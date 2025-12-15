Forecaster Reveals ‘Massive Shift’ in Party Americans Trust

There has been a “massive shift” in the party Americans trust more on inflation — one of the top issues in the country.

CNN forecaster Harry Enten revealed on Monday that a strong majority of Americans now believe that when it comes to fighting inflation, the country is on the wrong track: 56%, up from 36% when President Donald Trump took office.

“Donald Trump was elected to solve the economic crisis, to solve the pricing crisis,” Enten told viewers. “But at this particular point, these numbers are going in the complete wrong direction.”

“You go back to January, these numbers were pretty split, right? 43% said wrong track, 36% said right track, right when Donald Trump came in office. But look at that. That wrong track number has skyrocketed up to 56%.”

He added that the percent of Americans who believe the country is on the right track when it comes to inflation is now just 29%.

“The bottom line is this,” Enten continued. “Donald Trump is trying to spin a narrative, and the American people aren’t buying the spin that is coming out of the White House.”

Noting that Americans’ “number one” concern is inflation, by a strong margin, Enten put that number at 44% of the country.

“It’s inflation, overwhelmingly, driving this economic pessimism, and I will tell you this, until the economy, until the American people think that inflation is under control, they will continue to have pessimistic feelings about the economy, because inflation is numero uno by a wide, wide margin in driving the second economic pessimism.”

When it comes to which party Americans now trust more on fixing inflation, Lenten noted that three years ago it was the GOP by a 14 point margin.

That’s now flipped.

“Now, Democrats are trusted more by four points, so it’s not just the president that the American people are turning on when it comes to inflation,” he noted. “It is, in fact, the Republican Party as well — a massive shift to the left towards the Democratic Party.”

Enten also pointed to the prediction markets, which, he said, show that 80% do not see inflation getting better soon.

“The bottom line is this,” Enten concluded, “there is no relief in sight.”

Americans ain’t buying Trump’s economic spin. The % saying we’re on the wrong economic track has skyrocketed since Jan from 43% to 56%. This has caused a massive shift to the left on who’s trusted more on inflation: it’s now Dems +4 pts vs. GOP +14 going into the 2022 midterms. pic.twitter.com/nAnn2LCRZG — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) December 15, 2025

Image via Reuters