the Middle East.

At issue are the six service members who were killed by an Iranian drone strike in Kuwait. The military members were in what CBS News called a makeshift office space that had fortified walls but lacked a fortified roof and drone-identification capabilities.

Also at issue are the thousands of Americans in the Middle East who were told to evacuate after President Donald Trump launched his war with Israel against Iran. Online critics charge that the U.S. State Department offered them little assistance, and say that only after repeated urging did they begin to put a plan in place.

On Monday, Assistant Secretary of State Mora Namdar via a social media post urged Americans to exit several countries, despite reports of few commercial flights available. The U.S. State Department on Tuesday announced that embassies in Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and Kuwait would be closed indefinitely, as Politico reported.

“U.S. diplomats, as well as Democratic lawmakers, questioned why embassy closures and travel alerts for American citizens hadn’t been issued sooner, especially considering the U.S. spent weeks building up its military forces in the region,” Politico added. “Some Democrats cautioned that the conflict could turn into yet another ‘forever war,’ siphoning American resources to the Middle East indefinitely.”

U.S. Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) blasted the Trump administration on Tuesday.

“The last few days have made clear just how little thought President Trump and his administration put into keeping American service members, diplomats, their families, and civilians safe, despite moving one third of our Navy into the region in advance and allegedly preparing for war with Iran for months,” he said in a statement.

Senator Coons cited the six service members killed. He also noted that three U.S. embassies and one U.S. consulate “have been attacked, and our longtime partners in the region are running dangerously low on air defense munitions.”

“Thousands of American citizens and embassy personnel have been ordered to immediately leave the region and have been left largely on their own to do so. A core function of our foreign policy is to keep Americans safe. This administration’s failure to protect our soldiers, diplomats, and civilians in the region is a disgraceful dereliction of duty. Thus far, the president’s response to this reckless incompetence has simply been ‘that’s the way it is.’”

Responding to remarks U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio made on Tuesday afternoon, urging Americans to evacuate, U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) said: “The Administration made no secret of amassing military forces and equipment near Iran for weeks and weeks and weeks. Why didn’t you ask Americans to register with the @StateDept during that time?”

“Massive dereliction of duty,” Congressman Lieu charged. “Unacceptable lack of planning.”

Other critics blasted the administration as well.

National security expert Marc Polymeropoulos pointed to a report stating the U.S. embassy in Iraq ordered non-emergency government employees to evacuate.

“It’s stunning to me, having worked in embassies for years, how late this order has come,” he wrote. “Absolute negligence by Rubio, lack of planning and assessment by State. Nothing like previous conflicts. A first grader could have told u the embassy would be under significant threat from the immediate onset of hostilities.”

“True,” responded Paul Rieckhoff, the founder of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA). “These orders should have been given before the attack that everyone in the world knew was coming.”

“And the Trump should have been scrambling everything to get Americans out across the region before the bombs started dropping. This is a huge strategic planning failure. And risks the lives of countless civilians and American troops. The scope and scale of attacks and American casualties in next few weeks could make the 2021 fall of Kabul look small in comparison.”

