Trump Asks If He Should ‘Leave the Presidency’ to Become a Full-Time TV Host

President Donald Trump announced he will host the “Trump Kennedy Center” honors on Tuesday night, where he also floated an unexpected question.

“At the request of the Board, and just about everybody else in America, I am hosting the event,” the president wrote in the lighthearted post. Trump is the chairman of the board.

“Tell me what you think of my ‘Master of Ceremony’ abilities,” he continued.

“If really good, would you like me to leave the Presidency in order to make ‘hosting’ a full time job?” Trump asked. It was not immediately clear whether he was joking.

This is the first time a U.S. president has hosted the event, which was recorded earlier this month and will be broadcast Tuesday night.

“We will be honoring true GREATS in the History of Entertainment: Sylvester Stallone, Michael Crawford, KISS, George Strait, and Gloria Gaynor,” Trump also noted.

Also unclear is if the “Trump Kennedy Center” name will remain. The Kennedy Center was named by an act of Congress.

A Democratic Congresswoman has filed a lawsuit on Monday to remove the president’s name from the iconic memorial to the late President John F. Kennedy.

READ MORE: DOJ Issues ‘Bizarre’ Disclaimer Defending Trump in Latest Epstein Files Dump

Image via Reuters