‘You’re Wrong’: Fox Host Slammed for Christian vs. Secular Spin
A Fox News host is under fire over her unique take on whether or not America is s Christian nation.
Carley Shimkus, co-host of “Fox & Friends First,” came to the defense of Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday. The Arkansas Republican had declared Friday, the day after Christmas, a holiday, “in order that state employees may spend this holiday with their families giving thanks for Christ’s birth.”
Huckabee Sanders went even further.
“More than two millennia ago in the little town of Bethlehem,” she wrote in an official state email last week, according to the Arkansas Times, “far from the centers of power in first-century Rome, Jesus Christ, the Son of God, was born in a humble manger.”
“Jesus was the Messiah and became a teacher and leader, and He would be crucified, suffer for the sins of all mankind, die and be buried, and rise again on the third day to sit at the right hand of the Father.”
The governor was admonished by the Freedom From Religion Foundation, which called her declaration an “abuse of power.”
“State offices are not churches, and gubernatorial proclamations are not sermons,” Chris Line, an attorney with the group wrote in a press release, the Arkansas Times also reported. “The governor is free to practice her religion privately, but she may not use the authority of the state to promote Christian doctrine as official government speech.”
On Tuesday, on Fox News’ “Outnumbered,” Shimkus told viewers, “the bottom line here is that, yes, we are a secular republic when it comes to our government, but we are a Christian nation.”
Shimkus had also declared that the governor received the letter criticizing her message, “as she was leaving a menorah lighting ceremony, like, that’s the irony of the timing of that.”
“Also,” she said, continuing to defend the governor, “she’s the daughter of … the ambassador to Israel.”
The Freedom From Religion Foundation responded to Shimkus’ remarks on social media.
“We’re a secular nation where you’re free to believe whatever you want,” the organization wrote. “So you can believe that we’re a Christian nation… But you’re wrong.”
Shimkus: The bottom line is that yes, we are a secular republic when it comes to government, but we are a Christian nation. pic.twitter.com/uRsVk557KH
— Acyn (@Acyn) December 23, 2025
Supreme Court Hands Trump Rare Loss
The U.S. Supreme Court handed President Donald Trump a rare, if temporary, loss on Tuesday, over his efforts to deploy the National Guard in Illinois.
The Court rejected the Trump administration’s emergency request to send troops to Chicago. The administration had claimed that troops were needed to protect federal agents.
“At this preliminary stage, the Government has failed to identify a source of authority that would allow the military to execute the laws in Illinois,” the Supreme Court declared, according to The Washington Post.
The Post called the ruling a “major defeat” for the Trump administration that “could have far-reaching effects,” and a “significant setback for his campaign to push troops into cities across the country over the objections of local and state leaders.”
In rebuffing Trump’s bid, NBC News reported, “the court at least provisionally rejected the Trump administration’s view that the situation on the ground is so chaotic that it justifies invoking a federal law that allows the president to call National Guard troops into federal service in extreme situations.”
“Those circumstances can include when ‘there is a rebellion or danger of a rebellion’ or ‘the president is unable with the regular forces to execute the laws of the United States.'”
The high court reportedly also cited the Posse Comitatus Act, which limits the use of the U.S. Armed Forces to enforce domestic laws.
Bloomberg Law’s Jordan Fischer reported that “In a 6-3 order, the court says at least at this stage the administration has not overcome the Posse Comitatus Act.”
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, calling it a “Huge loss” for the administration, wrote: “SCOTUS tells Trump no on deployment of Illinois Nat’l Guard, finding a valid exception to the Posse Comitatus Act doesn’t exist.”
Dissenting were Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, and Neil M. Gorsuch.
Image via Reuters
Trump’s Affordability Pitch Collides With New Wage Garnishment for Student Loan Defaulters
President Donald Trump will return to his affordability tour in the new year, sharing with Americans his claims that he is “bringing our economy back from the brink of ruin,” prices have “rapidly” fallen, and there is “no inflation” — claims that are not supported by available data.
But also in the new year, as many as five million Americans who have defaulted on their student loans could start to see a portion of their wages garnished.
“It will be the first time a portion of borrowers’ paychecks has been at risk since the start of the Covid pandemic, when collection activity was halted,” CNBC reported. “Starting the week of Jan. 7, the Education Department expects around 1,000 defaulted student loan borrowers to receive notices of administrative wage garnishment, the spokesperson said. After that, the number of notified borrowers will continue to increase.”
The Department of Education expects that while there currently are five million borrowers in default, that number could rise to ten million by the end of next year.
“Student loan holders have been under pressure from a weakening labor market, a barrage of changes to the lending system and recent trouble accessing relief programs,” CNBC noted.
The potential wage garnishment also coincides also with a dramatic rise for some Americans in their health insurance premiums. For many using the Affordable Care Act marketplaces to access health insurance, some are reporting premiums starting in January that are doubling or more.
“Student debt has been barely mentioned as a source of the affordability crisis, despite millions being pushed into higher payments and defaults,” David Dayen, executive editor of The American Prospect, noted last week.
“Seizing wages from student loan borrowers who can’t afford to pay their bills seems like an awfully stupid and cruel thing for the Trump administration to start doing,” remarked Democratic strategist Mike Nellis. “As if people aren’t struggling enough in this economy.”
Image via Reuters
Trump Asks If He Should ‘Leave the Presidency’ to Become a Full-Time TV Host
President Donald Trump announced he will host the “Trump Kennedy Center” honors on Tuesday night, where he also floated an unexpected question.
“At the request of the Board, and just about everybody else in America, I am hosting the event,” the president wrote in the lighthearted post. Trump is the chairman of the board.
“Tell me what you think of my ‘Master of Ceremony’ abilities,” he continued.
“If really good, would you like me to leave the Presidency in order to make ‘hosting’ a full time job?” Trump asked. It was not immediately clear whether he was joking.
This is the first time a U.S. president has hosted the event, which was recorded earlier this month and will be broadcast Tuesday night.
“We will be honoring true GREATS in the History of Entertainment: Sylvester Stallone, Michael Crawford, KISS, George Strait, and Gloria Gaynor,” Trump also noted.
Also unclear is if the “Trump Kennedy Center” name will remain. The Kennedy Center was named by an act of Congress.
A Democratic Congresswoman has filed a lawsuit on Monday to remove the president’s name from the iconic memorial to the late President John F. Kennedy.
Image via Reuters
