Nancy Mace Says SNAP ‘Wide Open to Fraud’, Admits Less Than 1% ‘Stole Benefits’

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) called for stronger regulation on SNAP benefits despite admitting that in her state, less than 1% of those getting benefits “stole” from the program.

Mace posted to X Wednesday morning in a now-deleted post warning that people were defrauding the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, colloquially known as food stamps.

“Nearly 550,000 South Carolinians rely on SNAP, yet the system remains wide open to waste, fraud, and abuse. In just the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2025, South Carolina reported 4,209 stolen benefits — clear proof SNAP fraud is costing taxpayers their hard earned money,” Mace wrote.

Using her own figures, that means that only 0.77% of people who use SNAP benefits in South Carolina are abusing the system.

Mace used the unimpressive figure to promote the Food Assistance Integrity and Responsibility Act, or FAIR Act, which she says would “restore integrity and accountability to SNAP by requiring photo identification on every EBT card and verification at the point of use.”

“This legislation aligns directly with President Trump’s mission to crack down on SNAP fraud and protect taxpayer dollars from being siphoned off by criminals gaming the system,” she wrote.

The FAIR Act would require recipients to have their photos placed on their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards. States would also be asked to issue additional EBT cards for households with multiple people who use the program.

However, it appears this would do little to stop SNAP fraud, as most fraud is done via cloning an EBT card or card skimming, according to WCBD-TV.

The bill would also require money to be spent on redesigning EBT cards to include a photo. A similar bill proposed in Michigan was criticized by State Rep. John Fitzgerald, who said the costs to start the proposed program would mean that any savings to the state in benefits fraud would be “likely negligible.”

“I’m just concerned that we’re going to front load the cost too much for not enough reward if we’re overhauling the system,” Fitzgerald said about the Michigan proposal.

There is not yet information available about how much Mace’s proposal would cost to implement.

Image via Shutterstock